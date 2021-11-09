« previous next »
I know school kids have the flu one squirted up their nose like hayfever remedy.

Should be popular in Liverpool.
My understanding is that the data from South Africa, that omicron is milder and the generality that normally the virulence gets less as transmissibility goes up are what scientists are really hoping for but against this scenario is that theoretically the mutations of omicron would be consistent with a more virulent strain. That is why we are waiting for reliable data and is what is being weighed up by the scientists
From what I read on viral evolution,

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0690-4

https://www.salon.com/2021/11/09/why-the-is-unlikely-to-mutate-into-something-deadlier/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know

viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.

I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.

I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interesting
Moreover, the role of natural selection in virus evolution is not easily predicted, rendering rampant speculation around the evolutionary trajectory of a virus during a nascent outbreak investigation especially problematic. The pervasive claim that a virus will mutate to become more virulent during an outbreak is particularly illustrative of this phenomenon, even though this spectre of a super killer virus is baseless. In reality, the evolution of virulence is a highly complex topic that has inspired extensive research on evolutionary theory and debate6. Mutations can also make a virus either more or less virulent. A common idea is that virulence will only change  either upwards or downwards  if it increases the transmission rate of the virus, which effectively means an increase in the number of virus offspring. However, high virulence may (although by no means always) reduce transmissibility if the host is too sick to expose others. Without information on the precise evolutionary forces and selection pressures in operation, predicting how virulence might evolve is an extremely difficult and perhaps futile task.
I guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.
For those not offended by the idea of needing a booster it shows up in the NHS app very quickly. I had my booster on Saturday, and when I checked last night it was already on my records and I could download the QR code to prove it which is pretty good going.

I had my booster last Thursday the 9th and it still hasnt showed up on the NHS app. It was a Davey's chemist and they are doing walk in jabs for all of 1st/2nd/3rd/Booster. I am hoping it shows up on the app by the end of the week if not i will have to chase it up. Anyone else had any problems with jabs not showing up on NHS app?
This is the worry.

I recently had testicular cancer (thankfully stage one and caught early) but the fight to even see a Doctor was something else.

More booster jabs mean more pressure for them to treat other stuff.
Less booster jabs mean more people sick, with possibly more severely sick and taking up hospital beds and putting more strain on medical capacities. Hence less booster jabs could actually lead to a worse situation for treatment of other stuff for an extended period compared to trying to get as many boosters done asap. Less boosters does not mean less pressure.
The 10 Oclock news are literally has doctors from SA saying less people in hospital then previous waves and less people dying.

Whose right?!?!

Its still too soon to say, all we know at the minute is that the new strain is a lot more transmissible. Too early to tell if it will be more, or less severe, or if it will be similar to delta.

One thing I did read read was that initially a lot of the people who were infected in SA were of the younger generation, so they generally dont get as ill.  If other countries are reporting more severe cases then it will be interesting to see the age ranges of those effected.
Looks like Scotland are going to ask families to reduce mixing, probably another Christmas ruined. Unions there want schools closed as well which should not even be considered and are likely not.
