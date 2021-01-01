« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1629 1630 1631 1632 1633 [1634]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2407248 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65320 on: Today at 12:13:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
yep it makes little sense, it's like having to wear a mask ina shop that you go into for no more than half an hour but you can go into the boozer without wearing one, move freely around, talk to anyone you want, stay as long as you want and never have to put on a mask.

It's confusing, it's inconsistent and yet again they have left it all too late. Again delaying the changes instead of bringing them in immediately when Omicron is doubling every couple of days.

Not at all surprised with this shower though

Wearing masks in shops, does not reduce spending too much
Wearing masks in pubs, reduced licensed victuallers trade, upsets the mad drunk bastards like Farage as well


Just use common sense, you should know the game by now, avoid proximity to idiots
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,328
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65321 on: Today at 06:39:15 am »
Why did us and Denmark end up as the European test cases?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65322 on: Today at 06:58:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:13 am
Indeed, a crammed 10k stadium is no different to a crammed 50k stadium, indeed it may be worse
Is for practical reasons.

Venues bigger than 10k are much more likely to have the infrastructure to be able able to cope with implementing checks for this. Take a club like fleetwood town and compare them with us, I suspect thats why.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65323 on: Today at 08:06:03 am »
Last year if you wanted a Christmas party you had to claim it was a work meeting. This year, if you want to have a work meeting you have to claim its a Christmas party. Everyone clear?

Yep
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #65324 on: Today at 08:33:50 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
Dont understand how I can sit in the Kop for Newcastle but not work in a socially distanced office the next day. Its complete utter nonsense.

Work from home if you can is going to be in play until at least next April lets be honest.

I think, to be fair, the point is that most offices can still function with people working from home as (if not more) effectively than they can with all staff in the office - those that cant can still have their staff in as the guidance is, as you say, to work from home if possible. Football clubs (and the event industry in general) have taken a massive hit over the pandemic and there isnt really a work from home alternative  for these kind of events (of course I know you can watch the match from home but a) its shit and b) it doesnt replace the revenue which is vital for all clubs but especially those outside of the PL who dont have the massive TV deals. Its a way of trying to curb the spread without massively infringing on Liberty again and one which the public will swallow a lot better than doing things like restrictive events attendance (of course in part thats why theyve done it to avoid backlash so Im not suggesting its all science led, some of it is clearly political).

I hate the tories and the way theyve handled this pandemic has been legitimately criminal but I do think, at times, its easy to make comparisons between restrictions without applying context to it. I for one al delighted that they havent restricted crowds at football matches, as Im sure most others are.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1629 1630 1631 1632 1633 [1634]   Go Up
« previous next »
 