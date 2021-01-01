Dont understand how I can sit in the Kop for Newcastle but not work in a socially distanced office the next day. Its complete utter nonsense.



Work from home if you can is going to be in play until at least next April lets be honest.



I think, to be fair, the point is that most offices can still function with people working from home as (if not more) effectively than they can with all staff in the office - those that cant can still have their staff in as the guidance is, as you say, to work from home if possible. Football clubs (and the event industry in general) have taken a massive hit over the pandemic and there isnt really a work from home alternative for these kind of events (of course I know you can watch the match from home but a) its shit and b) it doesnt replace the revenue which is vital for all clubs but especially those outside of the PL who dont have the massive TV deals. Its a way of trying to curb the spread without massively infringing on Liberty again and one which the public will swallow a lot better than doing things like restrictive events attendance (of course in part thats why theyve done it to avoid backlash so Im not suggesting its all science led, some of it is clearly political).I hate the tories and the way theyve handled this pandemic has been legitimately criminal but I do think, at times, its easy to make comparisons between restrictions without applying context to it. I for one al delighted that they havent restricted crowds at football matches, as Im sure most others are.