Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 27, 2021, 09:25:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2021, 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards




Shouldn't this attempt at misleading the school be investigated by whoever is responsible for national cyber security.

It has all the hallmarks of a state sponsored attempt to cause mischief.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 27, 2021, 09:27:28 pm
Don't think this is state sponsored. Unless you're counting Alice's Wonderland as a state.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 27, 2021, 09:27:54 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 27, 2021, 09:25:25 pm
Shouldn't this attempt at misleading the school be investigated by whoever is responsible for national cyber security.

It has all the hallmarks of a state sponsored attempt to cause mischief.
USFOR THEM is the rumour
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 27, 2021, 10:59:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2021, 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards



The Antivaxxer Cult at it again, I take it?
Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 01:00:50 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2021, 09:20:32 pm
Utter bastards are sending this fake consent form out to schools. Its from a convincing NHS address.

Some schools have sent out by mistake. Please warn anyone who might need warning. The utter bastards




The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 01:07:37 am
They missed a third column of boxes with "Debunked" at the top where you can put a check mark for every claim on that list that has already been debunked. Would be quite a lot of boxes to fill...
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 02:39:40 am
Quote from: Joff on September 28, 2021, 01:00:50 am
The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.
Also it's an "NHS" document yet the link at the bottom is to a CDC government website, i.e. the US. The NHS would have a link to their own links if it were issued by them
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 06:14:35 am
Are the basic stats ( 1 in whatever ) correct?
Clearly the claim that the real figure might be ten times higher is fiction.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 06:53:20 am
Quote from: PaulF on September 28, 2021, 06:14:35 am
Are the basic stats ( 1 in whatever ) correct?
Clearly the claim that the real figure might be ten times higher is fiction.

It's data gained from the UK's yellow card scheme where adverse effects or deaths are reported if someone received the vaccine around the same time. It does not mean they have died from the vaccine however but this is something the anti-vax dickheads have been clinging on as proof that the vaccine kills people. The yellow card scheme is also open to abuse as well as anyone is able to write a report.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 07:10:36 am
Quote from: Joff on September 28, 2021, 01:00:50 am
The kicker is the last line... as if you keeping the form to prove that you couldn't sue the vaccine companies would be a thing 🤣

It would obviously be kept by the goverment/vaccine company.
Very obviously fake, even taking away the absolute bollocks that is printed all over it.

Plenty of people would be taken in by that though, they'll be that focused on the content and the big NHS at the top they won't fully read the whole document . Think about it, the utter c*nt who created it didn't notice use of the word clinician which I've only ever heard on US TV shows nor the reference to the CDC, so it is highly likely that a lot of parents will miss the same thing.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 08:06:30 am
Quote from: Welshred on September 28, 2021, 06:53:20 am
It's data gained from the UK's yellow card scheme where adverse effects or deaths are reported if someone received the vaccine around the same time. It does not mean they have died from the vaccine however but this is something the anti-vax dickheads have been clinging on as proof that the vaccine kills people. The yellow card scheme is also open to abuse as well as anyone is able to write a report.
Yes, it's the same as the website called OpenVAERS, which antivax wankers in the states cling to like it's the gospel. From my understanding of it, it works exactly like you describe, but the kicker being that literally anyone can go on there and leave a report. So, a bit like leaving a dodgy review on Amazon despite you not having actually bought the product, or opening a Wiki page and writing a lot of bollocks, and we all know how people treat wiki like it's a bastion of knowledge, right.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 08:16:37 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 27, 2021, 07:45:52 pm
incredible, been running folding@home since whoever in here mentioned it about a year ago. great to see it's getting valuable funding.

would be happy to take part in the trial if it ever reaches the UK. give me all the drugs.  :)

I got a shock when the bill came in though - 50% up in usage from absolutely caning desktop and laptop. ;D

Sounds like they're hoping for another big bump in people doing it as they do the pre-clinical trials.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 09:32:37 am
Quote from: Zeb on September 28, 2021, 08:16:37 am
I got a shock when the bill came in though - 50% up in usage from absolutely caning desktop and laptop. ;D

Sounds like they're hoping for another big bump in people doing it as they do the pre-clinical trials.

 ;D

I have a server I need for some hosting stuff so just let it run on that thankfully. really fascinating project.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 11:41:25 am
Has anyone booked a PCR test through Randox @ Chavasse Park in Liverpool?

Are they legit?
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 11:49:57 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 28, 2021, 11:41:25 am
Has anyone booked a PCR test through Randox @ Chavasse Park in Liverpool?

Are they legit?

Yeah legit. Me an the wife used them a few times when having to travel for work. You can order one at home and drop it in the boxes outside also, they are super quick too. Think if you use the easyjet coupon code it will knock some money off: 'Easyjet2021'
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 12:37:58 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September 28, 2021, 11:49:57 am
Yeah legit. Me an the wife used them a few times when having to travel for work. You can order one at home and drop it in the boxes outside also, they are super quick too. Think if you use the easyjet coupon code it will knock some money off: 'Easyjet2021'

Great thanks mate - very much appreciated :)
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 03:01:39 pm
My lad is 13, really fit and healthy and this has knocked him for six. He looks like shit and has no energy. I bought a pulse ox monitor after someone on here (Craig?) mentioned them and I'm keeping an eye on his levels, sat at 98 to 99%, resting BPM 58.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 03:03:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 03:01:39 pm
My lad is 13, really fit and healthy and this has knocked him for six. He looks like shit and has no energy. I bought a pulse ox monitor after someone on here (Craig?) mentioned them and I'm keeping an eye on his levels, sat at 98 to 99%, resting BPM 58.

