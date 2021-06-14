I have had no communication from my GP or anyone in regards to getting a booster shot. I know my mum and myself had two shots of AS with the second one on June 14th 2021. So I assume that the booster is on December 14 2014. Which booster will we get and want to get protection against this new strain if possible as well?
Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.
You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.