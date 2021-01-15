« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62760 on: Today at 06:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:50:30 pm
It's far from being "back to normal" when you've a group of absolute tossers with placards trying to deter people from taking a vaccine, something that you thought you'd never see locally, at least not where I'm from giving the history of the place. I went to get my second jab earlier, and a mate sent me a picture of the c*nts that he walked past on the same road as where the pop up was. Thankfully I never encountered any of them, because I wouldn't have been able to not say anything. I'd more than likely ended up chinning one of the stupid fuckers. Madness, really, when the thing is still rampant, infecting and killing people.
Yep, absolutely. I think I'd be doing the same thing if I come across any of those idiots.....I have my 'booster' jab next week. I don't get this 'back to normal' thing either, when we have 250k cases & 1000 deaths a week still - and we haven't even got to winter yet. In my opinion, the NHS is going to be in severe crisis again come winter - feel so sorry for the staff. Fuck Johnson and the other fuckwits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62761 on: Today at 06:29:52 pm »
The only thing I think we could all be doing is mask wearing more but I am totally against anything like lockdowns or social restrictions as anyone who wants a vaccine should have had one by now.

Schools are basically back to normal now and they're probably one of the main spreaders so it doesn't make any sense to close shops or restaurants again for example.

Masks would probably stop some spread but ultimately it's about those who have chosen not to get vaccine basically delaying us all from really making progress in moving on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62762 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
The thing is that cases have been stable around d the 35k mark for a number of weeks despite the regular complaints of the lack of mask wearing in this thread. We are where we are right now because the vaccines are incredibly effective at doing their job and those vulnerable getting their boosters over the next few months should keep the numbers down. It's probably time people stopped concentrating and castigated other people for what they are or aren't doing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62763 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:42:20 pm
The thing is that cases have been stable around d the 35k mark for a number of weeks despite the regular complaints of the lack of mask wearing in this thread. We are where we are right now because the vaccines are incredibly effective at doing their job and those vulnerable getting their boosters over the next few months should keep the numbers down. It's probably time people stopped concentrating and castigated other people for what they are or aren't doing.

Agreed.



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62764 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:29:52 pm
The only thing I think we could all be doing is mask wearing more but I am totally against anything like lockdowns or social restrictions as anyone who wants a vaccine should have had one by now.

Schools are basically back to normal now and they're probably one of the main spreaders so it doesn't make any sense to close shops or restaurants again for example.

Masks would probably stop some spread but ultimately it's about those who have chosen not to get vaccine basically delaying us all from really making progress in moving on.
Agree with you there - in a nutshell.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62765 on: Today at 06:48:52 pm »
The massive numbers of kids off with this hideous cough/cold (probably 10% and then add in those with covid ) gives you a very good clue that masks and bubbles worked pretty well in schools last year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62766 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:06:30 pm
Who says I am? ???

You have no idea how I live my life, or the details of my evening.  Therefore, you know what you can do with the snidey comments!  :wave

As I stated previously, 'sorry you have an issue with adults going out and having a good time.  Nobody broke the law I might add.'
your original comment about "not a mask in sight" followed up by it was wonderful whilst there are still 150 people per day dying in this country.

I have absolutely no problem with adults enjoying themselves, I was out myself last night and go out most weekends and enjoy myself so that was not what I was commenting on or the fact that you were out yourself.

What gets me is why people have an issue with wearing masks when they assist with stopping the spread

You clearly are anti-mask so  :wave too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62767 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:45:32 pm
When will deaths decrease now? I would think during the winter they will only go up. Or will they be around 100-200 still even in November and December?

I don't know how we get deaths down from those numbers.

Not until new case numbers start reducing and theyve been in and around the 30k mark for weeks it seems.  So daily deaths in the 3 figure range are baked in until case numbers start falling and even then theres a period of weeks before deaths start reducing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62768 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:42:20 pm
The thing is that cases have been stable around d the 35k mark for a number of weeks despite the regular complaints of the lack of mask wearing in this thread. We are where we are right now because the vaccines are incredibly effective at doing their job and those vulnerable getting their boosters over the next few months should keep the numbers down. It's probably time people stopped concentrating and castigated other people for what they are or aren't doing.
yes but how do we get those numbers going down?  Look at Italy, Spain, Germany and France, their numbers are through the floor when compared to us in both cases and deaths.

What are they doing differently compared to us?

One can only assume it is being managed better by their governments
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62769 on: Today at 06:55:58 pm »
Hospital numbers seem to be dropping even though the positive cases are pretty stable.    Is this because most positives are school kids?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62770 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Italy still have restrictions don't they? Serie A attendances have been up to 50% capacity until recently and they're hoping for 100% by then. Either way the time to look outward at what other countries are doing has passed. Stop looking for reasons to criticise what other people are doing if you don't consider them right.

What brings out numbers down? Booster jabs and getting more of the population vaccinated alongside better ways of treating this. And I'm talking deaths only there as covid is unfortunately due to stay and we're going to have to deal with case numbers as they are. But what about variants I hear you say...Well when was the last time we had one that was a concern in overpowering delta?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62771 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:49:29 pm
your original comment about "not a mask in sight" followed up by it was wonderful whilst there are still 150 people per day dying in this country.

I have absolutely no problem with adults enjoying themselves, I was out myself last night and go out most weekends and enjoy myself so that was not what I was commenting on or the fact that you were out yourself.

What gets me is why people have an issue with wearing masks when they assist with stopping the spread

You clearly are anti-mask so  :wave too

You can piss off with that sanctimonious bullshit!

Like I said earlier, you haven't got a fucking clue about the evening or my behaviour throughout the pandemic!  It was the first time I've been out properly since Covid hit.  It was lovely to see people's faces, smiling, laughing and having a beer, chat and dance.

Most adults now are double jabbed and nobody was breaking the law.

Again, your sweeping assumptions are way off the mark!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62772 on: Today at 07:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:58:47 pm
But what about variants I hear you say...Well when was the last time we had one that was a concern in overpowering delta?

Delta itself replaced Alpha (originated here) earlier this year (helped by government delay in adding India to its then red list) back in c.April.

Below link lists current status re variants including those of concern.

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/variants-concern
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62773 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:49 pm
Delta itself replaced Alpha (originated here) earlier this year (helped by government delay in adding India to its then red list) back in c.April.

Below link lists current status re variants including those of concern.

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/variants-concern

Makes you proud to be British eh?

Seeing off these second rate foreign variants!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62774 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:55:58 pm
Hospital numbers seem to be dropping even though the positive cases are pretty stable.    Is this because most positives are school kids?
Pretty much. Can think of it as having two epidemics going on alongside eachother - a rapidly rising one in kids (especially aged 10-14) and a decreasing one for 18+. Gives us what looks like a steady state from a glance at the total numbers but it hides some big changes going on underneath.

Those changes will feed through from now, well see admissions decrease and well see deaths decrease. The questions now are will the cases in kids lead to breakthroughs in older age groups, and a bit longer term what will the effect of changing seasons be for case numbers and the strength of vaccine immunity.
