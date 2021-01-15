« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62560 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm
Welshred and Tepid can hold their laughter in, but I've got to take the lad for a PCR test. Coughing, says he can't smell things properly and sent home from school, they asked would I please take him.

Very much hope it's merely him being a rapscallion and identifying Covid symptoms to bunk off school, as you alluded to earlier and we all tried when younger.

Testing him is absolutely the right thing to do.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62561 on: Yesterday at 05:17:43 pm »
36710 new cases and 182 deaths reported today.
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62562 on: Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm »
Wonder if the idea is to get as many people of the low-risk groups infected or at least exposed to the virus now, as some sort of a natural immunity booster, instead of giving vaccine boosters.

With over 1000 deaths per week that seems like a dangerous game to me. :-\
Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62563 on: Yesterday at 06:49:13 pm »
We seem to be sleepwalking back to where we were earlier in the year - and with the current government's fuck ups being on the front page - I fear that this is going to go back to the back of the public consciousness in the same way it did this time last year.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62564 on: Yesterday at 06:51:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
Very much hope it's merely him being a rapscallion and identifying Covid symptoms to bunk off school, as you alluded to earlier and we all tried when younger.

Testing him is absolutely the right thing to do.

His suddenly made an amazing recovery since he found out he can't go to school tomorrow as they have requested he stays home until we get the result and the wife said if its in early he can still stay off.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62565 on: Yesterday at 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 06:49:13 pm
We seem to be sleepwalking back to where we were earlier in the year - and with the current government's fuck ups being on the front page - I fear that this is going to go back to the back of the public consciousness in the same way it did this time last year.

Boris will save Christmas and the absolute idiot English will lap it up.
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62566 on: Yesterday at 07:02:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:51:28 pm
His suddenly made an amazing recovery since he found out he can't go to school tomorrow as they have requested he stays home until we get the result and the wife said if its in early he can still stay off.

 ;D



smicer07

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62567 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm »
Covid spreading like wildfire throughout the school I work in. Y11 in particular, decimated.
Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62568 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm »
I just don't get how hundreds of deaths a day is acceptable now. Last year we all were under police lockdown and we had single and double figure deaths some days.

This country is a fucking shambles.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62569 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
I just don't get how hundreds of deaths a day is acceptable now. Last year we all were under police lockdown and we had single and double figure deaths some days.

This country is a fucking shambles.

Where's the money coming from?
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62570 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm »
I was initially a sceptic of vaccine passports. Now I think they need enforced. Zero compromises. Anyone not double vaccinated? Fuck off. You're not getting through the door of wherever requires it.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62571 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I was initially a sceptic of vaccine passports. Now I think they need enforced. Zero compromises. Anyone not double vaccinated? Fuck off. You're not getting through the door of wherever requires it.

When Ireland did it for pubs and restaurants, the uptake for vaccinations was huge. 

A tree surgeon working at my house today was vehemently anti-vax, but said he would get it if his local pub required it.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62572 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I was initially a sceptic of vaccine passports. Now I think they need enforced. Zero compromises. Anyone not double vaccinated? Fuck off. You're not getting through the door of wherever requires it.
100% it should be mandatory to get in anywhere, pubs, restaurant, cinema, theatre etc.

If the gullible fools lap up the antivax messaged then tough shit. As you say, Fuck em
RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62573 on: Today at 12:00:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm
When Ireland did it for pubs and restaurants, the uptake for vaccinations was huge. 

A tree surgeon working at my house today was vehemently anti-vax, but said he would get it if his local pub required it.

Antivax = Selfish

Simple as.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62574 on: Today at 08:08:20 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
Where's the money coming from?

where does it ever come from
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62575 on: Today at 09:50:39 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:08:20 am
where does it ever come from
I thought Theresa found the magic money tree? Or does that only have enough for the dup ?
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62576 on: Today at 09:55:53 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I was initially a sceptic of vaccine passports. Now I think they need enforced. Zero compromises. Anyone not double vaccinated? Fuck off. You're not getting through the door of wherever requires it.

Is it worth the hassle though? Maybe it is, but loads of vaccinated people are carrying and spreading the virus anyway and the vaccine take up has always been high.

It'll still rip through the unvaccinated schools where kids will spread it back to their vaccinated parents.


Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62577 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Booster jab booked in for a week on Monday for me :)
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62578 on: Today at 10:05:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:55:53 am
Is it worth the hassle though? Maybe it is, but loads of vaccinated people are carrying and spreading the virus anyway and the vaccine take up has always been high.

It'll still rip through the unvaccinated schools where kids will spread it back to their vaccinated parents.

Ask the NHS, seeing as they are seeing mainly unvaccinated patients being admitted, 75% was the figure I saw the other week.
jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62579 on: Today at 10:10:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:55:53 am
Is it worth the hassle though? Maybe it is, but loads of vaccinated people are carrying and spreading the virus anyway and the vaccine take up has always been high.

