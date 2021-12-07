Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.



Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.



If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!



Glad you had a good time but to be fair I don't think wearing or not wearing a mask makes you more relaxed, talkative or happy.I've been away for many months during the pandemic for work/family, all the places I've been including in South America everyone wears masks no exceptions, everywhere, even on the 40 degree beaches but that is more of a personal choice for many. People there are as friendly, happy and relaxed as ever, in fact the usual self depreciating humour in certain countries is as hilarious as it has ever been.I think maybe you are having false memories of this happy, friendly and gushing England that sounds like a mystery to me