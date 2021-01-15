Masks are so misunderstood on both sides of the public opinion. I'm currently quarantining at home because someone decided not to wear a mask at work. (Got a negative test, but will retest.)



Not just for you, but for everyone's benefit, here is my understanding about masks and their prevention capability, and I'll try to reference science data. Little is known about the survivability time of the virus in air. The data are derived from "hot spots", where a number of people are exposed to to virus for a given amount of time and a fraction of them contact the disease. That time scale becomes the driving factor in judging transmission, mask effectiveness, etc. The behavior of aerosols in air is pretty well known. The virus survived in droplets, generated by sneezing and coughing. On the large side, droplets greater than 50 microns don't stay suspended in air, they drop on the ground, so the possibility of another person contracting the disease is minimal. There is a bigger argument about the lower cutoff size, which, currently (I think), it's generally accepted to be around 1 micron. Water is gradually evaporated from all droplets, but the 1 micron sized ones are large enough to maintain liquid long enough for another person nearby to contract the virus within the transmission time (remember the fuzzy time scale). A recent paper by Byung Uk Lee (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7579175/) quotes the available handful of studies used as a basis for that conclusion. So the droplet size of concern is about 1-30 microns.



A recent paper in Nature takes a look at the mask protection (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43246-021-00160-z). It's not only the pore size, but the fiber length and arrangements, layers, breading ability (O2/CO2), etc. The best masks, N95, average around 30 micron pore size. That is not going to fully protect the wearer neither from the 0.09 micron virus, nor from the 1-30 micron range droplets that people are currently considering dangerous. But the masks do offer some protection. Hard to pin a number on it because the time scale of the transmittable exposure is poorly known, the size of the droplets of concern is poorly known, and the threshold viral load is poorly known. (I've actually haven't heard anything along those lines ever since the pandemic began, when they assumed 1/10 of that for the most contagious viruses and worked with that number.) But say your protection with a mask is 1%, 20% or 30%. Would you still wear it? People judge risk differently and make different decisions. I wear mine. But I understand those who don't want to wear it for personal protection.



There is absolutely no excuse not to wear a mask for the protection of others in case you are the one carrying the disease. And you may not know that (as was with the person I was exposed to). Unless people subscribe to that logic, the disease will keep spreading, there will be people who say that masks don't make a difference, and there will be people who will be wearing the masks for personal protection. Any society gets all ends of the spectrum.



What I hate the most during this pandemic is that there is no dialog. You are either with me, or against me. Many people take information from social media, which is not based in facts but beliefs. Let's share the facts, lets discuss them, let's analyze the situation. As an example, I could be wrong in what I'm saying above, and that's OK, but bring evidence to prove that. I'd want to learn that too.



Agree that masks are misunderstood on both sides of public opinion. Id go further and say those that overstate the effectiveness of mask wearing are actually helping to drive the narrative at the other end of the spectrum that masks do nothing. Masks can reduce transmission in certain environments - but theyre not 50-100% effective like one side argues and theyre not 0% effective like the other side argues. They likely help to reduce transmission by maybe 10-15%. Their value is additive to other measures, like isolating with symptoms, taking a LFT before a social gathering, vaccination, social distancing etc.Overstating the effectiveness of masks just give rise to the comments above - like why is the virus still spreading if were all wearing masks?, why is it infection rates are higher after mask mandates than prior?, and on and on. Its tedious and boring and been going on for almost two years now. Both extremes of the argument are to blame, neither can survive without the other and both fuel the narrative for the other side.I wear a mask all day at work and have done since the beginning. Ive not been in a shop since 2020 without one, I wear one when in the toilets of a pub/restaurant. Some of those places I choose to wear it, some I have to wear it (but would do anyway). I dont do it because of the rules and selfishly I dont do it to protect those strangers that I encounter either. I do it for one reason only - to save me the guilt of passing it on to older relatives. Me, my wife and our son are the most likely route of transmission to my in-laws. We are the likely route of transmission for my parents. They are extremely unlikely to pick it up in a shop or chatting to their friends. If they pick it up its most likely come via us. Wearing a mask while going about a fairly normal life is for my own long term well being really. If I do these little things and it comes to happen that I do pass this on to them and it ends up killing one of them, Ill not beat myself up for years wondering would they still be alive if Id only worn that bit of cloth over my mouth when I went to the shop that day before I went to see them.The chances of that scenario above happening are pretty slim, but equally the chances are pretty high if it does come to pass that it came from me. Masks are for my own sanity - long beyond the end of this pandemic. If a person can honestly say they would feel no lingering guilt if they didnt wear a mask in a crowded shop, visited their parents two days later, got ill themselves two days after that and their parent got ill two days after that, then dont wear a mask, whats the point. If you think you would have lingering guilt in that situation, wear a mask, and be happy in the knowledge you did all you could - however small.