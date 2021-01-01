Dont understand how I can sit in the Kop for Newcastle but not work in a socially distanced office the next day. Its complete utter nonsense.
Work from home if you can is going to be in play until at least next April lets be honest.
I think, to be fair, the point is that most offices can still function with people working from home as (if not more) effectively than they can with all staff in the office - those that cant can still have their staff in as the guidance is, as you say, to work from home if possible. Football clubs (and the event industry in general) have taken a massive hit over the pandemic and there isnt really a work from home alternative for these kind of events (of course I know you can watch the match from home but a) its shit and b) it doesnt replace the revenue which is vital for all clubs but especially those outside of the PL who dont have the massive TV deals. Its a way of trying to curb the spread without massively infringing on Liberty again and one which the public will swallow a lot better than doing things like restrictive events attendance (of course in part thats why theyve done it to avoid backlash so Im not suggesting its all science led, some of it is clearly political).
I hate the tories and the way theyve handled this pandemic has been legitimately criminal but I do think, at times, its easy to make comparisons between restrictions without applying context to it. I for one al delighted that they havent restricted crowds at football matches, as Im sure most others are.