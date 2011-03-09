The thing is that those not wearing masks play a perhaps involuntary role in assisting the spread of the disease. My recent "scare" was with someone at my work with whom I spend a lot of time in the lab, who didn't wear a mask despite the mandate. Double-jabbed, he didn't have symptoms until one day he did... He said "I didn't know I had it." Well, that's what masks are for.



I think that people should make their decision whether to wear a mask or not in the same way they make a decision whether to have a drink before they drive. A lot of the government policy create a false sense of security (double-jabbed = safe), people feel safe and a lot don't wear masks because they think that they cannot transmit the disease. I don't think of people being thick and not wearing masks, I think of them as being misled by everything that was said to convince people to get the vaccines. There is a small minority that are thick, and there's nothing to do about them, but their numbers would not be of any significant consequence for the spread of the disease. And there are people with legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask (not including those that chose to hide behind these reasons), I'd like to see this community acknowledge that a bit more. But again, their numbers are such that will not bring harm to society.



So, if you take the probability of a double-jabbed person to be unprotected and carry Covid (<5% for alpha, <50% with delta, <??% with Omicron), who is not wearing a mask, the effect on spreading Covid is significant. However, vaccines are still more important to curb the spread of Covid than masks.