The problem with the PM wanting to be the giver of the message is a) the message is deeply unpopular, b) hes deeply unpopular. If he could put his ego to one side and let the scientists and medics lead the message we might get a slightly better uptake. I can foresee a lot of people using the PM as a convenient excuse to opt out and stay on the margins.



One thing thats keeping me kind of optimistic is Im starting to see a lot of people take their our precautions now, as opposed to waiting for the government to make the first move. Im seeing house parties postponed, nativity performances cancelled, overnight trips aborted. LFs before we meet for coffees and beers. I know that this has been the government strategy for several months. They realised last winter that the UKs tolerance for being parented so intensely was not infinite. When I first read about it I was deeply sceptical but it seems to be working. They really have transferred a lot of the responsibility over to us.



But the flip side to this coin is very troubling and unfortunate. The lower the education level the less able people will be to sort the true signals from the bullshit. They will be the ones who find it hard to get their own shit in a neat pile when it comes to deciding on and implementing their own protections. And so the people coming into hospitals are likely to be from this demographic. Yet again, the bottom of the ladder seems to be in a game where they are kept perpetually on the lowest wrung. Rigged, they will say. And theyll not be far wrong.