That's a good healthy oxygen reading. I bought an oximeter after a mate recommended it.

I had the non Covide cold a few weeks ago and my oxygen dipped a couple of percentage points even with that.

Very handy piece of kit.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 03:27:06 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 28, 2021, 03:03:45 pm
That's a good healthy oxygen reading. I bought an oximeter after a mate recommended it.

I had the non Covide cold a few weeks ago and my oxygen dipped a couple of percentage points even with that.

Very handy piece of kit.

Sisters in laws friends fella, who was only just turned 50, died in his sleep on the couch from low oxygen levels due to covid, everyone they knew bought one straight away after that.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 05:27:29 pm
34526 new cases and 167 deaths reported today.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 05:33:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 03:27:06 pm
Sisters in laws friends fella, who was only just turned 50, died in his sleep on the couch from low oxygen levels due to covid, everyone they knew bought one straight away after that.

Same thing happened to my nieces husband in January and hes was only in his mid 30s.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 06:11:55 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 28, 2021, 05:33:50 pm
Same thing happened to my nieces husband in January and hes was only in his mid 30s.

I remember that, I think that might of been the the catalyst to get the oximeter.

How is your niece coping?
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 06:26:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on September 28, 2021, 05:27:29 pm
34526 new cases and 167 deaths reported today.
cases seem to have been constantly around 35,000 for a long time and deaths seem to be over 150 per day and it has become an excepted norm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 07:32:42 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 28, 2021, 06:26:17 pm
cases seem to have been constantly around 35,000 for a long time and deaths seem to be over 150 per day and it has become an excepted norm

We've learned to live with the 'flu - or something.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 07:45:06 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 28, 2021, 06:26:17 pm
cases seem to have been constantly around 35,000 for a long time and deaths seem to be over 150 per day and it has become an excepted norm

Almost a year to the day when Johnson laughed at Starmer for wanting a circuit breaker.  Next thing a winter surge and tens of thousands dead.  Of course vaccines are present this time round, but the mess in Downing Street remains.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on September 28, 2021, 07:45:06 pm
Almost a year to the day when Johnson laughed at Starmer for wanting a circuit breaker.  Next thing a winter surge and tens of thousands dead.  Of course vaccines are present this time round, but the mess in Downing Street remains.

Don't worry, it'll soon be forgotten by this dumb ass country as they get elected in again
Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 10:47:59 pm
Quote from: HindleyRedSkin on September 27, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
I suppose you would be happy to do the executions, but why not just hammer in their brains to save on bullets. They would of course be tied up first so you could easily smash their disagreeable skulls in.

I'm fairly sure you're mocking me here but I laughed all the same. Would indeed save some bullets.
Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 28, 2021, 10:55:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 03:27:06 pm
Sisters in laws friends fella, who was only just turned 50, died in his sleep on the couch from low oxygen levels due to covid, everyone they knew bought one straight away after that.

I've had one for ages due to my allergies. It made me able to ride back 9 miles after a really nasty allergy attack sent my pulse raising back in September 2014 which probably is the best use I've had for it yet. Even so, it's always reassuring when having a bad allergy night to pick it up from the backpack and get a 98 % reading.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:09:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 03:01:39 pm
My lad is 13, really fit and healthy and this has knocked him for six. He looks like shit and has no energy. I bought a pulse ox monitor after someone on here (Craig?) mentioned them and I'm keeping an eye on his levels, sat at 98 to 99%, resting BPM 58.

Out of interest, what monitor did you buy mate?
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:34:19 am
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:11:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 06:11:55 pm
I remember that, I think that might of been the the catalyst to get the oximeter.

How is your niece coping?

Not great to be honest. The family are having a whip around to sponsor her brother to come over from India as all of her immediate family are back home and all shes got here is her in laws and extended family like me but we are all in London and my niece lives in Birmingham. My Mum and some aunts are going to Birmingham on Saturday to visit her.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:11:52 am
Not great to be honest. The family are having a whip around to sponsor her brother to come over from India as all of her immediate family are back home and all shes got here is her in laws and extended family like me but we are all in London and my niece lives in Birmingham. My Mum and some aunts are going to Birmingham on Saturday to visit her.

Poor woman, we all need a support network when stuff like this happens, but circumstances can make it difficult/impossible at times to provide that support.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62712 on: Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm »
36722 new cases and 150 deaths reported today.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62713 on: Yesterday at 05:55:56 pm »
Trafford have now changed the rules on schoolkids, seeing as we have the highest rates in the whole of Greater Manchester for covid and increasing rates in 5-15 year olds. Children and young people aged between the ages of 5 and 16, should now  stay at home when a sibling or household member tests positive for COVID-19

On day 2 or 3 following the onset of symptoms in the household (or test date if the positive case had no symptoms), the close contact should get a PCR test.

if the PCR test is negative, the student can return to school but should isolate again immediately and get another test if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 at a later date.

Students who have a negative PCR test  and have returned to school should take a daily LFD test each morning for 10 days from the initial onset of symptoms in the household member.

Thanks Boris you c*nt.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62714 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Just a question here regarding the second dose. I got mine first week of July (Moderna) and haven't had a notification or an email yet regarding the second dose, which I'm about due in a few days. What should I be doing to make sure I receive it on time and with the same vaccine?
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62715 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm »
Book through the national booking system ASAP.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62716 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm
Book through the national booking system ASAP.
Just tried to there. Said it doesn't recognise my details?
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62717 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm »
If you have no luck you can try a walk in centre. If you search by postcode here you can see opening times, though you might have to search through a few places before finding one doing Moderna

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/
