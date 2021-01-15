Amazed at some of the pro-mask and angry bile I've read here.
I'd hazard a guess that at least three quarters of the population have been regularly wearing masks over their faces for around a year and a half, and yet 'the virus' transmission is as bad as ever. But how can this be so?
The cheaply made sweatshop brand blue masks do not prevent microscopic covid particles from passing through the fibres (the particles are several times smaller in diameter than the polypropylene fibres that make up the mask.)
And as for giving people abuse, verbal or physical, to those not wearing one, that's disgusting really.
Just because those with aspergers, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, enphysema and the like may not LOOK disabled, thats no reason to discriminate against them for not masking up. And why should they have to advertise their disability by wearing a pathetic sunflower lanyard?
And besides the point, if you've had your lifesaving jabs, then you have no reason to worry because you have ''maximum protection'' already.
Just get on with your own life and let people be.