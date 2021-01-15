« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2411768 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65400 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Sibierski Nazario vibes amongst others. Used to have a Griezmann avatar.

Yep, just an absolute weirdo regardless of how many new accounts they post under.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65401 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.
the masks aren't intended to stop micorscopic particles. It's meant to stop large water droplets LEAVING your mouth. That's why we wear masks to protect others. Airborne particles will disperse whereas water droplets can travel and land on people/surfaces.

Not a hard concept to understand. That's what I don't get about mask haters, they don't understand the basic concept behind them

And in no way have the majority been wearing masks. When I go to a supermarket in recent months there have barely been any customers wearing them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65402 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Sibierski Nazario vibes amongst others. Used to have a Griezmann avatar.

That's the fellow. I was racking my brains trying to think of who it could be.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65403 on: Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm »
Hello Sibierski Nazario, KingOfStrongStyle, Eleven, Darkness RAWK's old friend...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65404 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:06:24 pm
Think that was a fake bit of "internal polling" spread by some Labour people?

This is the current betting:

https://smarkets.com/event/42453874/politics/uk/by-elections/north-shropshire-by-election2

It's a two horse race, and Labour are nowhere.
yes just seen the link I looked at was from Labourlist, not that bothered as long as the Tories get a kicking and for Labour to do well at the next election the Lib Dems need to be beating the Tories in places they used to do well in
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65405 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
Yes, you're just ignorant and selfish.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65406 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
At least growth in SGTF % has slowed a bit in the last couple of days, time will tell whether that is the start of a new trend or a one-off

https://twitter.com/AlastairGrant4/status/1469058678129053697

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65407 on: Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Hello Sibierski Nazario, KingOfStrongStyle, Eleven, Darkness RAWK's old friend...

Ive come to talk with you again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65408 on: Yesterday at 09:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
OK, I'll bite, why aren't you wearing a mask?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65409 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65410 on: Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
Ive come to talk with you again
... Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams, I walked alone, and couldn't be arsed to wear a mask...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65411 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.

Know the type. The Auld Quean and her Little Princess.

They don't wear masks because it would smear the many layers of mahogany coating their surgically enhanced physogs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65412 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.

I'm probably being judgemental, or suffering confirmation bias, but I feel I can kind of tell when someone is genuinely exempt. They're usually almost apologetic about not wearing a mask but saying they're exempt. It's not right they should be made to feel guilty, but they do seem to come across as such.

People who just say they're exempt tend to be far too casual about saying so, as if it's very well practised. It's almost dismissive.

Like I said though, that might just be my own skewered perception.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65413 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm
Know the type. The Auld Quean and her Little Princess.

They don't wear masks because it would smear the many layers of mahogany coating their surgically enhanced physogs.
That's them.  >:(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65414 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
I'm probably being judgemental, or suffering confirmation bias, but I feel I can kind of tell when someone is genuinely exempt. They're usually almost apologetic about not wearing a mask but saying they're exempt. It's not right they should be made to feel guilty, but they do seem to come across as such.

People who just say they're exempt tend to be far too casual about saying so, as if it's very well practised. It's almost dismissive.

Like I said though, that might just be my own skewered perception.
It must be galling for the genuinely exempt, when they unknowingly get lumped in with the couldn't-give-a-shit brigade.

I know one elderly lady who cannot wear a mask due to long-term health issues and she took to wearing a visor in the end. Particularly early on in the pandemic when people were a lot more scared than now. Some genuinely exempt people got a dog's abuse back then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65415 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65416 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
It must be galling for the genuinely exempt, when they unknowingly get lumped in with the couldn't-give-a-shit brigade.

I know one elderly lady who cannot wear a mask due to long-term health issues and she took to wearing a visor in the end. Particularly early on in the pandemic when people were a lot more scared than now. Some genuinely exempt people got a dog's abuse back then.
that's a very good point, if they can't wear a mask then why not wear a visor? Darkness, Mr Bowie any thoughts?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65417 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
The missus had her booster today, first two AZ and today had Moderna, I was scheduled to have mine on 19th, rang them up this morning to see if they could see me at the same time as the missus but they had no appointments but I managed to get it changed to tomorrow.

