Do you mean that the Tory members won't vote any of them to succeed Johnson?



I'd agree, for obvious internal Tory reasons, Sunak and Javid won't stand a chance. Patel would, but again the same impediment is in her way but Gove is a contender but I'd love to see Rees-Mogg get it.



Mind this is all baseless speculation and Johnson will fend of defenestration for a few more months.



No-one who didn't consistently vote against restrictions post last spring will stand a chance. Especially a covid hardliner like Gove is a sitting duck when we're talking the few percentage of Tory voters who actually vote for leader. Rishi Sunak might have a chance but I suspect the very white Brexiteer electorate... yeah you get my point.There are enough rebels to bring one of them to the final round in the parliamentary party and then the result is inevitable.We also have sort of the same thing unfolding in Sweden. The Moderate Party are snatching defeat from the jaws of victory by alienating their voter base by opposing the Social Democrats from the left on covid. So this means they might lose next year's election in spite of the lights hardly being kept on at the moment. They're trying to appeal to voters who'd never vote for them anyway. Had they just echoed the government position and neutralized the question they could fight the election on their strong issues like energy or law and order. Instead they make the base angry and then the right of the party will stay at home. This is unless they catch a break with Omicron being less deadly and covid is off the agenda next summer. If covid is on the ballot they're done with the 30-50 year old males they depend on to win.That's something I suspect can happen to the Tories too, so Labour are actually in a strong position the longer this goes on and the angrier the right-wing vote gets due to third party voting and apathy.