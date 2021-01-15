« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1631 1632 1633 1634 1635 [1636]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2410802 times)

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65400 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Sibierski Nazario vibes amongst others. Used to have a Griezmann avatar.

Yep, just an absolute weirdo regardless of how many new accounts they post under.
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65401 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.
the masks aren't intended to stop micorscopic particles. It's meant to stop large water droplets LEAVING your mouth. That's why we wear masks to protect others. Airborne particles will disperse whereas water droplets can travel and land on people/surfaces.

Not a hard concept to understand. That's what I don't get about mask haters, they don't understand the basic concept behind them

And in no way have the majority been wearing masks. When I go to a supermarket in recent months there have barely been any customers wearing them
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,860
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65402 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Sibierski Nazario vibes amongst others. Used to have a Griezmann avatar.

That's the fellow. I was racking my brains trying to think of who it could be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,290
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65403 on: Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm »
Hello Sibierski Nazario, KingOfStrongStyle, Eleven, Darkness RAWK's old friend...
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65404 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:06:24 pm
Think that was a fake bit of "internal polling" spread by some Labour people?

This is the current betting:

https://smarkets.com/event/42453874/politics/uk/by-elections/north-shropshire-by-election2

It's a two horse race, and Labour are nowhere.
yes just seen the link I looked at was from Labourlist, not that bothered as long as the Tories get a kicking and for Labour to do well at the next election the Lib Dems need to be beating the Tories in places they used to do well in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65405 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
Yes, you're just ignorant and selfish.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65406 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
At least growth in SGTF % has slowed a bit in the last couple of days, time will tell whether that is the start of a new trend or a one-off

https://twitter.com/AlastairGrant4/status/1469058678129053697

Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65407 on: Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Hello Sibierski Nazario, KingOfStrongStyle, Eleven, Darkness RAWK's old friend...

Ive come to talk with you again
Logged
Believer

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65408 on: Yesterday at 09:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
OK, I'll bite, why aren't you wearing a mask?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • 27 years...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65409 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • 27 years...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65410 on: Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
Ive come to talk with you again
... Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams, I walked alone, and couldn't be arsed to wear a mask...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65411 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.

Know the type. The Auld Quean and her Little Princess.

They don't wear masks because it would smear the many layers of mahogany coating their surgically enhanced physogs.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,956
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65412 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
I'd not kick off on anyone who isn't wearing a mask, but I do find those who refuse to wear one, whilst not having a genuine reason, rather selfish.

I mean how hard is it? We wear a mask to help protect others. I'm not trying to be any kind of paragon of virtue, but I wear a mask to help protect those I come into contact with. I don't see much wrong with hoping others pay me the same courtesy.

I was in The Range yesterday and the vast majority of people were back to wearing masks. Walking down one aisle though, towards me come a mum and daughter of the silicone, trout pout lip variety. Too busy showing off their surgery to be arsed helping protect others by wearing masks. That sort of makes my blood boil, because you know that even if you are prepared to help protect them, they couldn't give a shit about you.

I'm probably being judgemental, or suffering confirmation bias, but I feel I can kind of tell when someone is genuinely exempt. They're usually almost apologetic about not wearing a mask but saying they're exempt. It's not right they should be made to feel guilty, but they do seem to come across as such.

People who just say they're exempt tend to be far too casual about saying so, as if it's very well practised. It's almost dismissive.

Like I said though, that might just be my own skewered perception.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • 27 years...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65413 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm
Know the type. The Auld Quean and her Little Princess.

They don't wear masks because it would smear the many layers of mahogany coating their surgically enhanced physogs.
That's them.  >:(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • 27 years...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65414 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
I'm probably being judgemental, or suffering confirmation bias, but I feel I can kind of tell when someone is genuinely exempt. They're usually almost apologetic about not wearing a mask but saying they're exempt. It's not right they should be made to feel guilty, but they do seem to come across as such.

People who just say they're exempt tend to be far too casual about saying so, as if it's very well practised. It's almost dismissive.

Like I said though, that might just be my own skewered perception.
It must be galling for the genuinely exempt, when they unknowingly get lumped in with the couldn't-give-a-shit brigade.

I know one elderly lady who cannot wear a mask due to long-term health issues and she took to wearing a visor in the end. Particularly early on in the pandemic when people were a lot more scared than now. Some genuinely exempt people got a dog's abuse back then.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,604
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65415 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65416 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
It must be galling for the genuinely exempt, when they unknowingly get lumped in with the couldn't-give-a-shit brigade.

I know one elderly lady who cannot wear a mask due to long-term health issues and she took to wearing a visor in the end. Particularly early on in the pandemic when people were a lot more scared than now. Some genuinely exempt people got a dog's abuse back then.
that's a very good point, if they can't wear a mask then why not wear a visor? Darkness, Mr Bowie any thoughts?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65417 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
The missus had her booster today, first two AZ and today had Moderna, I was scheduled to have mine on 19th, rang them up this morning to see if they could see me at the same time as the missus but they had no appointments but I managed to get it changed to tomorrow.

The missus said it was rammed, they had to queue up outside and was there about an hour in total, took our Mam to the same venue a couple of months ago and she was in and out really quickly
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65418 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm
Thank you well said the pro mask wearers are just as bad utterly disgusting bullies.

I have had constant abuse for not wearing a mask despite having medical proof but no Rawk says it's fine to abuse people without masks because you're just lying as to why your not wearing one  ::)  Not really nice being told to fuck off and go die without even asking why I'm not wearing a mask, honestly those people are just as bad as those anti vaxers twats.
My wife has severe asthma, she was actually hospitalized a few years ago with pneumonia due to it.
She is also a nurse who wears a mask through out her 13 hour shifts so spare us you're bs about being exempt if you really gave a fuck you would wear a visor.
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65419 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Youve deffo been on here before under a different name.

No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,290
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65420 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

You're still a prick as you can still catch the COVID even with the 3 jabs. My missus was double jabbed and got it - it was a hell of a lot less severe because of those jabs, but didn't stop her getting it. You could get it still, have next to no issues, but you could spread it out and give it some old dear who may be jabbed but does die from it.


Quote
The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.

They're worse again, I agree. However your example is ridiculous as it ignores science... which is kinda fitting for someone not wearing a mask.
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65421 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
No I'm still here if it's me you were on about.

Quite a good read this topic today. So I did wear a mask in shops after not wanting to wear one and being triple jabbed. After recent Downing Street party revelations that guilt has gone and the mask has gone. If anyone wants to have a pop then fire away, but I will say this.

The selfish ones are those that don't have the vaccines. However everyone has a right to make their own choices. For instance a  person may believe in a certain god and another person may not believe in that god or any god. That does not give one person the right to bible bash another person.
although I agree with the sentiment, albeit fictional, I wouldn't say that equates to dealing with scientific advice on how to manage a pandemic.

People genuinely ignoring scientific advice that will help society shouldn't be allowed it's perks for me. Unless genuinely exempt I'd happily see mandates for masks in public places brought in if people can't see the benefits they bring without being prompted. It's to prevent spreading to others more than protecting yourself. I'd wear a mask every day if we needed to, no hardship is it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,168
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65422 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:38:25 am
I drove past that pyramado prick a few weeks back, you know the one who could speak a new language with the big blonde beard? I briefly considered stopping and having a jovial word but then I realised that you can't win arguments or even debate with people like that.

Mark Twain always provides the best quotes

"Never argue with an idiot. You'll never convince the idiot that you're correct, and bystanders won't be able to tell who's who"

Never argue with an idiot. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65423 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1631 1632 1633 1634 1635 [1636]   Go Up
« previous next »
 