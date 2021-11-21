Went to the match tonight.



Instead of going to town/the pubs around the ground, went to my quiet local and had a couple. Missus dropped me at the station (Aigburth) and I got the train to Sandhills.



I'd say that 100% of people 40+ were wearing a mask. Maybe 80% of those 30+ and 0% of those less than 30. Fucktards.





Walking to the ground most people took the masks off which I suppose is OK. Had a quick pint in a quiet pub I know near the ground which was half empty. No one had a mask on.



Walking to the ground down Walton Breck Road, I was impressed to see that probably 99% of people had a mask on. Going through the turnstiles and up the stairs, was about 100%



In the ground people didn't wear the masks. Walking out. Probably 60%.



Missed the Hunts Cross train, so had to get the Kirkby one to Central. 100% mask wearing on the station (Impressed!) and 100% on the train to Central. In central 100% of 30+ year olds. Probably 20% of under 30s. Fucking knobheads.



Got the Hunts Cross train and two little shithouses about 25 didn't have a mask on. Everyone else did.



Getting off the train though, the other carriages had about 0% - again twats under 30 I'd say.







If this is going to spread, it's going to be the under 30s firing it across the country. None of them give a fuck.