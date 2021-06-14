I have had no communication from my GP or anyone in regards to getting a booster shot. I know my mum and myself had two shots of AS with the second one on June 14th 2021. So I assume that the booster is on December 14 2014. Which booster will we get and want to get protection against this new strain if possible as well?



Youll get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster - either one is good, take whichever they are giving.You should call your GP and arrange for a booster, you are eligible now and dont have to wait until December 14th.