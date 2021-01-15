Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.



I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.



I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.