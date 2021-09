It's acceptable in the same sense that deaths from other illnesses are acceptable I guess. You cannot shut things down forever. The majority of people are vaccinated now, 90% of hosp[ital admissions are unvaccinated.



That's not correct. It may apply to a small subsection - eg a younger age group like 18-29 year olds - in isolation, but the full picture is very different.In those aged over 50, more than half of overnight hospital inpatient admissions are people who have been fully vaccinated. This may sound counter intuitive or alarming, but it's an indication that the population denominator of people in those age groups that have been vaccinated is so much higher than the number of people not vaccinated.Source: You can see this in PHE's latest Vaccine Surveillance report this week. Table 3 on pg 14 of the report here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf Want to make sure I don't leave this on a negative note. Take a look at Figure 5a and 5b on page 25 - the effect the vaccine coverage has had on expected hospitalisations for everyone aged 45 and up is astounding.