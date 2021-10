Were you double vaccinated? Do you have symptoms?



Yeah double vaccinated , no symptoms atm shocked to wake up this morning to the email offRandox , in the last 14 days I’ve been to sorrento for six nights ( had three negative tests ) then three days in London then on Sunday went to Porto and had a test then on the Sunday afternoon which was neg , was mostly outside eating and drinking Porto ...masks on public transport then home to a positive after avoiding it for 18 months working in people’s houses pretty much all the way through