Trafford have now changed the rules on schoolkids, seeing as we have the highest rates in the whole of Greater Manchester for covid and increasing rates in 5-15 year olds. Children and young people aged between the ages of 5 and 16, should now stay at home when a sibling or household member tests positive for COVID-19



On day 2 or 3 following the onset of symptoms in the household (or test date if the positive case had no symptoms), the close contact should get a PCR test.



if the PCR test is negative, the student can return to school but should isolate again immediately and get another test if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 at a later date.



Students who have a negative PCR test and have returned to school should take a daily LFD test each morning for 10 days from the initial onset of symptoms in the household member.



