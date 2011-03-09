« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65440 on: Today at 11:18:49 am
Official work from home guidance has been rolled out from up high in my company. Doesnt really affect me, Id made it into the office a grand total of once since the start I Covid anyway.

Sian - do you still have to go in? Bet you cant wait to leave!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65441 on: Today at 11:23:25 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:18:49 am
Sian - do you still have to go in? Bet you cant wait to leave!

It's possible, but seems hard to believe her new employers can be as bad\worse.  We should have a rawk party for this.

ps - anecdotal trip to the supermarket yesterday, would say 80% were wearing masks (though this was about 9pm and it was quiet).  Regarding it being a reminder to take precautions. I just give the non-mask wearers a wide berth. Don't have the energy to judge if they have valid exempt reasons or are just c*nts.  Just stay well clear.

pps - not sure what demographic the hi-viz / boots is about - (not your doing nick, I've just hijacked your post :) )
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65442 on: Today at 11:48:29 am

No need for us to personally engage with the vaccine deniers and mask shirkers. Covid itself cant be bullshitted and will find them all eventually. Most will be fine but many wont as we can see from ICUs across the country which are now chock full of these morons.

They may be keyboard warriors and strutters daring you to challenge them but when they get sick they come running to the NHS begging to be saved. Yes, its frustrating that their irresponsibility takes critical care beds away from people who need them but the same could be said for smokers, heavy drinkers and the obese.

One by-product of Covid is that it is now gradually increasing the average national IQ by taking some of these imbeciles out of circulation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65443 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm
Wish that was true.

I thing the covid debates (mask, vaccines etc) have just mode rhose people more visible. It's the same type of uninformed "had enough of experts" that brought us Brexit. There is something very wrong about how people form their opinions, and how they are acting because of them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65444 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm
I think well see the answers to the questions of disease severity/how will this omicron wave play out, pretty soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65445 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:01:04 am
The irritating thing with posters like David Bowie and Darkness, is that they will drop their steaming crap of a post/opinion in a thread and then ignore responses aiming to educate them and show them why theyre talking rubbish. Its like Le Tissier on Twitter. Theyre terrified that theyre wrong.
I really fail to see how I'm wrong. I never said not to wear masks. I just said I have a legitimate medical reason to not wear a mask yet have got constant abuse in public. From what I read on here I'm still in the wrong and deserve the abuse because I'm lying etc.  :butt Words fail me how aggressive this thread  can become even when I have said nothing offensive.

I'm going stay out of this thread because I suffer from depression and anxiety and was merely giving my viewpoint it's not good to judge everyone before you know the facts and now I'm getting attacked. Please read before you judge people and label me as some anti vac idiot despite being fully vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65446 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm
Same shit different username.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65447 on: Today at 01:53:32 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:18:49 am
Official work from home guidance has been rolled out from up high in my company. Doesnt really affect me, Id made it into the office a grand total of once since the start I Covid anyway.

Sian - do you still have to go in? Bet you cant wait to leave!

They're letting us work from home one day a week from Monday, literally what's the point :lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65448 on: Today at 02:16:44 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:53:32 pm
They're letting us work from home one day a week from Monday, literally what's the point :lmao
when do you start your new job? After Christmas presumably?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65449 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:15:48 pm
I think well see the answers to the questions of disease severity/how will this omicron wave play out, pretty soon.

Yes, Scotland projecting Omicron to be dominant by next week.

https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1469312352944283655
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65450 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm
Will say there is still not a lot of mask wearing in stoke about 50 / 50 there is obviously a lot of sick / exempt people around me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65451 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm
Im out and about constantly because of work, Ive never witnessed anyone being abused for not wearing a mask, Ive been called all sorts for wearing one though.

My lad has bad asthma, he wears a mask, my Dad has COPD, hes exempt, he still wears a mask. Were supposed to be a society,  ignore political shite and just do whats best for each other.  Masks, vaccines, general scientific advice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65452 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:53:32 pm
They're letting us work from home one day a week from Monday, literally what's the point :lmao
Just say youre queuing from home.

