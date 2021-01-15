your original comment about "not a mask in sight" followed up by it was wonderful whilst there are still 150 people per day dying in this country.
I have absolutely no problem with adults enjoying themselves, I was out myself last night and go out most weekends and enjoy myself so that was not what I was commenting on or the fact that you were out yourself.
What gets me is why people have an issue with wearing masks when they assist with stopping the spread
You clearly are anti-mask so too
You can piss off with that sanctimonious bullshit!
Like I said earlier, you haven't got a fucking clue about the evening or my behaviour throughout the pandemic! It was the first time I've been out properly since Covid hit. It was lovely to see people's faces, smiling, laughing and having a beer, chat and dance.
Most adults now are double jabbed and nobody was breaking the law.
Again, your sweeping assumptions are way off the mark!