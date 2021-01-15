We won't have another general lockdown, unless somehing really new and nasty (more sars/mers than covid, somehing with a high fatality rate and no immunity) comes about. Its hugely damaging to the economy, there's no political appetite for it, and over the past two years, most businesses have worked out how to be "covid secure", ie, they would all be able to show how they can stay open with social distancing, masks, minimal staff etc. Also as a society we have got round to understanding which institutions etc are important to keep open - remember when pubs were seen to be more important than schools? Economically, we can shut down in a more graded manner, eg, non-essential shops first, etc.
The only thing that I can think of why we would have another general lockdown is that it is easier to police/announce, than sorting through the millions of different businesses and discussions of why tattoo artists can stay open, but hairdresser cannot.