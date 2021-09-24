« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62600 on: September 24, 2021, 08:22:44 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 24, 2021, 06:19:30 pm
Thats actually a heartbreaking article. Poor kids.
yes I know and needn't have happened
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62601 on: September 24, 2021, 08:26:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 24, 2021, 06:09:58 pm
Didn't get vaccinated because "he doesn't go out much" - now dead

Wife double jabbed nothing

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/unvaccinated-dad-38-dies-covid-25063850

Antu vaxx c*nts spamming the comments section, I wish these twats would fucking get it and die die die.
Reply #62602 on: September 24, 2021, 10:03:08 pm
Got an email through about vaccination starting soon at my sons school.

I should know this and I have had a look on government sites and cant see anything specific but are the vaccines done for someone with allergies and asthma?
Reply #62603 on: September 24, 2021, 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 24, 2021, 10:03:08 pm
Got an email through about vaccination starting soon at my sons school.

I should know this and I have had a look on government sites and cant see anything specific but are the vaccines done for someone with allergies and asthma?

My wife and her sister were both put in Group 6 due to Asthma, both double jabbed by mid May.
Reply #62604 on: September 24, 2021, 10:14:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 10:09:15 pm
My wife and her sister were both put in Group 6 due to Asthma, both double jabbed by mid May.

Not sure what I meant to type instead of done there but just meant is he ok in terms of side effects. More from the allergy point of view than the asthma but Ill check with the school nurse.
Reply #62605 on: September 24, 2021, 10:22:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 24, 2021, 10:14:45 pm
Not sure what I meant to type instead of done there but just meant is he ok in terms of side effects. More from the allergy point of view than the asthma but Ill check with the school nurse.

The missus was fine after her jab as was her sister and they didn't really make any mention of the asthma when they were giving them the jabs. Your GP will be the best to ask I'd have thought as they know your lad.
Reply #62606 on: September 24, 2021, 10:30:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 08:26:07 pm
Antu vaxx c*nts spamming the comments section, I wish these twats would fucking get it and die die die.
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?
Reply #62607 on: September 24, 2021, 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......
Reply #62608 on: September 24, 2021, 10:34:25 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 24, 2021, 10:30:09 pm
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?

Just the usual the vaccine kills more than covid, you don't need the vaccine anyway kind of shite.
Reply #62609 on: September 24, 2021, 10:49:36 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 24, 2021, 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......

Weirdly a lot of countries seem to have trouble counting those vaccinated. The mix of vaccine centres, GPs, pop-up vaccine stations seem to make it difficult to get official figures. In the UK, every jab eventually shows up on your NHS record, but not all countries have a centralised health service.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62610 on: September 24, 2021, 10:50:40 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 24, 2021, 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......

Depends on the number you look at I think. I've had quick look and on the worldwide overview of vaccinations the Netherlands are below the UK in total vaccinations so far and I think the numbers are roughly the same as you're quoting from the BBC (they might have them from there). And I think that's doses in relation to population.
I don't know any real dutch, but from what I understand on their official website it says that as of Monday this week they have administered 23 million doses, a bit more than 12 million first doses and then more than 10 million as second doses. And there it says that 86 percent of all over 18-year-olds have received at least one dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated. So, they're using only the people over 18. I think that might be where the difference comes from, so the BBC might  have the right numbers...
Reply #62611 on: September 24, 2021, 10:57:09 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 24, 2021, 10:30:09 pm
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?



Yeah, Unvaccinated Lives Matter apparently.
Reply #62612 on: September 24, 2021, 11:27:40 pm
Quote from: stoa on September 24, 2021, 10:50:40 pm
Depends on the number you look at I think. I've had quick look and on the worldwide overview of vaccinations the Netherlands are below the UK in total vaccinations so far and I think the numbers are roughly the same as you're quoting from the BBC (they might have them from there). And I think that's doses in relation to population.
I don't know any real dutch, but from what I understand on their official website it says that as of Monday this week they have administered 23 million doses, a bit more than 12 million first doses and then more than 10 million as second doses. And there it says that 86 percent of all over 18-year-olds have received at least one dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated. So, they're using only the people over 18. I think that might be where the difference comes from, so the BBC might  have the right numbers...

