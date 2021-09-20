« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 20, 2021, 06:20:37 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 20, 2021, 05:00:01 pm
I understand but not sure how you enforce this. Ultimately these companies want money now - they'll want to fill all their seats now that they can and with masks not being law how can you actually enforce people wearing them?

I suspect Boris might make them law soon though but if not its very hard to say to someone put your mask on and potentially get a load of shit back.

I get that, not blaming the train companies but I just dread to think what this is going to lead to later on.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 20, 2021, 07:40:05 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/20/grimsby-doctor-who-nearly-killed-partner-during-exorcism-rituals-jailed?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

When you read stuff like this, it becomes apparent why there are outliers among doctors when it comes to opinions on vaccinations. You can be a medic and an absolute weapon.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 20, 2021, 07:44:41 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 20, 2021, 07:40:05 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/20/grimsby-doctor-who-nearly-killed-partner-during-exorcism-rituals-jailed?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

When you read stuff like this, it becomes apparent why there are outliers among doctors when it comes to opinions on vaccinations. You can be a medic and an absolute weapon.

Well you've got the struck off nurse, Sharimani, leading anti vax rallies so medics don't hold a monopoly on awareness.
swoopy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 20, 2021, 09:54:49 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on September 20, 2021, 05:45:23 pm
Covishield I assume?

My wife had one dose of that too and looking at each countries requirements for entry, quite a few in the EU still arent recognising it either.

Not surprisingly though this Government dont seem bothered in addressing it and it appears to have been swept under the carpet how millions of Brits have been unwittingly jabbed with it and still dont have the freedom to travel, which the jab should give them.

Well, no, my vaccine record says it was "Astrazeneca" but with one of the 3x batch numbers that was made in India, rather than the UK.

From further info tonight it looks like I'll be OK! Seems they're going to accept all vaccines authorised by the WHO including AZ (regardless of where it was manufactured)
D🐶G

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 20, 2021, 11:17:40 pm
Quote from: swoopy on September 20, 2021, 09:54:49 pm
Well, no, my vaccine record says it was "Astrazeneca" but with one of the 3x batch numbers that was made in India, rather than the UK.

From further info tonight it looks like I'll be OK! Seems they're going to accept all vaccines authorised by the WHO including AZ (regardless of where it was manufactured)
Think my wifes NHS Covid pass classes her vaccine as AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria like it does for all AstraZeneca vaccines regardless of where it was manufactured. Only issue is the batch number being one of the three which were produced in India.

We were hoping to go to Italy as were still in credit for a hotel there due to our holiday being cancelled there at the start of the pandemic but reading up on it Italy still wont allow entry to those who have received the Indian made batch.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 05:07:58 pm
31564 new cases and 203 deaths reported today.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,025
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 05:10:33 pm
Quote from: TSC on September 21, 2021, 05:07:58 pm
31564 new cases and 203 deaths reported today.
Just nothing positive around at the moment in regards this.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 07:13:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on September 21, 2021, 05:07:58 pm
31564 new cases and 203 deaths reported today.

Are most of those unvaccinated?
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 10:08:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 07:13:20 pm
Are most of those unvaccinated?

Id guess so but dont know. 

Meanwhile a group of Covid bereaved families campaigning for justice for loved ones were barred from attending the Tory conference.  However Tories have done a u-turn on that.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1440412100061323265

djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 10:40:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 07:13:20 pm
Are most of those unvaccinated?
At the moment yea, most likely. Just because over half of the cases are in the under 20s - with the majority of those in the 10-19 group.
RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
September 21, 2021, 11:16:10 pm
I posted on here a couple of months ago about having diarrhea and stomach cramps on and off for 4 to 5 weeks and having the sweats for 4 days. Was wondering if it was covid even after doing 2 negative lateral flow tests. A few mentioned they had similar in the past and a few of my workmates had the same symptoms (although not quite as bad) at the same time as me so just posting an update.

After going to see my GP did stool samples to test for allsorts. You fear the worst because they test for the lot. Anyway all came back fine.Gradually the symptoms got less and been right as rain for weeks now.  After getting the results I asked the GP if they test these samples for covid. The answer was no and they put it down to a viral infection, so I am still non the wiser.
cmccarthy81

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:13:22 am
After a friends wedding last weekend, myself/partner and 2-3 others caught covid (we think it may have originated from the stag the week prior).

All parties double jabbed (with a variety of manufacturers) - personally, I felt flu like symptoms, but more cloudy in the head and dizzy/feint in spells. After a few negative laterals and the assumption of it being stress of the stag, speech, wedding, my taste went on the Sunday and it was obvious. PCR to confirm and isolation.

On the plus side, it was partners who tested positive. So it seems the osmosis spread was non existent as unawares there was a fair amount of close contact at the wedding (groom), and pretty much all guests have tested negative since.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:51:13 am
Quote from: RF on September 21, 2021, 11:16:10 pm
I posted on here a couple of months ago about having diarrhea and stomach cramps on and off for 4 to 5 weeks and having the sweats for 4 days. Was wondering if it was covid even after doing 2 negative lateral flow tests. A few mentioned they had similar in the past and a few of my workmates had the same symptoms (although not quite as bad) at the same time as me so just posting an update.