It'll still rip through the unvaccinated schools where kids will spread it back to their vaccinated parents.

Based on my assumption that higher proportions of non-vaccinated people (than vaccinated) are carrying & spreading the virus, and presumably at a significantly higher risk of getting severely ill or worse, I'm inclined to think that, yes, it is worth the hassle.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62580 on: Today at 10:16:38 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
Where's the money coming from?

Magic Money Tree
lobsterboy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62581 on: Today at 10:16:39 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
I just don't get how hundreds of deaths a day is acceptable now. Last year we all were under police lockdown and we had single and double figure deaths some days.

This country is a fucking shambles.

Cutting the social care bill by a different method.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62582 on: Today at 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:34 am
Ask the NHS, seeing as they are seeing mainly unvaccinated patients being admitted, 75% was the figure I saw the other week.

It shows the virulence of the variant. Unvaccinated aren't going to be shut away at home even if the passports come in though. And there's some settings where vaccine passports are just unworkable (a lot of pubs/shops etc) so they're still going to be spreading the virus, as would the vaccinated.

As I say, i'm not saying don't do it, but for all the hassle it'd be, and the shitstorms, kick offs and marches etc, it's doubtful just how much effect it'd have.

If we have everything open then it's going to spread, passports or not. Unvaccinated schools are a key spreader.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62583 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
I just don't get how hundreds of deaths a day is acceptable now. Last year we all were under police lockdown and we had single and double figure deaths some days.

This country is a fucking shambles.

It's acceptable in the same sense that deaths from other illnesses are acceptable I guess.  You cannot shut things down forever.  The majority of people are vaccinated now, 90% of hosp[ital admissions are unvaccinated.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62584 on: Today at 12:43:17 pm »
Fuck fuck fuck, my lads tested positive, rest of us off for tests today
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62585 on: Today at 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:14 am
It's acceptable in the same sense that deaths from other illnesses are acceptable I guess.  You cannot shut things down forever.  The majority of people are vaccinated now, 90% of hosp[ital admissions are unvaccinated.

That's not correct. It may apply to a small subsection - eg a younger age group like 18-29 year olds - in isolation, but the full picture is very different.

In those aged over 50, more than half of overnight hospital inpatient admissions are people who have been fully vaccinated. This may sound counter intuitive or alarming, but it's an indication that the population denominator of people in those age groups that have been vaccinated is so much higher than the number of people not vaccinated.

Source: You can see this in PHE's latest Vaccine Surveillance report this week. Table 3 on pg 14 of the report here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf

Want to make sure I don't leave this on a negative note. Take a look at Figure 5a and 5b on page 25 - the effect the vaccine coverage has had on expected hospitalisations for everyone aged 45 and up is astounding. 
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62586 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Fuck fuck fuck, my lads tested positive, rest of us off for tests today

 :(

Hope the rest of the tests come back in the negatory and your lad turns it all into a joyous personal break from school... :wave
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62587 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:18:59 pm
:(

Hope the rest of the tests come back in the negatory and your lad turns it all into a joyous personal break from school... :wave

Oh he's just going to annoy the shit out of us. Youngests birthday is Sunday, he's gutted.
The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62588 on: Today at 04:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:04:40 pm
Source: You can see this in PHE's latest Vaccine Surveillance report this week. Table 3 on pg 14 of the report here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf

Want to make sure I don't leave this on a negative note. Take a look at Figure 5a and 5b on page 25 - the effect the vaccine coverage has had on expected hospitalisations for everyone aged 45 and up is astounding. 

What's that mean in layman's terms?
TSC

Re: COVID-
« Reply #62589 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
35623 new cases and 180 deaths reported today.
Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62590 on: Today at 06:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:59:04 am
Booster jab booked in for a week on Monday for me :)

mate has the 3rd booster jab programme started. I know my mum and myself got our second jabs in May? Will it have to be done though a GP again?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62591 on: Today at 06:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
Where's the money coming from?
The Bank of England, the national debt is so high that a few billion more won't make any difference in the grand scheme of things
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62592 on: Today at 06:09:58 pm »
Didn't get vaccinated because "he doesn't go out much" - now dead

Wife double jabbed nothing

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/unvaccinated-dad-38-dies-covid-25063850
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62593 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:01:04 pm
mate has the 3rd booster jab programme started. I know my mum and myself got our second jabs in May? Will it have to be done though a GP again?

It has mate yes. You'll be eligible after 6 months. You should be able to book them via the national booking service this time https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

I was able to book mine through there but my 6 months ends in 4 days time
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62594 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:09:58 pm
Didn't get vaccinated because "he doesn't go out much" - now dead

Wife double jabbed nothing

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/unvaccinated-dad-38-dies-covid-25063850

Thats actually a heartbreaking article. Poor kids.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62595 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:19:30 pm
Thats actually a heartbreaking article. Poor kids.

Heartbreaking but avoidable. Like not wearing a seat belt or crash helmet avoidable.
