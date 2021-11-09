My understanding is that the data from South Africa, that omicron is milder and the generality that normally the virulence gets less as transmissibility goes up are what scientists are really hoping for but against this scenario is that theoretically the mutations of omicron would be consistent with a more virulent strain. That is why we are waiting for reliable data and is what is being weighed up by the scientists



Moreover, the role of natural selection in virus evolution is not easily predicted, rendering rampant speculation around the evolutionary trajectory of a virus during a nascent outbreak investigation especially problematic. The pervasive claim that a virus will mutate to become more virulent during an outbreak is particularly illustrative of this phenomenon, even though this spectre of a super killer virus is baseless. In reality, the evolution of virulence is a highly complex topic that has inspired extensive research on evolutionary theory and debate6. Mutations can also make a virus either more or less virulent. A common idea is that virulence will only change  either upwards or downwards  if it increases the transmission rate of the virus, which effectively means an increase in the number of virus offspring. However, high virulence may (although by no means always) reduce transmissibility if the host is too sick to expose others. Without information on the precise evolutionary forces and selection pressures in operation, predicting how virulence might evolve is an extremely difficult and perhaps futile task.



From what I read on viral evolution,viruses mutate to gain an evolutionary advantage, and one of the advantage is by being more transmissible so it spreads to more people. Two of the past major mutation versions progressions have increased in transmissibility: Alpha->Delta->Omicron.I don't know if being more deadly (virulent) would be an advantage to the virus, seeing as it can't really transmit when the host is dead.I thought this paragraph from the nature article was interestingI guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out, then we'll have better idea of possible future virus mutations, and also of the current Omicron variant.