Youre leaving anyway (congratulations btw!)

They would find it really difficult to fire you for working from home right now. Vote with your feet, email your boss to say you will be working from home and that they will need to provide a risk assessed analysis before you will consider going into the office.

(Or just go off with stress).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65453 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:53:10 pm
Im out and about constantly because of work, Ive never witnessed anyone being abused for not wearing a mask, Ive been called all sorts for wearing one though.

My lad has bad asthma, he wears a mask, my Dad has COPD, hes exempt, he still wears a mask. Were supposed to be a society,  ignore political shite and just do whats best for each other.  Masks, vaccines, general scientific advice.

 :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65454 on: Today at 03:03:33 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 02:51:11 pm
Will say there is still not a lot of mask wearing in stoke about 50 / 50 there is obviously a lot of sick / exempt people around me.


I reckon there'd be statistical correlation between areas where mask wearing is low, and areas that had high Brexit votes.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65455 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm
I've never seen anybody get abused for not wearing a mask. I've seen plenty of mockery for mask wearers though, mostly online but some out on the streets as well.

Personally, anybody who goes "errr, I'm exempt" is sus to me. Maybe it's just me, but if you have to think about it before saying it, you're probably bullshitting.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65456 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?...

The fact that you are asking that question shows you have no idea (and [probably no interest) in understanding the details of what's happening in the world around you. Writing 'virus' instead of virus is a clear indication that you are on the plandemic end of the COVID nonsense spectrum.

If you want to do some research (and that doesn't mean cut and paste from some shitty facebook group) and get back to us feel free.

If you're just going to spread low-level anti-mask and anti-vax conspiracy shite please do us all a favour and fuck off.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65457 on: Today at 03:39:02 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 01:36:55 pm
I really fail to see how I'm wrong. I never said not to wear masks. I just said I have a legitimate medical reason to not wear a mask yet have got constant abuse in public. From what I read on here I'm still in the wrong and deserve the abuse because I'm lying etc.  :butt Words fail me how aggressive this thread  can become even when I have said nothing offensive.

I'm going stay out of this thread because I suffer from depression and anxiety and was merely giving my viewpoint it's not good to judge everyone before you know the facts and now I'm getting attacked. Please read before you judge people and label me as some anti vac idiot despite being fully vaccinated.
I probably don't know enough about mental illness but why does depression and anxiety mean you are unable to wear a mask?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65458 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm
My wifes cousin has , thankfully, just come out of the ICU having been on a ventilator. She has MS and seems to be susceptible to everything, but hopefully there wont be any more long term damage. She was double vaccinated & rarely leaves the house because of her condition. She just seems very unlucky.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65459 on: Today at 03:43:14 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:40:47 pm
My wifes cousin has , thankfully, just come out of the ICU having been on a ventilator. She has MS and seems to be susceptible to everything, but hopefully there wont be any more long term damage. She was double vaccinated & rarely leaves the house because of her condition. She just seems very unlucky.
Sorry to hear that but glad she is now out of ICU, hopefully she is now on the road to recovery
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65460 on: Today at 03:50:37 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 03:39:02 pm
I probably don't know enough about mental illness but why does depression and anxiety mean you are unable to wear a mask?

Some people, when suffering an anxiety attack, may have breathing problems, such as hyperventilating. In such circumstances, masks can feel constricting or claustrophobic, or might actually induce panic.

That said, I have a similar condition and never experienced these symptoms. For me, a mask and hood over my head means I can enjoy an emotional breakdown in the street without anybody noticing. We're all different though.

It is certainly unjust and wrong to assume anybody not wearing a mask or claiming exemption is bullshitting. However, as I've said, in my opinion you can usually tell if someone is genuinely exempt or just pissing about.  With a bit of observation, you get to know the types of non mask wearers.