After going to see my GP did stool samples to test for allsorts. You fear the worst because they test for the lot. Anyway all came back fine.Gradually the symptoms got less and been right as rain for weeks now.  After getting the results I asked the GP if they test these samples for covid. The answer was no and they put it down to a viral infection, so I am still non the wiser.
Get an antibody test.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:25:33 am
Quote from: RF on September 21, 2021, 11:16:10 pm
I posted on here a couple of months ago about having diarrhea and stomach cramps on and off for 4 to 5 weeks and having the sweats for 4 days. Was wondering if it was covid even after doing 2 negative lateral flow tests. A few mentioned they had similar in the past and a few of my workmates had the same symptoms (although not quite as bad) at the same time as me so just posting an update.

After going to see my GP did stool samples to test for allsorts. You fear the worst because they test for the lot. Anyway all came back fine.Gradually the symptoms got less and been right as rain for weeks now.  After getting the results I asked the GP if they test these samples for covid. The answer was no and they put it down to a viral infection, so I am still non the wiser.

It may have been a different infection, but the symptoms are similar to Covid:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Quote
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported  ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

    Fever or chills
    Cough
    Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
    Fatigue
    Muscle or body aches
    Headache
    New loss of taste or smell
    Sore throat
    Congestion or runny nose
    Nausea or vomiting
    Diarrhea


The listed symptoms on the NHS website are way too narrow.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:00:27 am
Two children in my 5-year old's class had positive tests yesterday.  This came off the back of one positive test the previous day and his mum letting other parents know via a WhatsApp group.

The school have belatedly put up a message to say they're working to identify close contacts but that they won't need to isolate anyway (which is government guidance).  I can probably help them with the close contacts... the other 27 children in the class  ;D

My wife does a test before work every day as she works with clinically vulnerable people so we used some of those tests on our two.  Both came back negative but it does seem like a matter of time.  As they both were previously infected in November - pre-Delta - I guess we'll find out how much lasting immunity they have.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:47:21 am
Its a bit bonkers that schools are no longer involved in tracing close contacts in schools.

Great not to have the workload, but it seems much less efficient
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:52:57 am
At least 100,000 children off school at the moment due to CoVid or presumably isolation, although not entirely sure what the rules are around that at the moment!
djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:46:16 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:52:57 am
At least 100,000 children off school at the moment due to CoVid or presumably isolation, although not entirely sure what the rules are around that at the moment!
103k off with confirmed or suspected infection, 16k off due to close contact isolation and 2k off due to outbreak containment restrictions.

Highlights the likely problem - the gap between 103k and 18k is probably too large.

That 103k infection number is higher than July when we had over a million out of of school in a week, but then it was 82k off with confirmed infection and 930k off due isolation of close contacts - clearly unsustainable back then so something had to change, but weve changed from an 11:1 ratio of isolation:infections in July to a 1:5 ratio now which seems too far a change in direction.
RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:03:30 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 07:51:13 am
Get an antibody test.

Unfortunately I'm not entitled to a free one yet even though I have worked right through this and not from home.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:46:16 am
103k off with confirmed or suspected infection, 16k off due to close contact isolation and 2k off due to outbreak containment restrictions.

Highlights the likely problem - the gap between 103k and 18k is probably too large.

That 103k infection number is higher than July when we had over a million out of of school in a week, but then it was 82k off with confirmed infection and 930k off due isolation of close contacts - clearly unsustainable back then so something had to change, but weve changed from an 11:1 ratio of isolation:infections in July to a 1:5 ratio now which seems too far a change in direction.
When you put it like that it's really stark.

Could it be that the 103k is higher because close contacts are being identified and told to get tested and more of those are coming back positive?  With those close contacts coming back positive it's similarly reducing the numbers in the 'just isolating' category.

Previously when a whole bubble was told to isolate because of a positive test I expect many of the close contacts wouldn't have gone for a test unless they showed some symptoms.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:23:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:27:53 pm
When you put it like that it's really stark.

Could it be that the 103k is higher because close contacts are being identified and told to get tested and more of those are coming back positive?  With those close contacts coming back positive it's similarly reducing the numbers in the 'just isolating' category.

Previously when a whole bubble was told to isolate because of a positive test I expect many of the close contacts wouldn't have gone for a test unless they showed some symptoms.
There isn't really a just isolating category though. Kids under 18 still attend school even if they are a close contact, they only isolate if specifically asked to by NHS test and trace. They continue to attend even then until the result of the PCR.

There are two particular parts of the school guidance that lead to the changes between July and now:
"NHS Test and Trace will work with the positive case and/or their parent to identify close contacts. Contacts from a school setting will only be traced by NHS Test and Trace where the positive case and/or their parent specifically identifies the individual as being a close contact. This is likely to be a small number of individuals..."