Check out the Dutch Heath service site in English..

https://www.rivm.nl/en

The total vaccine figures are up to date.

They are reporting in the 80% area for vaccines.

the only area they match BBC figures is in 18 to 30 age group.

The Dutch are anal as fuck..as a result they qualify and explain every statement



Dutch inc teen vaccinations which may contribute to discrepancy.

Reply #62613 on: September 24, 2021, 11:47:04 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 24, 2021, 11:27:40 pm
Check out the Dutch Heath service site in English..

https://www.rivm.nl/en

The total vaccine figures are up to date.

They are reporting in the 80% area for vaccines.

the only area they match BBC figures is in 18 to 30 age group.

The Dutch are anal as fuck..as a result they qualify and explain every statement



cant see where  16% discrepancies arises tween them and BBC.



Yes, but they're giving the percentage of vaccinated people in relation to the people who can actually receive the vaccine, which is everyone older than 18 (and in addition to that everyone older than 12 since they've started vaccinating them as well). It says so in their news section:

Quote
By Sunday 19 September, it is estimated that 23.4 million vaccinations had been administered in the Netherlands. More than 12.7 million of those were first vaccinations, and more than 10.6 million were second vaccinations. It is estimated that 86.0% of all people over 18 have received a first vaccination, and 82.1% are fully vaccinated. Looking at all people over 12 years old, 83.5% have received a first vaccination, and 79.6% are fully vaccinated.

So, if you only look at the group of people that can get vaccinated (because they are the right age), they have 82.1 or 79.6 (if you include over 12s) fully vaccinated. However, according to wikipedia the Netherlands have a population of 17 million people, if you look at that in relation to vaccinations (by their own numbers, they've administered 23 million doses in total), the percentage is a lot lower than 80 percent and the 60-something percent seems to roughly add up.

Same goes for the UK-numbers. The official numbers say that among the people over 16 years old 89.6 percent have received at least one dose, with 82.1 percent fully vaccinated. Again, that's only the number of vaccinated people in relation to the amount of people who could potentially be vaccinated, because they are 16 years or older. If you look at the total population the percentage is lower and again, the 60-something number adds up. The UK has a population of 66 million people. 93 million doses were administered with 48 million people having gotten their first shot, and 44 million being fully vaccinated.

So, I think it's right that both in the Netherlands and in the UK roughly two thirds of the total population have been vaccinated. It fits the official numbers in both countries.
Reply #62614 on: Yesterday at 12:08:59 am
I read further into it and amended my initial post to say inc of 12 to 18s...a million so that does swerve it ...plus Jansen is a one dose hit not sure they have in UK....also people who had Covid plus one vaccination deemed vaccinated.

Just goes to prove the adage statistics are like mini skirts.
.they give you an indication of whats going on but you don't see what you really want to.

Reply #62615 on: Yesterday at 12:16:14 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62616 on: Yesterday at 12:27:11 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 12:16:14 am
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/man-who-was-released-from-a-co-donegal-hospital-by-anti-vaccination-campaigners-against-medical-advice-has-died-in-hospital-40886238.html

Such a waste.

These anti-vaxxers are really scumbags. Surely they can be prosecuted for manslaughter in this instance?

Poor fella. Terrified for his life, panicking, doesn't know what to believe and they con him into basically suicide. Absolutely tragic. :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62617 on: Yesterday at 12:48:36 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:27:11 am
Such a waste.

These anti-vaxxers are really scumbags. Surely they can be prosecuted for manslaughter in this instance?

Poor fella. Terrified for his life, panicking, doesn't know what to believe and they con him into basically suicide. Absolutely tragic. :(

You just know the anti-vaxxers are going to claim they were right in their call that he would die in hospital.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62618 on: Yesterday at 06:53:44 am
Easy to say this with hindsight, but why are the family slamming his 'friends' now. Where were they when he was being discharged?
I doubt the medical staff could have called security \ the police to get the anti vaxxers removed for endangering life. But they should be able to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62619 on: Yesterday at 08:48:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:27:11 am
Such a waste.

