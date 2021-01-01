Damn got given the wrong shirt (go team AZ not) I remeber recently reading Tepid saying that AZ did not provide protection against Omicron and it really scared me. So in the case of AZ we are technically unvaccinated again?



No this is wrong. Both AZ and Pfizer continue to give great protection against severe illness, its not like you are now unvaccinated.What omicron has done is get beyond the defences the vaccine provides to stop you getting infected. This means the two doses are no longer as good at preventing infection, but still great at preventing severe disease if you do.The results comparing AZ and Pfizer first two doses against omicron are very preliminary - its too early to be able to correct for age differences etc in the different groups being compared. And we know AZ was given to older average age group than Pfizer for example.