"Individuals are not required to self-isolate if they live in the same household as someone with COVID-19, or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, and they are below the age of 18 years and 6 months"

These are big changes, imagine two scenarios: First that my son tests positive - I have absolutely no idea who he interacts with on a daily basis in school but I'm supposed to identify the close contacts? Second, that my wife tests positive - my work have requested that I stay at home regardless of the government guidelines, but my son is supposed to continue going to school. The only thing that changes that is when (if?) test and trace contact my wife to identify close contacts and if they then decide my son was one.

In scenario 2, I'd be keeping my son at home, but technically I can be fined for doing so if I gave that as the reason, he's supposed to go to school.

I would imagine from the numbers above, that the 16k are actually school kids that have been identified by NHS test and trace due to a parent testing positive, not from a classmate testing positive.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:41:43 pm
My lad keeps insisting that kids in his class, who he has been sitting/standing next to have gone off with Covid, but we are not hearing a thing from Test and Trace, so I have no idea if its the system failing or he's lying.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Been offered a booster jab already because I was jabbed well ahead of my age group in the trial. J&J sent an email saying there's no safety data. The cynic in me says they would emphasise this as I'll be less use in the trial if I have an mRNA third shot. Any useful info? Filo - are you in the same boat?
UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:29:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:21 am
Its a bit bonkers that schools are no longer involved in tracing close contacts in schools.

Great not to have the workload, but it seems much less efficient

Let's be honest here - there is no test and trace in schools any more. Only someone who has symptoms and tests positive now stays off.

Schools have 0 mitigation any more - there's no enforced mask wearing, no bubbles etc.

Loads of kids at our school have been off with a bad cold but had masks been in place I reckon loads wouldn't have caught even that.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Been offered a booster jab already because I was jabbed well ahead of my age group in the trial. J&J sent an email saying there's no safety data. The cynic in me says they would emphasise this as I'll be less use in the trial if I have an mRNA third shot. Any useful info? Filo - are you in the same boat?
J&J announced some results from their ENSEMBLE 2 trial yesterday, including some info on a booster dose at 2 months and 6 months.

For me, it points toward J&J being a two dose vaccine.

https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-announces-real-world-evidence-and-phase-3-data-confirming-strong-and-long-lasting-protection-of-single-shot-covid-19-vaccine-in-the-u-s
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:31:25 pm
Thanks, dj. Yeah - it does point to it being a two-dose just like the AZ. Which makes me think that if they're offering boosters after six months to AZ recipients, the same logic should apply to the J&J.
I'm due to go to South Africa in November (and I'm hearing they're coming off the red list) to do with some conservation interests of mine (pangolin protection - kind of moot given the stories about Covid), which is why I'm leaning towards a booster. I'm hoping I'll tolerate the mRNA better than I did the J&J.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Been offered a booster jab already because I was jabbed well ahead of my age group in the trial. J&J sent an email saying there's no safety data. The cynic in me says they would emphasise this as I'll be less use in the trial if I have an mRNA third shot. Any useful info? Filo - are you in the same boat?

Personally if I was able to get a booster I would take one without a second thought, unfortunately I miss out by a year so I will have to depend on my aging J&J jabs for protection!

I know a few people through a vaccine trialist group, who subsequently had an mRNA booster after 2 J&J doses in Ensemble 2, and they had no ill effects and very strong antibody levels  after the booster.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:08:15 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
Personally if I was able to get a booster I would take one without a second thought, unfortunately I miss out by a year so I will have to depend on my aging J&J jabs for protection!

I know a few people through a vaccine trialist group, who subsequently had an mRNA booster after 2 J&J doses in Ensemble 2, and they had no ill effects and very strong antibody levels  after the booster.

Thanks, mate. Think I'll take my creaking bones to the jab centre on Saturday then.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
34460 new cases and 166 deaths reported today.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:00:27 am
Two children in my 5-year old's class had positive tests yesterday.  This came off the back of one positive test the previous day and his mum letting other parents know via a WhatsApp group.

The school have belatedly put up a message to say they're working to identify close contacts but that they won't need to isolate anyway (which is government guidance).  I can probably help them with the close contacts... the other 27 children in the class  ;D

My wife does a test before work every day as she works with clinically vulnerable people so we used some of those tests on our two.  Both came back negative but it does seem like a matter of time.  As they both were previously infected in November - pre-Delta - I guess we'll find out how much lasting immunity they have.
My wife has been told by one of her friends, a teaching assistant at the school, that it's now seven positive cases in the class and three in the other half of the same year group.  Does anyone know if there is a threshold at which Public Health will intervene or will it just be left to run its course?
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:07:07 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:41:43 pm
My lad keeps insisting that kids in his class, who he has been sitting/standing next to have gone off with Covid, but we are not hearing a thing from Test and Trace, so I have no idea if its the system failing or he's lying.

I'm still waiting on a call from them after my girlfriend tested positive last Friday.
farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:53:56 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:07:07 am
I'm still waiting on a call from them after my girlfriend tested positive last Friday.
So, as Rob says, you're probably lying... ;D