These anti-vaxxers are really scumbags. Surely they can be prosecuted for manslaughter in this instance?

They fucking should be.

This is beyond belief. What on earth is going on in their heads?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62620 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 24, 2021, 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......

According to the FT/ Our World in Data

Fully Vaccinated

Netherlands is 62.9 and the UK 66.6

The link may be behind a paywall

https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker/?areas=gbr&areas=isr&areas=usa&areas=eue&areas=can&areas=chn&areas=ind&cumulative=1&doses=total&populationAdjusted=1

(Below)
Total doses per 100, % one dose (green), fully vaccinated (pink), total doses given, date of last update
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62621 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:17:15 am
According to the FT/ Our World in Data

Fully Vaccinated

Netherlands is 62.9 and the UK 66.6

Strangely, the Our World in Data website is a little different - UK on 65%, NL on 64%.

https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2021-09-25&facet=none&pickerSort=desc&pickerMetric=total_vaccinations_per_hundred&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Align+outbreaks=false&country=USA~GBR~DEU~FRA~NLD~IRL~CAN~ESP~BEL~DNK~PRT~AUS~NZL~European+Union~ISR

Very notable how quickly Aus and NZ have caught up after such a slow start. NZ now ahead of the US for one or two doses (though still quite a bit behind on fully vaccinated of course).

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62622 on: Yesterday at 12:04:54 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62623 on: Yesterday at 12:10:18 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62624 on: Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm
Question for those who might know. If you test positive for Covid, and have to take a PCR test 3 weeks later for travel and then another 3 days later, how likely are you to test positive on one of those two tests?
Reply #62625 on: Yesterday at 12:15:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:27:11 am
Such a waste.

These anti-vaxxers are really scumbags. Surely they can be prosecuted for manslaughter in this instance?

Poor fella. Terrified for his life, panicking, doesn't know what to believe and they con him into basically suicide. Absolutely tragic. :(

Shoot the fucking lot of them dead for that, the sick c*nts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62626 on: Yesterday at 02:02:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm
Question for those who might know. If you test positive for Covid, and have to take a PCR test 3 weeks later for travel and then another 3 days later, how likely are you to test positive on one of those two tests?
Think its 50% would still test positive after 4 weeks. It depends a lot on age and severity of the infection though, so that 50% in 4 weeks is likely from a group of patients early in the pandemic who would have had severe infection for the most part - so probably overestimate the average time.

Your covid pass for international travel should have both your current vaccination status and whether or not you had a confirmed positive test in the previous 180 days. So its worth downloading that NHS app to get that pass for him - is he over 16?
Reply #62627 on: Yesterday at 02:54:10 pm
No he's only 13 and Cyprus have officially told me they only accept the EU covid recovery certificate, so he is treated as unvaccinated, another Brexit win :butt

He's gone quite rough with it now, deep cough and looks tired and drawn.
Reply #62628 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:54:10 pm
No he's only 13 and Cyprus have officially told me they only accept the EU covid recovery certificate, so he is treated as unvaccinated, another Brexit win :butt

He's gone quite rough with it now, deep cough and looks tired and drawn.
Im sure hell be on the mend pretty quick. A worry Im sure, most parents will be in the same boat sometime this side of Christmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62629 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
Lot of hate in here

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62630 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:15:37 pm
Shoot the fucking lot of them dead for that, the sick c*nts.
Lot of hate in here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62631 on: Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm
Is it now confirmed that there are no real concerns over getting the vaccine when pregnant?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62632 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm
Is it now confirmed that there are no real concerns over getting the vaccine when pregnant?
Are you telling us something, KH?  ;)

As far as I know, there is no credible evidence of complications in pregnant women, but keep in mind that it's too early in the game. As far as I know, none of the vaccines are approved on a regular basis (at least in the US), they are approved on emergency provisions. The data for the regular population are flooding in, but even they are not 100%v vetted. Pregnant women were initially excluded from testing and discouraged to get the vaccine on precautionary grounds, so the data set is small. I think everyone has to make an individual decision based on the risk group they are in.
Reply #62633 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Are you telling us something, KH?  ;)

