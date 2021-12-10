« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 08:13:45 pm
Damn got given the wrong shirt (go team AZ not) I remeber recently reading Tepid saying that AZ did not provide protection against Omicron and it really scared me. So in the case of AZ we are technically unvaccinated  again?
No this is wrong. Both AZ and Pfizer continue to give great protection against severe illness, its not like you are now unvaccinated.

What omicron has done is get beyond the defences the vaccine provides to stop you getting infected. This means the two doses are no longer as good at preventing infection, but still great at preventing severe disease if you do.

The results comparing AZ and Pfizer first two doses against omicron are very preliminary - its too early to be able to correct for age differences etc in the different groups being compared. And we know AZ was given to older average age group than Pfizer for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm
If they are asking people to work from home hopefully there will be less people on the trains now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
Guys please help put my mind at ease. As you know me and my mother a due to have our booster jab soon however I have what seems like persistent  sniffles (Blocked nose or the other extreme clear runny nose). I blow my nose and it goes away only in the morning to start up again.  It has been going on for ages and I cannot shift it. I have had the flue jab about a month ago. I worry as I do not want to jeopardise the effectiveness of the booster jab. I feel fine otherwise. I read that a runny nose could be a case of covid if double jabbed. With the winter in full force I can not sure if its nothing to worry about or just to better safe then sorry. I wear a mask even in outside situations not just in shops etc?

I don'r want to go to the vaccination centre and tell them I have the sniffles and them not jab us and waste a journey getting there.
If thats the only symptom thats worrying you and youve had it for more than 10 days then its not covid. I wouldnt even mention it at the vaccine centre. It wont impact the effectiveness of your third dose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
The booking site is still not letting my gf book her booster.

Didnt he say that some would be able to book it from Wednesday?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
That's not what he said though. He made it out like 2 doses now don't offer the level of protection but 3 magically makes you immune! It's a load of shit this, I'm getting sick of it now. It seems like it's not being done in good faith this. But still no need to wear masks in pubs and that, it's just bonkers.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/12/what-makes-boosters-more-effective-than-the-first-two-covid-jabs
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm
no mate will ring up tomorrow to ask for a test. Doing the test correctly though will be a problem for me do they give any help for those that struggle? Was thinking of ringing a local pharmacy to help me with it.

The new tests are very easy, its just a swab of each nostril now, swab then placed in a tube that is pre filled with liquid for 1 minute, 4 drops onto the tester and 15 mins wait
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:12:38 pm
I missed the conference from Johnson, but is it right that any adult over 18 can make a booster appointment from tomorrow/go into walk in?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
these messages should really be delivered by someone (an expert) rather than the PM and I'd say this even if it was a left-wing politician.

he also did a horrible job explaining why treatments would be delayed as a result of this booster campaign. obviously it all leads back to decades of poor funding and mismanagement, but right now it's better than potentially letting an omicron wave pressure the NHS even more leading to even longer delays.

whether two weeks is achievable i'm unsure. i'll go volunteer on the weekends between matches to help but my sense is from younger people that not many seem that fussed about getting a booster.

doesn't seem like they've updated the site yet - says i'm not eligible at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:12:38 pm
I missed the conference from Johnson, but is it right that any adult over 18 can make a booster appointment from tomorrow/go into walk in?

yeah. no real messaging as to whether you need to wait for a certain period since your last vaccine unless i missed it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm
It sounds like SA has been having some reporting delays recently so the claims that cases may have peaked may have been a bit premature, like a lot on Omicron its another "Wait and See".

https://twitter.com/lrossouw/status/1470125201325277192
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm
yeah. no real messaging as to whether you need to wait for a certain period since your last vaccine unless i missed it.
Remains 3 months from second dose. He could have expanded on the idea of those who have none yet, that one dose now could get them through whats going to be a very tricky couple of weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
If you go to a walk-in centre, do they still add it to your NHS record? I'm worried I'll go to a walk-in site and it won't get added to my record. But the appointment system seems fucked at the moment, and earlier today there were no pre-Christmas appointments in a reasonable radius anyway, so we're thinking of heading into London after work on Tuesday to a walk-in site. Thanks in advance to anyone who knows!

