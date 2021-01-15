« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2417597 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65520 on: Yesterday at 09:40:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:32:20 am
Theres a few places mentioned here who are boosting under 40s

https://apple.news/A_OvMYQODS4eUm-H_sdpehA

Thanks. By some miracle and considering where I work i have yet to actually get Covid (unless I was fully asymptomatic) and we are expecting some serious footfall what with people fearing that stuff may shut down again prior to Christmas. Would happily drive down and get a booster today if I could.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65521 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 am »
Interesting thread on the experience in SA (specifically Gauteng) from a Prof in Vaccinology.

https://twitter.com/ShabirMadh/status/1469391684563877891

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65522 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 am »
Theoretical question but if we did go into another lockdown would it even work, I feel like people are fed up with the past two years and would not be compliant. I feel like we could have riots on the street that could get real ugly.

Also, my dad got double jabbed abroad but has now come back to the UK how can I book him for the booster. It won't let me book him online as it assumes he's not been vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65523 on: Yesterday at 10:19:40 am »
So if you look at the forecast of cases numbers people are putting together, its looking like 400k+ a day by the start of January (big margin of error of course).

Im very keen to see schools remain open at all costs, but with those case numbers, it will cause huge challenges for staffing if nothin else.

The same will be true for shops and hospitals.  Its glutton create huge issues.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65524 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 am »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 10:14:39 am
Theoretical question but if we did go into another lockdown would it even work, I feel like people are fed up with the past two years and would not be compliant. I feel like we could have riots on the street that could get real ugly.

Also, my dad got double jabbed abroad but has now come back to the UK how can I book him for the booster. It won't let me book him online as it assumes he's not been vaccinated.

If he's not registered with a GP here, it might be worth trying a walk up site to get a booster, though I would imagine it depends what his 2 main jabs were.

Info here:

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65525 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 am »
Absolutely fine today after my Moderna booster yesterday, arm a bit sore and a bit tired but that may have been down to staying up past 2 watching the cricket!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65526 on: Yesterday at 10:57:20 am »
Drove past a sign for walk in vaccinations, in and out in 20 minutes for a booster jab. Really efficient, I assume theres similar nationwide if anyone wants a booster but isnt eligible to book online.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65527 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 am »
Christmas should act as something as a firebreak given contact rates over the Christmas period are generally much lower than they are either side of the Christmas period  people, children, are not in school people are not in work. Whether people have relatives around for Christmas lunch will not make an enormous difference.

Early indications are that this should peak in January and if it is less deadly than Delta good news in the long term just unfortunate timing this variant has developed now when pressures on the health service are greater.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65528 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 am »
We won't have another general lockdown, unless somehing really new and nasty (more sars/mers than covid, somehing with a high fatality rate and no immunity) comes about. Its hugely damaging to the economy, there's no political appetite for it, and over the past two years, most businesses have worked out how to be "covid secure", ie, they would all be able to show how they can stay open with social distancing, masks, minimal staff etc. Also as a society we have got round to understanding which institutions etc are important to keep open - remember when pubs were seen to be more important than schools? Economically, we can shut down in a more graded manner, eg, non-essential shops first, etc.

The only thing that I can think of why we would have another general lockdown is that it is easier to police/announce, than sorting through the millions of different businesses and discussions of why tattoo artists can stay open, but hairdresser cannot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65529 on: Yesterday at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 10, 2021, 05:23:30 pm
Gove has said the government has received "challenging" information about Omicron. What does that mean?!

Scaremongering.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65530 on: Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:58:09 am
Scaremongering.

Trying to deflect the attention from the current shit show the c*nts are embroiled in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65531 on: Yesterday at 12:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:58:09 am
Scaremongering.

More like his opening 'I'm taking this seriously' gambit in the forthcoming leadership contest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65532 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm
Trying to deflect the attention from the current shit show the c*nts are embroiled in.

Exactly what Mr Slippers said when he heard it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65533 on: Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:45:03 pm
More like his opening 'I'm taking this seriously' gambit in the forthcoming leadership contest.

Anyone currently in government is unelectable when put before the Tory members.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65534 on: Yesterday at 02:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm
Anyone currently in government is unelectable when put before the Tory members.

Do you mean that the Tory members won't vote any of them to succeed Johnson?

I'd agree, for obvious internal Tory reasons, Sunak and Javid won't stand a chance. Patel would, but again the same impediment is in her way but Gove is a contender but I'd love to see Rees-Mogg get it.

Mind this is all baseless speculation and Johnson will fend of defenestration for a few more months.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65535 on: Yesterday at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:45:20 pm
Do you mean that the Tory members won't vote any of them to succeed Johnson?

I'd agree, for obvious internal Tory reasons, Sunak and Javid won't stand a chance. Patel would, but again the same impediment is in her way but Gove is a contender but I'd love to see Rees-Mogg get it.

Mind this is all baseless speculation and Johnson will fend of defenestration for a few more months.

No-one who didn't consistently vote against restrictions post last spring will stand a chance. Especially a covid hardliner like Gove is a sitting duck when we're talking the few percentage of Tory voters who actually vote for leader. Rishi Sunak might have a chance but I suspect the very white Brexiteer electorate... yeah you get my point.

There are enough rebels to bring one of them to the final round in the parliamentary party and then the result is inevitable.

We also have sort of the same thing unfolding in Sweden. The Moderate Party are snatching defeat from the jaws of victory by alienating their voter base by opposing the Social Democrats from the left on covid. So this means they might lose next year's election in spite of the lights hardly being kept on at the moment. They're trying to appeal to voters who'd never vote for them anyway. Had they just echoed the government position and neutralized the question they could fight the election on their strong issues like energy or law and order. Instead they make the base angry and then the right of the party will stay at home. This is unless they catch a break with Omicron being less deadly and covid is off the agenda next summer. If covid is on the ballot they're done with the 30-50 year old males they depend on to win.

