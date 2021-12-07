« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65560 on: Today at 08:53:20 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:49:28 am
That didn't take long, did it.

I'm sure by the end of next week we'll have enough real world data to know where this is going.
I think they were expecting to have enough by now. Probably enough to make early assesment, but yes id expect them to have a firm grip on the the hospitalisation / case ratio this time next week.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65561 on: Today at 08:58:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:15:01 am
Yet,
 if a) it is much milder and despite the number of infections leads to less hospitalisations
 b) leads to immunity against more dangerous variants
 c) takes hold in countries where vaccines are far less prevalent

it could be fantastic
(I guess I'm always the optimist).
Conceivably it could lead to covid being no more dangerous that flu (yes , I understand flu is dangerous, but we won't have the lockdown\financial\psychological problems that go with covid).

Also....
Does the virus replicatate by splitting itself, and in doing so do small make changes to itself?  Kind of trying to understand how it mutates. I get how when male and female join, that there's changes in the resultant offspring. Just trying to understand how it happens at virus level . And would it mutate outside a human host as readily as inside, does it replicate mid air\when left on a surface.

Oh and been meaning to comeback to Macphisto I think who said the internet is to blame for so many idiots. Whilst I totally see their point, the knowledge shared amongst those that want it has been immense.  I guess the idiots that wouldn't pick up an encyclopedia have always been there, it's the just the difference is amplified.

If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

The key positive is that modifying a vaccine to deal with mutations and variants is much quicker and straightforward than developing a vaccine. So, while Omicron will likely kill people and make others very sick, its not a case of back to stage one.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65562 on: Today at 09:03:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:58:37 am
If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

Your either very young or have an excellent memory - or have had recourse to an internet source of knowledge.

A useful summary for those of us who didn't have 'O' level biology but in my day I don't think viruses had been invented. ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65563 on: Today at 09:33:22 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:58:37 am
If my GCSE level science is still right, viruses technically dont replicate themselves; your body replicates them after they bind with your cells.  Once the virus is replicated, it leaves the cell to infect another. It is in this replication process where mutations occur - your body doesnt create a perfect clone of the virus. With covid, apparently mutations are common (its a complicated virus) its when its a major change, it becomes a problem.

The key positive is that modifying a vaccine to deal with mutations and variants is much quicker and straightforward than developing a vaccine. So, while Omicron will likely kill people and make others very sick, its not a case of back to stage one.

Correct.  Viruses are just particles, not a living organism.
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65564 on: Today at 09:38:39 am
Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.

Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.

If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65565 on: Today at 09:59:16 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:09 am
Education sec (Zahawi) on sky news confirms there are now people in hospital in the UK with the Omicron variant.

Went in because of it or went in then found to have it? (like in SA) Makes a huge difference. We're obviously going to get people in hospital with it but knowing why is important
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65566 on: Today at 10:38:39 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:03:26 am
Your either very young or have an excellent memory - or have had recourse to an internet source of knowledge.

A useful summary for those of us who didn't have 'O' level biology but in my day I don't think viruses had been invented. ;D

Ha! I meant, the first bit was knowledge from my GCSEs; That viruses are replicated by the body rather than arriving into the body and replicating of their own accord. We didnt study the mechanics of mutation back then. 
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65567 on: Today at 10:47:02 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:38:39 am
Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.

Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.

If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!

Glad you had a good time but to be fair I don't think wearing or not wearing a mask makes you more relaxed, talkative or happy.

I've been away for many months during the pandemic for work/family, all the places I've been including in South America everyone wears masks no exceptions, everywhere, even on the 40 degree beaches but that is more of a personal choice for many. People there are as friendly, happy and relaxed as ever, in fact the usual self depreciating humour in certain countries is as hilarious as it has ever been.

I think maybe you are having false memories of this happy, friendly and gushing England that sounds like a mystery to me  ;D
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65568 on: Today at 10:50:27 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm
I imagine they want to get as many done as they can

Yeah, exactly what I was saying, which is a good attitude I think. If there are places spare then jab as many people that want one.