It doesn't help that, in Liverpool especially, there's a strong anti-authority attitude. Scousers in general don't like being told what to do, especially by politicians.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65461 on: Today at 04:08:58 pm
That must be the highest daily cases in a long time.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65462 on: Today at 04:11:53 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:50:37 pm
It doesn't help that, in Liverpool especially, there's a strong anti-authority attitude. Scousers in general don't like being told what to do, especially by politicians.

This is my theory on why Glasgow - which I think has a similar attitude -  has consistently had higher case numbers and was basically unable to get out of lockdown throughout 2020. Anecdotally rule compliance has been much lower with loads of people I know partying throughout and ignoring the rules.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65463 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm
The thing is that those not wearing masks play a perhaps involuntary role in assisting the spread of the disease. My recent "scare" was with someone at my work with whom I spend a lot of time in the lab, who didn't wear a mask despite the mandate. Double-jabbed, he didn't have symptoms until one day he did... He said "I didn't know I had it." Well, that's what masks are for.

I think that people should make their decision whether to wear a mask or not in the same way they make a decision whether to have a drink before they drive. A lot of the government policy create a false sense of security (double-jabbed = safe), people feel safe and a lot don't wear masks because they think that they cannot transmit the disease. I don't think of people being thick and not wearing masks, I think of them as being misled by everything that was said to convince people to get the vaccines. There is a small minority that are thick, and there's nothing to do about them, but their numbers would not be of any significant consequence for the spread of the disease. And there are people with legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask (not including those that chose to hide behind these reasons), I'd like to see this community acknowledge that a bit more. But again, their numbers are such that will not bring harm to society.

So, if you take the probability of a double-jabbed person to be unprotected and carry Covid (<5% for alpha, <50% with delta, <??% with Omicron), who is not wearing a mask, the effect on spreading Covid is significant. However, vaccines are still more important to curb the spread of Covid than masks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65464 on: Today at 04:14:51 pm
Another update on Omicron severity in SA from John Burn-Murdoch from the FT.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1469338725658341381
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65465 on: Today at 04:18:58 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:53:10 pm
Im out and about constantly because of work, Ive never witnessed anyone being abused for not wearing a mask, Ive been called all sorts for wearing one though.

My lad has bad asthma, he wears a mask, my Dad has COPD, hes exempt, he still wears a mask. Were supposed to be a society,  ignore political shite and just do whats best for each other.  Masks, vaccines, general scientific advice.

The only abuse I've seen over 18 months was when a gaggle of four non maskers who tried to barge into our library. A young bloke carrying a baby pointed out they should be wearing masks. He was abused by the older fool to the point of threatening violence.

The older hag of a women was continually abusing the young library assistant whilst their two younger nerdish followers milled around in a confused manner.

Sadly the gobby older buffoon was a Scouser who came across as the 'usual suspect' portrayed in the media.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65466 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:14:51 pm
Another update on Omicron severity in SA from John Burn-Murdoch from the FT.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1469338725658341381

Here we go

Look at the deaths vs cases for each wave.

So far only a very small blip in deaths.  So vaccination and prior infection seem to be really effective at preventing serious illness.

There is also a growing probability it might also be a little less severe
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #65467 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm
From data we have seen while it does evade antibodies from vaccines pretty well it does seem pretty susceptible to the T cell response, so while well vaccinated people may not all have full immunity, it would be a fair hope that most could fight it off more easily.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65468 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm »
Highest number of daily cases for the UK since 9th January. Find it a bit weird that Scotland reported just a single case of Omicron.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65469 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 04:48:24 pm
Highest number of daily cases for the UK since 9th January. Find it a bit weird that Scotland reported just a single case of Omicron.

That is pretty worrying.

I know of 5 people catching it in last 48 hours too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65470 on: Today at 04:52:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:14:51 pm
Another update on Omicron severity in SA from John Burn-Murdoch from the FT.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1469338725658341381

Notwithstanding our horrific new case numbers, this is another positive re this variant. 