As far as I know, there is no credible evidence of complications in pregnant women, but keep in mind that it's too early in the game. As far as I know, none of the vaccines are approved on a regular basis (at least in the US), they are approved on emergency provisions. The data for the regular population are flooding in, but even they are not 100%v vetted. Pregnant women were initially excluded from testing and discouraged to get the vaccine on precautionary grounds, so the data set is small. I think everyone has to make an individual decision based on the risk group they are in.

I friend of mine had her first vaccine in June some point and is now 14 weeks pregnant with twins. She was asking me today whether any news had filtered through around all this being peer reviewed. Her GP has said to take it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62634 on: Yesterday at 11:58:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
I friend of mine had her first vaccine in June some point and is now 14 weeks pregnant with twins. She was asking me today whether any news had filtered through around all this being peer reviewed. Her GP has said to take it.
This is the hardest decision, and her GP would be a better source of information than anyone here. She's got some immunity two weeks after the first vaccine, usually about 60-70% of the antibody level if you survived Covid without a vaccine. But the immunity degrades over time depending on the person (three months since June). The second vaccine would bring the antibodies to 120% of the no-vaccine post-Covid level, but is that worth the unknown risk? Depending on her lifestyle (risk of exposure) and her health (known risk factors), she may chose either way. She does have some immunity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62635 on: Today at 12:07:32 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
As far as I know, none of the vaccines are approved on a regular basis (at least in the US), they are approved on emergency provisions.

In Europe the vaccines have been approved according to the regular process and no emergency approvals have been granted. Don't know about the UK, but the Germans recommend vaccinations for pregnant women after the 13th week of pregnancy. They say that while there is not a lot of data about the vaccinations during pregnancy, there are no signs that they have a negative effect on either the woman or the developing child, while pregnant women have a higher risk of getting a more severe case of Covid compared to non-pregnant women. Therefore, they recommend vaccinations. I think it's the same here in Austria.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62636 on: Today at 12:12:33 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Are you telling us something, KH?  ;)

As far as I know, there is no credible evidence of complications in pregnant women, but keep in mind that it's too early in the game. As far as I know, none of the vaccines are approved on a regular basis (at least in the US), they are approved on emergency provisions. The data for the regular population are flooding in, but even they are not 100%v vetted. Pregnant women were initially excluded from testing and discouraged to get the vaccine on precautionary grounds, so the data set is small. I think everyone has to make an individual decision based on the risk group they are in.

The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the FDA as of last month, Moderna and J&J are still under Emergency Use.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62637 on: Today at 12:58:26 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
I friend of mine had her first vaccine in June some point and is now 14 weeks pregnant with twins. She was asking me today whether any news had filtered through around all this being peer reviewed. Her GP has said to take it.
Heres a regularly updated document of all peer reviewed knowledge of the vaccines, covid, pregnancy and post birth. The best source Ive seen for this question which is obviously asked a lot.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_wHIYX-tGkGBPwuax7N8BxZPR4PTTCDm/view

Anecdotally, I know there are a lot of studies that are being undertaken at the moment into the effects of covid on pregnant women which have really only become possible due to the large numbers of pregnant women entering hospital for covid treatment. Obviously, of course, the threshold for admitting a pregnant woman is far lower than admitting a middle-aged man like myself, but they are making up a substantial proportion of the numbers that have been entering hospital these last couple of months.

Edit: should add that Viki Male is someone you should recommend your friend follows on Twitter for some great breakdowns of the latest research into their very question.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62638 on: Today at 11:40:03 am
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Lot of hate in here.

He is right. Every Anti Vax c*nt should be shot dead.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62639 on: Today at 11:48:42 am
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
Lot of hate in here

There is. But let's be clear - its should be aimed at the snake oil salesmen who have their fold up demonstrations pinned to their motorhome and move from town to town espousing - let's be blunt - their bullshit - day in, day out.