If anyone is over 30 and anxious to get one just find a walk in clinic in the next day or so and you should get sorted instead of having to wait.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65569 on: Today at 11:04:49 am
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 10:47:02 am
Glad you had a good time but to be fair I don't think wearing or not wearing a mask makes you more relaxed, talkative or happy.

I've been away for many months during the pandemic for work/family, all the places I've been including in South America everyone wears masks no exceptions, everywhere, even on the 40 degree beaches but that is more of a personal choice for many. People there are as friendly, happy and relaxed as ever, in fact the usual self depreciating humour in certain countries is as hilarious as it has ever been.

I think maybe you are having false memories of this happy, friendly and gushing England that sounds like a mystery to me  ;D

Yeah, I suspect this too. Anytime Ive been there pre-covid, Ive found the Swedish to be on par with the Irish for their chattiness/openness towards strangers. Definitely more so than Ive experienced from (particularly the southern) English.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65570 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:38:39 am
Visiting Stockholm this weekend, incredible how it's like covid never existed. Bar after bar and you can't find one person wearing a mask, even the officials and police at the airport not wearing them. Apparently the only 'advice' is to wear them on crowded public transport, although think I've seen two people do so after being on busy tubes.

Almost feels weird how relaxed people are. Nice to see how happy, friendly and talkative everyone is in supermarkets and restaurants etc. Seem to remember it being like that in the UK before the pandemic.

If anyone wants a time machine to 2019 give Sweden a visit!

Sounds like here until recent measures were invoked re masks etc.

Heres whats happening in Sweden

https://www.thelocal.se/20211207/sweden-rolls-out-new-covid-19-measures-to-curb-rise-in-infections/
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65571 on: Today at 01:54:00 pm
I know someone on here will know: how contagious are you 9 or so days after symptoms began?
And the Ensemble 2 dr seemed to doubt this but didnt someone on here say you can keep testing positive weeks later when youre no longer contagious?
kennedy81

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65572 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:54:00 pm
I know someone on here will know: how contagious are you 9 or so days after symptoms began?
Not an expert obviously, but I would imagine it depends on how bad a dose you got.
jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65573 on: Today at 03:35:19 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:54:00 pm
I know someone on here will know: how contagious are you 9 or so days after symptoms began?
And the Ensemble 2 dr seemed to doubt this but didnt someone on here say you can keep testing positive weeks later when youre no longer contagious?

This is from the gov.uk site

Quote
People who have COVID-19 can infect others from around 2 days before symptoms start, and for up to 10 days after. They can pass the infection to others, even if they have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, which is why they must stay at home
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65574 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65575 on: Today at 04:15:46 pm
Anyone know how long it takes for the third dose to appear on your NHS app?
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65576 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:15:46 pm
Anyone know how long it takes for the third dose to appear on your NHS app?
mine took less than a day.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65577 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm
Spot the place we here omicron has taken hold..

Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65578 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:17:30 pm
mine took less than a day.

Literally as you said that mine has now appeared!
The North Bank

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65579 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm
My mate who got COVID a few days ago just got this from the nhs .


Following our previous guidance, we have identified that you may have the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

It's especially important you:

1. Continue self-isolating, even if you're fully vaccinated.
2. Make sure people who live in your household know they should also self-isolate, even if they're fully vaccinated or under 18 years of age.
3. List anyone you've been in contact with. Do this using your NHS Test and Trace ID: zb68423f. Go to: https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk/

Your cooperation will help us understand and control the new variant.
For more information, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/

Kind regards,
NHS Test and Trace

Now his kid has tested positive too . I see another lockdown coming.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65580 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm
5 days till schools break up. Might be a looooong 5 days.

Do not make me isolate over Xmas again please please

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:20:32 pm
My mate who got COVID a few days ago just got this from the nhs .


Following our previous guidance, we have identified that you may have the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

It's especially important you:

1. Continue self-isolating, even if you're fully vaccinated.
2. Make sure people who live in your household know they should also self-isolate, even if they're fully vaccinated or under 18 years of age.
3. List anyone you've been in contact with. Do this using your NHS Test and Trace ID: zb68423f. Go to: https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk/

Your cooperation will help us understand and control the new variant.
For more information, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/

Kind regards,
NHS Test and Trace

Now his kid has tested positive too . I see another lockdown coming.
It will all depend on hospitalisations  if theyre really low, we might not need to.