The missus said it was rammed, they had to queue up outside and was there about an hour in total, took our Mam to the same venue a couple of months ago and she was in and out really quickly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65418 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
My wife has severe asthma, she was actually hospitalized a few years ago with pneumonia due to it.
She is also a nurse who wears a mask through out her 13 hour shifts so spare us you're bs about being exempt if you really gave a fuck you would wear a visor.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65419 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Youve deffo been on here before under a different name.

No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65420 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

You're still a prick as you can still catch the COVID even with the 3 jabs. My missus was double jabbed and got it - it was a hell of a lot less severe because of those jabs, but didn't stop her getting it. You could get it still, have next to no issues, but you could spread it out and give it some old dear who may be jabbed but does die from it.


Quote
The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.

They're worse again, I agree. However your example is ridiculous as it ignores science... which is kinda fitting for someone not wearing a mask.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65421 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
although I agree with the sentiment, albeit fictional, I wouldn't say that equates to dealing with scientific advice on how to manage a pandemic.

People genuinely ignoring scientific advice that will help society shouldn't be allowed it's perks for me. Unless genuinely exempt I'd happily see mandates for masks in public places brought in if people can't see the benefits they bring without being prompted. It's to prevent spreading to others more than protecting yourself. I'd wear a mask every day if we needed to, no hardship is it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65422 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:38:25 am
I drove past that pyramado prick a few weeks back, you know the one who could speak a new language with the big blonde beard? I briefly considered stopping and having a jovial word but then I realised that you can't win arguments or even debate with people like that.

Mark Twain always provides the best quotes

"Never argue with an idiot. You'll never convince the idiot that you're correct, and bystanders won't be able to tell who's who"

Never argue with an idiot. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65423 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65424 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm
Masks are so misunderstood on both sides of the public opinion. I'm currently quarantining at home because someone decided not to wear a mask at work. (Got a negative test, but will retest.)

Not just for you, but for everyone's benefit, here is my understanding about masks and their prevention capability, and I'll try to reference science data. Little is known about the survivability time of the virus in air. The data are derived from "hot spots", where a number of people are exposed to to virus for a given amount of time and a fraction of them contact the disease. That time scale becomes the driving factor in judging transmission, mask effectiveness, etc. The behavior of aerosols in air is pretty well known. The virus survived in droplets, generated by sneezing and coughing. On the large side, droplets greater than 50 microns don't stay suspended in  air, they drop on the ground, so the possibility of another person contracting the disease is minimal. There is a bigger argument about the lower cutoff size, which, currently (I think), it's generally accepted to be around 1 micron. Water is gradually evaporated from all droplets, but the 1 micron sized ones are large enough to maintain liquid long enough for another person nearby to contract the virus within the transmission time (remember the fuzzy time scale).  A recent paper by Byung Uk Lee (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7579175/) quotes the available handful of studies used as a basis for that conclusion. So the droplet size of concern is about 1-30 microns.

A recent paper in Nature takes a look at the mask protection (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43246-021-00160-z). It's not only the pore size, but the fiber length and arrangements, layers, breading ability (O2/CO2), etc. The best masks, N95, average around 30 micron pore size. That is not going to fully protect the wearer neither from the 0.09 micron virus, nor from the 1-30 micron range droplets that people are currently considering dangerous. But the masks do offer some protection. Hard to pin a number on it because the time scale of the transmittable exposure is poorly known, the size of the droplets of concern is poorly known, and the threshold viral load is poorly known. (I've actually haven't heard anything along those lines ever since the pandemic began, when they assumed 1/10 of that for the most contagious viruses and worked with that number.) But say your protection with a mask is 1%, 20% or 30%. Would you still wear it? People judge risk differently and make different decisions. I wear mine. But I understand those who don't want to wear it for personal protection.

There is absolutely no excuse not to wear a mask for the protection of others in case you are the one carrying the disease. And you may not know that (as was with the person I was exposed to). Unless people subscribe to that logic, the disease will keep spreading, there will be people who say that masks don't make a difference, and there will be people who will be wearing the masks for personal protection. Any society gets all ends of the spectrum.