Edit: by pre-Christmas what I actually mean is before I go back to Wales for Christmas!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Yesterday at 05:50:31 pm
Been a shambles so far in Wales trying to get a booster. 

They're lagging so far behind with the rollout I'm nearly a month beyond the 6mths and we're still being told to wait for letters.  No online booking or walk-in centres here.

I've been back in Yorkshire working since Thursday and desperately wanted my booster before going but nothing was happening for me.

I'm hoping I've been careful enough and I've definitely had a narrow escape with one client who I was supposed to have been seeing today but she messaged me last night to say her hubby had had 2 positive lfts so had to cancel.

I've ordered some tests to do this week as we're due to have the 2 granddaughters for a few days from Saturday, both under 12s so not vaccinated and no way am I putting any of the family at risk.

If you have been backnin Yorkshire, can you not just go to a walk-in there?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm
The problem with the PM wanting to be the giver of the message is a) the message is deeply unpopular, b) hes deeply unpopular. If he could put his ego to one side and let the scientists and medics lead the message we might get a slightly better uptake. I can foresee a lot of people using the PM as a convenient excuse to opt out and stay on the margins.

 One thing thats keeping me kind of optimistic is Im starting to see a lot of people take their our precautions now, as opposed to waiting for the government to make the first move. Im seeing house parties postponed, nativity performances cancelled, overnight trips aborted. LFs before we meet for coffees and beers. I know that this has been the government strategy for several months. They realised last winter that the UKs tolerance for being parented so intensely was not infinite. When I first read about it I was deeply sceptical but it seems to be working. They really have transferred a lot of the responsibility over to us.

 But the flip side to this coin is very troubling and unfortunate. The lower the education level the less able people will be to sort the true signals from the bullshit. They will be the ones who find it hard to get their own shit in a neat pile when it comes to deciding on and implementing their own protections. And so the people coming into hospitals are likely to be from this demographic. Yet again, the bottom of the ladder seems to be in a game where they are kept perpetually on the lowest wrung. Rigged, they will say. And theyll not be far wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
If you have been backnin Yorkshire, can you not just go to a walk-in there?

I think this makes life difficult because Welsh NHS and English NHS use different systems and I know people who have really struggled to get one of their two doses added to their record / recognised in the right place.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
If you go to a walk-in centre, do they still add it to your NHS record? I'm worried I'll go to a walk-in site and it won't get added to my record. But the appointment system seems fucked at the moment, and earlier today there were no pre-Christmas appointments in a reasonable radius anyway, so we're thinking of heading into London after work on Tuesday to a walk-in site. Thanks in advance to anyone who knows!

Yeah, when you go as a walk-in, they basically make yoh an appointment right there, and enter it in the NHS system. I checked the app a day or so later, and my booster was already on there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
these messages should really be delivered by someone (an expert) rather than the PM and I'd say this even if it was a left-wing politician.

he also did a horrible job explaining why treatments would be delayed as a result of this booster campaign. obviously it all leads back to decades of poor funding and mismanagement, but right now it's better than potentially letting an omicron wave pressure the NHS even more leading to even longer delays.

whether two weeks is achievable i'm unsure. i'll go volunteer on the weekends between matches to help but my sense is from younger people that not many seem that fussed about getting a booster.

Nicely sums up Johnson.

Good on you to volunteer but if you sense about young people is right I hope they understand it will limit their socialising.

We had to push our 27 year old grandson to get his second jab because he had Covid in January. I'll have to explain he won't be allowed into Goodison without his booster. >:(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
I think this makes life difficult because Welsh NHS and English NHS use different systems and I know people who have really struggled to get one of their two doses added to their record / recognised in the right place.

I think Debs struggled herself!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
Yeah, when you go as a walk-in, they basically make yoh an appointment right there, and enter it in the NHS system. I checked the app a day or so later, and my booster was already on there.

