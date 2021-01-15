« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62600 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:19:30 pm
Thats actually a heartbreaking article. Poor kids.
yes I know and needn't have happened
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62601 on: Today at 08:26:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:09:58 pm
Didn't get vaccinated because "he doesn't go out much" - now dead

Wife double jabbed nothing

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/unvaccinated-dad-38-dies-covid-25063850

Antu vaxx c*nts spamming the comments section, I wish these twats would fucking get it and die die die.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62602 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm
Got an email through about vaccination starting soon at my sons school.

I should know this and I have had a look on government sites and cant see anything specific but are the vaccines done for someone with allergies and asthma?
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62603 on: Today at 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:03:08 pm
Got an email through about vaccination starting soon at my sons school.

I should know this and I have had a look on government sites and cant see anything specific but are the vaccines done for someone with allergies and asthma?

My wife and her sister were both put in Group 6 due to Asthma, both double jabbed by mid May.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62604 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:09:15 pm
My wife and her sister were both put in Group 6 due to Asthma, both double jabbed by mid May.

Not sure what I meant to type instead of done there but just meant is he ok in terms of side effects. More from the allergy point of view than the asthma but Ill check with the school nurse.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62605 on: Today at 10:22:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:45 pm
Not sure what I meant to type instead of done there but just meant is he ok in terms of side effects. More from the allergy point of view than the asthma but Ill check with the school nurse.

The missus was fine after her jab as was her sister and they didn't really make any mention of the asthma when they were giving them the jabs. Your GP will be the best to ask I'd have thought as they know your lad.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62606 on: Today at 10:30:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:07 pm
Antu vaxx c*nts spamming the comments section, I wish these twats would fucking get it and die die die.
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?
FlashingBlade

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62607 on: Today at 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62608 on: Today at 10:34:25 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:30:09 pm
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?

Just the usual the vaccine kills more than covid, you don't need the vaccine anyway kind of shite.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62609 on: Today at 10:49:36 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......

Weirdly a lot of countries seem to have trouble counting those vaccinated. The mix of vaccine centres, GPs, pop-up vaccine stations seem to make it difficult to get official figures. In the UK, every jab eventually shows up on your NHS record, but not all countries have a centralised health service.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62610 on: Today at 10:50:40 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:32:15 pm
Just watched BBC news showing table of select vaccinated countries by %.

UK was 5th with 68%...below it Netherlands on 64%.

yet the official Dutch Health service reporting approx 80% ....so then...someone not telling the truth..surely not the BBC......

Depends on the number you look at I think. I've had quick look and on the worldwide overview of vaccinations the Netherlands are below the UK in total vaccinations so far and I think the numbers are roughly the same as you're quoting from the BBC (they might have them from there). And I think that's doses in relation to population.
I don't know any real dutch, but from what I understand on their official website it says that as of Monday this week they have administered 23 million doses, a bit more than 12 million first doses and then more than 10 million as second doses. And there it says that 86 percent of all over 18-year-olds have received at least one dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated. So, they're using only the people over 18. I think that might be where the difference comes from, so the BBC might  have the right numbers...
moondog

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62611 on: Today at 10:57:09 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:30:09 pm
Don't want to read their shite, but what's the jist of their argument here about this?



Yeah, Unvaccinated Lives Matter apparently.