What I hate the most during this pandemic is that there is no dialog. You are either with me, or against me. Many people take information from social media, which is not based in facts but beliefs. Let's share the facts, lets discuss them, let's analyze the situation. As an example, I could be wrong in what I'm saying above, and that's OK, but bring evidence to prove that. I'd want to learn that too.
Agree that masks are misunderstood on both sides of public opinion. Id go further and say those that overstate the effectiveness of mask wearing are actually helping to drive the narrative at the other end of the spectrum that masks do nothing. Masks can reduce transmission in certain environments - but theyre not 50-100% effective like one side argues and theyre not 0% effective like the other side argues. They likely help to reduce transmission by maybe 10-15%. Their value is additive to other measures, like isolating with symptoms, taking a LFT before a social gathering, vaccination, social distancing etc.

Overstating the effectiveness of masks just give rise to the comments above - like why is the virus still spreading if were all wearing masks?, why is it infection rates are higher after mask mandates than prior?, and on and on. Its tedious and boring and been going on for almost two years now. Both extremes of the argument are to blame, neither can survive without the other and both fuel the narrative for the other side.

I wear a mask all day at work and have done since the beginning. Ive not been in a shop since 2020 without one, I wear one when in the toilets of a pub/restaurant. Some of those places I choose to wear it, some I have to wear it (but would do anyway). I dont do it because of the rules and selfishly I dont do it to protect those strangers that I encounter either. I do it for one reason only - to save me the guilt of passing it on to older relatives. Me, my wife and our son are the most likely route of transmission to my in-laws. We are the likely route of transmission for my parents. They are extremely unlikely to pick it up in a shop or chatting to their friends. If they pick it up its most likely come via us. Wearing a mask while going about a fairly normal life is for my own long term well being really. If I do these little things and it comes to happen that I do pass this on to them and it ends up killing one of them, Ill not beat myself up for years wondering would they still be alive if Id only worn that bit of cloth over my mouth when I went to the shop that day before I went to see them.

The chances of that scenario above happening are pretty slim, but equally the chances are pretty high if it does come to pass that it came from me. Masks are for my own sanity - long beyond the end of this pandemic. If a person can honestly say they would feel no lingering guilt if they didnt wear a mask in a crowded shop, visited their parents two days later, got ill themselves two days after that and their parent got ill two days after that, then dont wear a mask, whats the point. If you think you would have lingering guilt in that situation, wear a mask, and be happy in the knowledge you did all you could - however small.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65425 on: Today at 12:18:10 am »
Genuinely, I've never seen anyone overstate how effective masks are. Everyone I know who has commented on them, and that's mostly in here in terms of numbers, know they have an impact and that's it. They aren't the be all and end all and not sure anyone who wears them think they are. They are one of a handful of simple things your simpleton on the street can do to help those around them.

What I will say though, and I'll refer to my visit to Italy again which I feel I've done numerous times in here, is that having to put a mask on reminds you about other protocols. So I found I stayed back from people in shops with one on, I certainly used the provided hand sanitiser in shops and restaurants more because of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65426 on: Today at 07:21:12 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.

Erm, no. You can see I quoted another user called Darkness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65427 on: Today at 07:44:26 am »
Always fun getting the miseryrail in to work. Most of the older population seem to be wearing masks, businessmen and woman also etc. Funnily enough all the ones not wearing them stink of weed and or have hi vis jackets and work boots... or young girls who are worried a mask might ruin there appearence. There's a certain demographic here that's clear to see.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65428 on: Today at 07:56:03 am »
Im not going to requoute the post, but suffice to say its not exactly the best thought out.

To add to the many good responses, perhaps DB should look at mask wearing in Japan. Its not exactly a new thing there, but has helped them in the fight against many previous epidemics and also against COVID. I have family over there and while the national response has been far from perfect, there is no doubt that the established culture of mask wearing has helped reduce transmission. Its also helped by the Japanese being generally more compliant than some western societies.

If RB and the other posters wife can wear masks, then Im not sure theres too many other conditions that mean it is impossible to put a mask on. In my experience people who seek excuses in this way are often just looking for a way out.

Theres a few social profiles of refusers, Howards trout pout one is good, sadly also lots of young tradesmen/builders are often without masks too, but by far the worst are the strutters. The ones who are just spoiling for a fight if challenged.

I dont have a problem with a polite challenge, but mask wearers telling others that they hope they die isnt a good look at all and says far more about them than it does about the on mask wearer.

