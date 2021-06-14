« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

I have had no communication from my GP or anyone in regards to getting a booster shot. I know my mum and myself had two shots of AS with the second one on June 14th 2021. So I assume that the booster is on December 14 2014. Which booster will we get and want to get protection against this new strain if possible as well?
Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.

You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.
Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.

You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.

will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment.

Just book it online https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
will call my GP on Monday and get on it before it gets to close to the Christmas rush. Thanks mate for your comment. I know mum has a penicillin allergy.

The instructions in Scotland were specifically to not call your GP and use the website or dedicated helpline - but may be different elsewhere.