The (highly) optimistic scenario is that omicron is more virulent, less harmful and wipes out delta and all the more harmful variants and starts the end of the epidemic as a reason for mass concern.  (This is enormously optimistic)
Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65581 on: Today at 04:31:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:20:32 pm
My mate who got COVID a few days ago just got this from the nhs .


Following our previous guidance, we have identified that you may have the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

It's especially important you:

1. Continue self-isolating, even if you're fully vaccinated.
2. Make sure people who live in your household know they should also self-isolate, even if they're fully vaccinated or under 18 years of age.
3. List anyone you've been in contact with. Do this using your NHS Test and Trace ID: zb68423f. Go to: https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk/

Your cooperation will help us understand and control the new variant.
For more information, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/

Kind regards,
NHS Test and Trace

Now his kid has tested positive too . I see another lockdown coming.

Depends on hospitalisation.

How do they figure out what variant you have ? Through the PCR?
buttersstotch

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65582 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm
Another lockdown would be an absolute last resort- I really can't see it unless things are really, really bad. And even then, I could only see it happening for a few weeks at most. I get there is the need to protect hospitals, but I think far more other effective things could be done first. I think it is far more likely they ban the unvaccinated, before ordering another lockdown.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65583 on: Today at 04:54:04 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 04:50:04 pm
Another lockdown would be an absolute last resort- I really can't see it unless things are really, really bad. And even then, I could only see it happening for a few weeks at most. I get there is the need to protect hospitals, but I think far more other effective things could be done first. I think it is far more likely they ban the unvaccinated, before ordering another lockdown.

Another lockdown could happen i guess but as long schools dont close. They are priority.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65584 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:35:19 pm
This is from the gov.uk site

Thanks.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65585 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm
Johnson to do an address tonight at 8pm, Covid threat level raised to 4 from 3.

Probably an opportunity for him to try to look Prime Ministerial after the week he's just had!
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65586 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:08:13 pm
Johnson to do an address tonight at 8pm, Covid threat level raised to 4 from 3
Hes addressing the nation for one reason only

To try to avoid talk of the parties .

Shocking
Nick110581

Re: COVID-
« Reply #65587 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:08:13 pm
Johnson to do an address tonight at 8pm, Covid threat level raised to 4 from 3.

Probably an opportunity for him to try to look Prime Ministerial after the week he's just had!

Assume the leaks will start now then.

Time for the fat c*nt to sober up.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65588 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »
Wont take a rocket scientist to work out which age group omicron is circulating in.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65589 on: Today at 05:14:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:08:13 pm
Johnson to do an address tonight at 8pm, Covid threat level raised to 4 from 3.

Probably an opportunity for him to try to look Prime Ministerial after the week he's just had!
good luck with that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson!

I wonder if they will bring in additional measures, there was talk of Plan C in the papers this morning
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65590 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 05:14:09 pm
good luck with that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson!

I wonder if they will bring in additional measures, there was talk of Plan C in the papers this morning

Media already telling us.

Pre recorded and apparently about booster program.
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65591 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:24:07 pm
Pre recorded

Well he can't be expected to take time out from his partying can he?
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65592 on: Today at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 05:26:07 pm
Well he can't be expected to take time out from his partying can he?

As I say, hes probably still pissed from his lunch he would have ordered in.
Offline Carllfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65593 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm »
Pre recorded so he can avoid questions as per. I wonder what hes going to say
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65594 on: Today at 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 05:32:35 pm
Pre recorded so he can avoid questions as per. I wonder what hes going to say

Its about ramping up the booster program.
Offline Carllfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65595 on: Today at 05:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:59 pm
Its about ramping up the booster program.

What about more restrictions?
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65596 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65597 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 05:33:59 pm
What about more restrictions?

Apparently not (according to the leaks)
