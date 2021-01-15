Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.



I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?



The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)



And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.



Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?



And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.



Just get on with your own life and let people be.



I would have thought that someone with emphysema should be wearing a mask as if they caught CoVid it would probably be the end for them. Was out in Bristol a couple of months ago and a family came in with a bloke who had a portable oxygen cylinder with him and a tube going into his nose but he was wearing a mask when he came in and left the restaurant.Yes some people have a genuine reason for not wearing one, but I highly doubt everyone who doesn't wear one does.The point you make about poor quality masks is a valid one as is transmission when "at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half" but not for approximately the last 6 months of course and infections have been constantly above 30,000 over that entire period and prior to that we seemed to be getting infections under control, but if it was 100% of the population wearing masks, even if they were of poor quality it would at least prevent some of the viral load getting out.For example, if Person A was wearing a Poor Quality Mask, persons B and C were wearing a good quality mask and persons D and E were wearing a poor quality mask it is likely if Person A excreted some viral load and some of that escaped their mask, persons B and C might be protected enough by a good quality mask to stop them being infected, possibly person D and E might also have enough protection to prevent them being infected because A's mask stopped some of the infection getting out and getting in to D and E.Added to the fact that out of the "at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half" that are wearing them a fair proportion of them wear them under their chin and loads wear them with their nose exposed! Where's the meme of the guy with his cock hanging out the top of his trousers when you need it!