Ah, nice one. That's really reassuring. Thanks very much!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
If you go to a walk-in centre, do they still add it to your NHS record? I'm worried I'll go to a walk-in site and it won't get added to my record. But the appointment system seems fucked at the moment, and earlier today there were no pre-Christmas appointments in a reasonable radius anyway, so we're thinking of heading into London after work on Tuesday to a walk-in site. Thanks in advance to anyone who knows!

Edit: by pre-Christmas what I actually mean is before I go back to Wales for Christmas!

Yes they do, when I had my walk in the other week, the person giving me the injection filled in the details on the computer in front of me before I got it. It was my NHS record and could see the details of my previous jabs on the screen as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
If you have been backnin Yorkshire, can you not just go to a walk-in there?

I've not had time mate I've been working till gone 7pm every day and I've no idea where they were doing them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
Yes they do, when I had my walk in the other week, the person giving me the injection filled in the details on the computer in front of me before I got it. It was my NHS record and could see the details of my previous jabs on the screen as well.

 :thumbup Excellent. Thanks very much!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
but if you sense about young people is right I hope they understand it will limit their socialising.

We had to push our 27 year old grandson to get his second jab because he had Covid in January. I'll have to explain he won't be allowed into Goodison without his booster. >:(

i don't think i've seen anywhere that you need a booster for your vaccine passport for events etc? would be a good incentive to get people to come forward.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
I think this makes life difficult because Welsh NHS and English NHS use different systems and I know people who have really struggled to get one of their two doses added to their record / recognised in the right place.

We struggled when we moved to Anglesey.  We had our 1st jab in Yorkshire and our 2nd in Wales and we were being bombarded with messages fron both for ages to book another appointment.

It took them till October to sort it plus we can't get the digital passport now, only a paper one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:48:25 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm
I've not had time mate I've been working till gone 7pm every day and I've no idea where they were doing them.

Ugh.

Chester cathedral this week Wednesday to Saturday, if you want to drive there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:48:25 pm
Ugh.

Chester cathedral this week Wednesday to Saturday, if you want to drive there.

Ooh really thanks for that 👍
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
What's the chances of going to a walk in and it not being available? I'm thinking of going to one this week just after work
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
What's the chances of going to a walk in and it not being available? I'm thinking of going to one this week just after work

Hopefully most will have enough vaccines to cover the demand, but I would guess that there might be some VERY long queues and wait times at the walk ins now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
What's the chances of going to a walk in and it not being available? I'm thinking of going to one this week just after work

Low. The biggest problem you might face is a long queue.
You can check if they do boosters and what vaccines they have on the NHS site. Just google "nhs walk-in vaccination" and then pick the nhs.uk link.


Most of the walk-ins are not everyday, and have opening hours, so it's worth checking before you set off.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
What's the chances of going to a walk in and it not being available? I'm thinking of going to one this week just after work
You can search here by your postcode and then click through to the different centres to see what doses they are offering and if walk in are restricted to certain age groups.

https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site

I had mine at a walk in today, waited maybe 10 minutes longer outside compared to those who turned up at the same time with an appointment who went straight in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:55:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 10, 2021, 09:39:01 pm
https://twitter.com/cieseksandra/status/1468465347519041539?s=21
Cheers. Had no time to properly look at it yet, will have a read tomorrow. But anyway: Hooray for boosters and t cells and stuff, I guess?!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:38:49 am
The vaccine booking system is a mess, it let me book for the 22nd and this is what it says after booking:



Is this wrong or should I have not booked? I'm 36.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:43:00 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:38:49 am
The vaccine booking system is a mess, it let me book for the 22nd and this is what it says after booking:



Is this wrong or should I have not booked? I'm 36.

There is a difference between a third dose and a booster. Some  immunocompromised people will get an actual third dose (of the same vaccine they had before) while the rest of us get a booster (Pfizer or Moderna, and lower strength). Afaik the system doesn't let you book the wrong thing. The letter is only for those getting an actual third dose, you don't need (or would get) one for the booster.