That's something I suspect can happen to the Tories too, so Labour are actually in a strong position the longer this goes on and the angrier the right-wing vote gets due to third party voting and apathy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65536 on: Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm »
Got my booster booked for Tuesday and just this minute i've been pinged and told to isolate for 10 days.

I'm a bit confused - I thought the double jabbed didn't need to isolate? Obviously if I go to get my jab it'll flag up immediately that I've been pinged so if I shouldn't be there I'll be facing a fine - I've also just been isolating anyway while I waited for my PCR results after coming back from Lanzarote (negative, came back yesterday) and I haven't seen anyone in person since Tuesday. Aaaargh.

EDIT - filled in all my details, thankfully I don't need to isolate. I bet it was those greasy twats in front of me on the plane though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:14:41 pm by 67CherryRed »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65537 on: Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm »
Online bookings for the booster are now open to under 40's.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65538 on: Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm
Online bookings for the booster are now open to under 40's.

On the standard NHS link?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65539 on: Yesterday at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm
Online bookings for the booster are now open to under 40's.

Superb!

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
On the standard NHS link?

Yeah just booked Mrs appt although it's for 5th Jan at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65540 on: Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm
Online bookings for the booster are now open to under 40's.

Nice one, just booked in for Wednesday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65541 on: Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm »
Doesnt seem to be working for me, still says unable to currently book using the online service  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65542 on: Yesterday at 05:30:44 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Doesnt seem to be working for me, still says unable to currently book using the online service  :butt

Same when trying for my gf. What link are those who have managed to book using?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65543 on: Yesterday at 05:33:55 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65544 on: Yesterday at 05:55:41 pm »
 Mother of fucking god.. 

Terrifying growth

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65545 on: Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:55:41 pm
Mother of fucking god.. 

Terrifying growth


What's their hospitalisation etc looking like?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65546 on: Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
What's their hospitalisation etc looking like?

Still trending down at this point.

Can see graph here: https://www.travellingtabby.com/scotland-coronavirus-tracker/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65547 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
54073 new cases and 132 deaths reported today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65548 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
Still trending down at this point.

Can see graph here: https://www.travellingtabby.com/scotland-coronavirus-tracker/
Its not gone up much in SA, but of course thats not a good comparison for the U.K.
Its going to be a cruel winter, lets hope for vaccines and prior infection getting us through it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65549 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Just got my booster at a walk in in Liverpool. Under 40, not sure if they were letting in due to under 40s just becoming eligible but made up all the same. There was also younger women getting a jab and they never asked my age in the queue until they booked me in and never said a thing. Happy days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65550 on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
Still trending down at this point.

Can see graph here: https://www.travellingtabby.com/scotland-coronavirus-tracker/
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Its not gone up much in SA, but of course thats not a good comparison for the U.K.
Its going to be a cruel winter, lets hope for vaccines and prior infection getting us through it.
This governments concern is hospitalisations (apparently). So we get 100k+ cases a day. They aren't as concerned are they.

Long as this doesn't lead to higher deaths than now & more people going into hospital it's going to be the "norm" for next few months?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65551 on: Yesterday at 07:41:59 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65552 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
Just got my booster at a walk in in Liverpool. Under 40, not sure if they were letting in due to under 40s just becoming eligible but made up all the same. There was also younger women getting a jab and they never asked my age in the queue until they booked me in and never said a thing. Happy days.
I imagine they want to get as many done as they can
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65553 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:40:53 am
Thanks. By some miracle and considering where I work i have yet to actually get Covid (unless I was fully asymptomatic) and we are expecting some serious footfall what with people fearing that stuff may shut down again prior to Christmas. Would happily drive down and get a booster today if I could.

Likewise I find it hard to believe I havent had it. My wife was sick and tested positive, then me and my parents got tested and my mum also came back positive so we isolated but that was it. Within the house everything was the same, I still slept in my room with my wife, we all ate diner together, the kids were sick so I think they had it but we never got them tested as it was just too hard to get them to let us swab them. I still go out to the pub once a week and use public transport regularly and go to work twice a week. If the kids didnt have it when my wife had it, I find it hard to believe they didnt get it at school or nursery as they have pretty much had cold symptoms on and off since September and by my count I have had 5 bouts of cold symptoms since they went to school but every test be if LFT or PCR has come back negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65554 on: Today at 12:38:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
Likewise I find it hard to believe I havent had it. My wife was sick and tested positive, then me and my parents got tested and my mum also came back positive so we isolated but that was it. Within the house everything was the same, I still slept in my room with my wife, we all ate diner together, the kids were sick so I think they had it but we never got them tested as it was just too hard to get them to let us swab them. I still go out to the pub once a week and use public transport regularly and go to work twice a week. If the kids didnt have it when my wife had it, I find it hard to believe they didnt get it at school or nursery as they have pretty much had cold symptoms on and off since September and by my count I have had 5 bouts of cold symptoms since they went to school but every test be if LFT or PCR has come back negative.
same with us, missus worked all through the height of the pandemic, still working there today dealing with the homeless, she tests every couple of days with LFTs but nothing positive and no positive PCRs either.

Daughter's friends have tested positive, and daughter has been with them for days beforehand but has still tested negative.

I'm amazed I didn't pick it up on cricket tour as loads picked it up there.  It's possible of course that we have all had it but were asymptomatic
