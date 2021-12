Hello everyone. I decided to take the advice of members djahern and Nick to focus on getting our booster jabs done especially with this new version of Covid around and causing concern to us all. I did not fancy spending Christmas eve waiting in line at Boots for a jab especially in the run up to Christmas like the NHS Website was telling me.



I have just come back from our local walk up vaccination centres (community hubs). I had been there for all our jabs so far and they were amazing. I cannot begin to tell you what an amazing experience it was. The professionalism and kindness shown to us both was very heartwarming. So fast.



We have both been given the Pfizer/BioNTech booster shot now. We were not given a slip to tell us that we had received our 3rd shots though. I assume that will show up on my medical record or Covid pass soon enough.



Please if you have a walk up centre take the opportunity to go. There was a maximum of about 20 people waiting outside when we were there around 12pm in North London.



I feel at least very reassured that we now have had our booster. The young lady had a very soft hand and so we did not feel very much. So much so that my mum asked if she had finished. Did not feel anything at all.



Many thanks to you all for your words of help and reassurance again. For my wellbeing I think it s best to avoid the news etc for a bit.



I don't know what it is but I find comfort when things like Covid or any of my major life events to call on Liverpool FC. I had my Liverpool 2005 shirt on today underneath my jumper. The lady said today "So your a Liverpool fan" etc. While doing university exams put my Liverpool scarf behind my chair for good luck. I know its silly but in some strange way it really does help.



kind regards



sorry for the long post.



scouseman