But by far the biggest blights in all this are the likes of DB going round peddling their half truths about mask wearing and of course the anti vaxxers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65429 on: Today at 08:09:34 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:44:26 am
Always fun getting the miseryrail in to work. Most of the older population seem to be wearing masks, businessmen and woman also etc. Funnily enough all the ones not wearing them stink of weed and or have hi vis jackets and work boots... or young girls who are worried a mask might ruin there appearence. There's a certain demographic here that's clear to see.

Its exactly the same down here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65430 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
What does this mean?

Someone better placed can definitely answer more scientifically but, as far as I understand it, it's promising in terms of T cells being able to help fight severe disease from Omicron. Still early days though in terms of data.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65431 on: Today at 09:08:41 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
Joshua Kimmich has lung issues after catching Covid, he wasn't vaccinated. Let's be honest if you're not vaccinated you're a c*nt, if you don't wear a mask, you're a c*nt. In Europe, masks have been mandatory indoors since early 2020 and it's been pretty well respected.

only the other month Kimmich was doing the whole "I'm not an anti-vaxxer... but..." thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65432 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.

 ;D

Tell you what, there's a fair amount of competition but that might just be the dumbest thing I've ever read on RAWK. I suspect its probably bullshit and you're just looking for a reaction (congratulations) because I genuinely don't think there's anyone that thick able to also use a computer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65433 on: Today at 09:27:42 am »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Hello Sibierski Nazario, KingOfStrongStyle, Eleven, Darkness RAWK's old friend...

Also had a period of calling themselves 'Greatness'
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65434 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:44:26 am
Always fun getting the miseryrail in to work. Most of the older population seem to be wearing masks, businessmen and woman also etc. Funnily enough all the ones not wearing them stink of weed and or have hi vis jackets and work boots... or young girls who are worried a mask might ruin there appearence. There's a certain demographic here that's clear to see.

I think there's been a growing radicalisation in Liverpool for a few years now, and it's not talked about enough. The first proper time I saw it was the Alfie case when a bunch of dickheads were protesting outside Alder Hey and harrassing nurses and Doctors. There's a radicalisation pipeline happening, especially amongst younger people on Instagram or Facebook. It's not unique to Liverpool, but it's definitely strong here. And it seems to be particularly strong in the gym lovers/young single mums groups.

I got told by somebody in Milan, some were talking about how their mate could get them fake NHS vaccine passes for £200 so they could keep going the aways
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65435 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.

Stop talking shite.

If you have one person wearing a mask and an ignorant bellend not wearing one then yes, you are correct. The twat without a mask will likely infect the person with the mask.

The mask isn't there to protect you, it's to protect others.

If the gobshite without the mask wore a mask and the other person also wore a mask then the transmission rate dramatically drops.

It's everyone wearing a mask that matters.

People can still get very ill with covid if they have underlying conditions or if they are elderly - even if they have been double-jabbed. So it comes down to a choice really

1. Save some peoples lives and be a dude
2. Be an absolute c*nt.


Easy choice, but given what I've seen in this merry land of ours, many of the population are solidly in camp 2.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65436 on: Today at 10:34:59 am »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 12:18:10 am
Genuinely, I've never seen anyone overstate how effective masks are. Everyone I know who has commented on them, and that's mostly in here in terms of numbers, know they have an impact and that's it. They aren't the be all and end all and not sure anyone who wears them think they are. They are one of a handful of simple things your simpleton on the street can do to help those around them.

What I will say though, and I'll refer to my visit to Italy again which I feel I've done numerous times in here, is that having to put a mask on reminds you about other protocols. So I found I stayed back from people in shops with one on, I certainly used the provided hand sanitiser in shops and restaurants more because of it.
Spot on. We know its not going to help prevent transmission, but it helps. So just wear one. If not, youre either stupid or selfish or both. The old masks havent stopped cases remaining high line conveniently ignores the fact that nobody knows how high cases would have been if we hadnt had mask wearing.

Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 09:19:07 am
;D

Tell you what, there's a fair amount of competition but that might just be the dumbest thing I've ever read on RAWK. I suspect its probably bullshit and you're just looking for a reaction (congratulations) because I genuinely don't think there's anyone that thick able to also use a computer.
;D
