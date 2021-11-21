« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66280 on: Yesterday at 07:11:31 pm
Is all the premier league players testing positive indicative of mass asymptomatic spread in the U.K.?
I assume they're among the most tested cohort in society. Has ramdom mass testing been conducted on members of the general public to ascertain levels?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66281 on: Yesterday at 07:16:56 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:11:31 pm
Is all the premier league players testing positive indicative of mass asymptomatic spread in the U.K.?
I assume they're among the most tested cohort in society. Has ramdom mass testing been conducted on members of the general public to ascertain levels?

The ONS do large scale random testing I believe, thats how they come with the 1 in 60 etc numbers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66282 on: Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:16:56 pm
The ONS do large scale random testing I believe, thats how they come with the 1 in 60 etc numbers.

Cheers, I guess with the rapid spread of Omicron your survey becomes obsolete pretty quickly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66283 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Cheers, I guess with the rapid spread of Omicron your survey becomes obsolete pretty quickly.

They publish the results about once a month but yeah, as you say buy the time they collect the results, do the maths etc with Omnicron its probably out of date.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66284 on: Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:11:31 pm
Is all the premier league players testing positive indicative of mass asymptomatic spread in the U.K.?
I assume they're among the most tested cohort in society. Has ramdom mass testing been conducted on members of the general public to ascertain levels?
No its just indicative of mass spread. Cohorts in the public test fairly regularly also - certain workplaces, parents of certain school age groups. Positives in footballers are just an example of whats happening in the wider public, maybe seen a few days earlier than there due to daily testing. If omicron is present in a social/work group then chances are most of that group will test positive over the next couple of days, its just the way it is with this one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66285 on: Today at 12:27:09 am
Wales closing nightclubs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-59685864

But not until 27th December, they are also making Social Distancing a legal requirement in workplaces and forcing employers to allow people to work from home if they ask and are able to work from home!

Not sure on the timing of the changes though, as by 27th December god knows where we will be....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66286 on: Today at 12:31:41 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:10:45 pm

I think it is to speed up the process. But tbf they introduced that right at the start, when the vaccine was very new, and two people had allergic reactions. I haven't heard anything that allergic reactions are a more common issue, so I think with the amount of people that had had mRNA vaccines now, it is no longer needed, as events must be extremely rare.

When I got my booster, I actually asked if there had been any cases of people having a reaction in those 15 minutes, and they said no.

Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Yesterday at 01:00:06 pm
I think it depends which jab you get.  My first two were AZ and I just walked straight out afterwards.  My last one, a couple of weeks ago, was Moderna and I had to wait 15 mins afterwards.
yes I had mine (Moderna) a week ago and was told to wait, the same with both of my Pfizer shots earlier in the year.

They only announced the change yesterday, I guess it makes sense due to limited number of people getting a reaction within the allotted time though.

Thanks to everyone else who responded too who I haven't quoted
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66287 on: Today at 12:58:02 am
Went to the match tonight.

Instead of going to town/the pubs around the ground, went to my quiet local and had a couple. Missus dropped me at the station (Aigburth) and I got the train to Sandhills.

I'd say that 100% of people 40+ were wearing a mask. Maybe 80% of those 30+ and 0% of those less than 30. Fucktards.


Walking to the ground most people took the masks off which I suppose is OK. Had a quick pint in a quiet pub I know near the ground which was half empty. No one had a mask on.

Walking to the ground down Walton Breck Road, I was impressed to see that probably 99% of people had a mask on. Going through the turnstiles and up the stairs, was about 100%

In the ground people didn't wear the masks. Walking out. Probably 60%.

Missed the Hunts Cross train, so had to get the Kirkby one to Central. 100% mask wearing on the station (Impressed!) and 100% on the train to Central. In central 100% of 30+ year olds. Probably 20% of under 30s. Fucking knobheads.

Got the Hunts Cross train and two little shithouses about 25 didn't have a mask on. Everyone else did.

Getting off the train though, the other carriages had about 0% - again twats under 30 I'd say.



If this is going to spread, it's going to be the under 30s firing it across the country. None of them give a fuck.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66288 on: Today at 01:18:47 am
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 12:58:02 am
Went to the match tonight.

Instead of going to town/the pubs around the ground, went to my quiet local and had a couple. Missus dropped me at the station (Aigburth) and I got the train to Sandhills.

I'd say that 100% of people 40+ were wearing a mask. Maybe 80% of those 30+ and 0% of those less than 30. Fucktards.


Walking to the ground most people took the masks off which I suppose is OK. Had a quick pint in a quiet pub I know near the ground which was half empty. No one had a mask on.

Walking to the ground down Walton Breck Road, I was impressed to see that probably 99% of people had a mask on. Going through the turnstiles and up the stairs, was about 100%

In the ground people didn't wear the masks. Walking out. Probably 60%.

Missed the Hunts Cross train, so had to get the Kirkby one to Central. 100% mask wearing on the station (Impressed!) and 100% on the train to Central. In central 100% of 30+ year olds. Probably 20% of under 30s. Fucking knobheads.

Got the Hunts Cross train and two little shithouses about 25 didn't have a mask on. Everyone else did.

Getting off the train though, the other carriages had about 0% - again twats under 30 I'd say.



If this is going to spread, it's going to be the under 30s firing it across the country. None of them give a fuck.

Im 27 and very much give a fuck. As do all of my friends. None of them is simply incorrect.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66289 on: Today at 01:38:36 am
My second Moderna was in 2nd October. Would the two weeks off make a difference to me being able to get the booster this week?
