Check out the Dutch Heath service site in English..



https://www.rivm.nl/en



The total vaccine figures are up to date.



They are reporting in the 80% area for vaccines.



the only area they match BBC figures is in 18 to 30 age group.



The Dutch are anal as fuck..as a result they qualify and explain every statement







cant see where 16% discrepancies arises tween them and BBC.







Quote

By Sunday 19 September, it is estimated that 23.4 million vaccinations had been administered in the Netherlands. More than 12.7 million of those were first vaccinations, and more than 10.6 million were second vaccinations. It is estimated that 86.0% of all people over 18 have received a first vaccination, and 82.1% are fully vaccinated. Looking at all people over 12 years old, 83.5% have received a first vaccination, and 79.6% are fully vaccinated.

Yes, but they're giving the percentage of vaccinated people in relation to the people who can actually receive the vaccine, which is everyone older than 18 (and in addition to that everyone older than 12 since they've started vaccinating them as well). It says so in their news section:So, if you only look at the group of people that can get vaccinated (because they are the right age), they have 82.1 or 79.6 (if you include over 12s) fully vaccinated. However, according to wikipedia the Netherlands have a population of 17 million people, if you look at that in relation to vaccinations (by their own numbers, they've administered 23 million doses in total), the percentage is a lot lower than 80 percent and the 60-something percent seems to roughly add up.Same goes for the UK-numbers. The official numbers say that among the people over 16 years old 89.6 percent have received at least one dose, with 82.1 percent fully vaccinated. Again, that's only the number of vaccinated people in relation to the amount of people who could potentially be vaccinated, because they are 16 years or older. If you look at the total population the percentage is lower and again, the 60-something number adds up. The UK has a population of 66 million people. 93 million doses were administered with 48 million people having gotten their first shot, and 44 million being fully vaccinated.So, I think it's right that both in the Netherlands and in the UK roughly two thirds of the total population have been vaccinated. It fits the official numbers in both countries.