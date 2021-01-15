« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65360 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 03:26:50 pm
Abuse someone not wearing a mask... great idea what happens if they are genuinely exempt ::)  Exact thing happened to me and the idiot had to apologise, at least don't judge people right away.

I'd say the chances of bumping into someone who genuinely has a reason to not wear a mask, and I mean a medically confirmed reason, are relatively slim.
Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65361 on: Today at 03:57:22 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:30:58 pm
what astounds me is they'll usually be in the supermarket as a family and all of them just happpen to be medically exempt....i mean, what are the chances of that?

Its always often the fat rainbow headed morons with their dandelion lanyards isn't it.
Offline Davidbowie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65362 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65363 on: Today at 04:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:57:22 pm
Its always often the fat rainbow headed morons with their dandelion lanyards isn't it.


Stub a fag out as they enter, spark up when they leave.

But when challenged about not wearing mask snarl, "Avvgorrazzmer"

Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65364 on: Today at 04:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.

::)

Do you believe COVID is real?
Do you believe we should have restrictions?
Do you believe in vaccines/have you been vaccinated?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65365 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 12:11:57 pm
Retweeting Julia Hartley-Brewer too no less.

That says it all.

Pisses me if all this plastic Scouser shite.
Online fucking baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65366 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.

I was going to give the Loch Ness monster an earful, but it had a mask on so I let it be.
Online Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65367 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.
Or..just wear a mask for the short time in your day that youve been asked to wear one. The scientists have advised it (you know, the qualified ones rather than some cranks on the internet)so why is it so difficult? (those that you listed excepted of course).
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65368 on: Today at 05:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
and yet 'the virus'

Interesting use of ' there.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65369 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 05:04:12 pm
Interesting use of ' there.

Equally interesting use of 'maximum protection' as well.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65370 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65371 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm »
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65372 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.
I would have thought that someone with emphysema should be wearing a mask as if they caught CoVid it would probably be the end for them.  Was out in Bristol a couple of months ago and a family came in with a bloke who had a portable oxygen cylinder with him and a tube going into his nose but he was wearing a mask when he came in and left the restaurant.

Yes some people have a genuine reason for not wearing one, but I highly doubt everyone who doesn't wear one does.

The point you make about poor quality masks is a valid one as is transmission when "at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half" but not for approximately the last 6 months of course and infections have been constantly above 30,000 over that entire period and prior to that we seemed to be getting infections under control, but if it was 100% of the population wearing masks, even if they were of poor quality it would at least prevent some of the viral load getting out.

For example, if Person A was wearing a Poor Quality Mask, persons B and C were wearing a good quality mask and persons D and E were wearing a poor quality mask it is likely if Person A excreted some viral load and some of that escaped their mask, persons B and C might be protected enough by a good quality mask to stop them being infected, possibly person D and E might also have enough protection to prevent them being infected because A's mask stopped some of the infection getting out and getting in to D and E.

Added to the fact that out of the "at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half" that are wearing them a fair proportion of them wear them under their chin and loads wear them with their nose exposed!  Where's the meme of the guy with his cock hanging out the top of his trousers when you need it!
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65373 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.

I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?

The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)

And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.

Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?

And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.

Just get on with your own life and let people be.

You obviously havent been following this thread closely then. Pretty much all of the regular posters here follow the rules and the science and long may that continue.
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65374 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:07:23 pm
The heat builds

https://news.sky.com/story/conservative-party-fined-nearly-18-000-for-donation-towards-boris-johnsons-downing-street-flat-refurbishment-12490600
Downing Street spokesman continues with the pleading ignorance line that constantly comes out of No 10 these days

Quote
He said Mr Johnson's discussions with Lord Brownlow "were done without him knowing the underlying donor of that donation"
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65375 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm »
Who is his spokesperson?
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65376 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 04:47:39 pm
::)

Do you believe COVID is real?
Do you believe we should have restrictions?
Do you believe in vaccines/have you been vaccinated?

Do you believe in Father Christmas?
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65377 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
50867 new cases and 148 deaths reported today.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65378 on: Today at 05:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:09:59 pm
This story is huge.

What a corrupt c*nt.
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Downing Street spokesman continues with the pleading ignorance line that constantly comes out of No 10 these days


Posted the link in the wrong thread but resonates wherever I guess.
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65379 on: Today at 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:36:53 pm
Who is his spokesperson?
another great mystery that one!
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65380 on: Today at 05:47:59 pm »
Prob best to take the chat about that to the other thread.
