« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1557 1558 1559 1560 1561 [1562]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2234867 times)

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62440 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:25:43 pm
When people listen to clinicians rather than fuckwits like Nicky Minajs cousins mate.

Until then theyll continue dying.

I can't believe there are newspapers like the guardian online reporting the bollocks she has come out, she injects stuff into her arse to make it the size it is ffs.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,095
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62441 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:53:52 am
This "lockdown" light they have proposed for the winter - work from home if possible, masks indoors, vaccine passports for getting in anywhere - is what everyday life looks like in Germany, and I would guess other EU countries too.
Exactly and look at the current case numbers and deaths compared to us
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,095
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62442 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 10:12:50 am
I can only speak anecdotally, but I personally think thered be a fair few. Ive worked with more than one young lad who didnt know how to make a cup of tea. Another tipped stuffed pasta into a pan and switched the hob on. No water, just the pan.

Its probably the lower end of the spectrum, I guess my broad point was to build from the ground up when people are young, seems a missed opportunity to master all the basics.
came home from shopping ages ago, and my lad was trying to warm a tin of beans. He said it's not heating up.

Went into the kitchen and he was in there stirring the beans, but he hadn't lit the hob but had turned it on so the gas was just coming out. Silly sod!!

He has improved fortunately
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,910
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62443 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm


May be down but still 22,000 cases and they are  just the ones who have had a test. There'll be plenty of asymptomatic cases and some with mild symptoms may think they just have a cold (plenty of them around at the mo).

Universities starting were a big trigger a year ago, they still haven't started term yet.

Also, probably a lot of vaccinated people thinking 'it's just a cold' if the symptoms are mild. Deaths pushing 200 a day suggests cases are a lot more widespread than reported, or the vaccines are wearing off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62444 on: Today at 05:18:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:57:18 pm
They're doing that in Germany for example. But as they use a vaccine passport for lots of things, the idea is that you can either get vaccinated for free, or pay for an LFT to get in somewhere. Don't think they have started to implement it yet, so no idea if it works.
You can still get LFT tests for free in pharmacies and other places in Germany at the moment, but this will be discontinued from mid October on I think (I would need to look up the exact date; I am double jabbed and so is everyone in my immediate family and among my friends and co-workers, so didn't really memorize the date).

This is supposed to help encourage more people to get vaccinated. The argument is why should the general public pay for free tests (they are financed by the state, i.e. through taxes) for those unwilling to get a jab when said jab is free. Of course people excempt due to medical reasons will still get paid tests, it is only to hit the anti-vaxxers. Free of charge testing made sense as long as there were no vaccines or not enough, but these days you can get jabs pretty much on the spot in many places (GP, shopping centres, public transport in Berlin and so forth).

More federal states also allow the optional 2G model now. I've posted about the German 3G/2G models a little while ago. Businesses can decide to accept customers who are vaccinated or have had Covid only. Tests are irrelevant. I walked past a restaurant in Frankfurt's city centre yesterday, small Thai place, and a guy sat down on one of their four tables outside and the waitress approached him and said "do you have your vaccine certificate with you", and he said "no" and then she went "then I am afraid I cannot..." and I had walked past at this point, but I suppose she said she could not serve him, cause when I looked back I saw him get up and it looked like he left.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:32 pm by lamad »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62445 on: Today at 05:25:35 pm »
32651 new cases and 178 deaths reported today.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62446 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,732
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62447 on: Today at 05:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:12:37 pm
came home from shopping ages ago, and my lad was trying to warm a tin of beans. He said it's not heating up.

Went into the kitchen and he was in there stirring the beans, but he hadn't lit the hob but had turned it on so the gas was just coming out. Silly sod!!

He has improved fortunately

As a kid I did know an adult who heated beans in a pan of boiling water, but the soft twat didn't puncture the lid first, so ended up with a Heinz hand grenade and the kitchen ended up covered in bean shrapnel ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62448 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:03:19 pm
I can't believe there are newspapers like the guardian online reporting the bollocks she has come out, she injects stuff into her arse to make it the size it is ffs.

But it's her arse and she can inject what she likes into it.

That's libertarian, that is. ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62449 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:33:31 pm
I believe the delta variant has been found to show as cold like symptoms in a lot of people (not sure whether thats because the symptoms vary because of the variant or becauze the variant only really took hold after a lot of people had been vaccinated by the time it took hold and the vaccine lessens the symptoms.)

In any case cold like symptoms can be Covid symptoms.

I can vouch for that.

Initially my symptoms didn't match the classic Covid symptoms so I thought it was a cold coming on. It was only when I looked up the symptoms of the Delta variant that they suddenly matched. I wrote a daily symptoms diary from the off, and yes, it did start just like a bog-standard cold. Loss of smell and taste only came later on. As did the dreadful fatigue.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62450 on: Today at 06:55:04 pm »
I presume there are plenty of colds flying about as well? And someone at work has been laid down with the noro virus courtesy of her daughter at nursery. Is everyone going to be more susceptible than usual to those type of bugs having been isolating for so long?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,518
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62451 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:55:04 pm
I presume there are plenty of colds flying about as well? And someone at work has been laid down with the noro virus courtesy of her daughter at nursery. Is everyone going to be more susceptible than usual to those type of bugs having been isolating for so long?

Isnt the return to school cold a regular thing?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62452 on: Today at 07:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:50:08 pm


Fucking selfish muppet. How many people affected by his idiotic hubris?

We have Bozo and has malevolent shitwipes in government pandering to gobshites like this, by not implementing a vaccine passport.

Meanwhile, in Italy, they announce that vaccine passports will be mandatory for all workers in both the public and private sectors. Those not having a vaccine passport will be suspended without pay and fined.

Good on Italy.

Well this is it. OK, we all have the right to make our own choices, but we have to be aware that our choices also affect those around us too. We may think we are fit enough to fight off this deadly virus, but what if it doesn't work out like that? Then, we leave behind partners, children, friends etc who have to pick up the pieces and live with the choice the deceased person made. I mean that fella left behind a 19 year-old daughter. Chances are that her dad would still be there for her if he'd simply got vaccinated.



Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62453 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Isnt the return to school cold a regular thing?

It used to be didnt it. So I guess its a thing again. With the added worry of is it anything more than that.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,732
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62454 on: Today at 07:33:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Isnt the return to school cold a regular thing?

Yep, every start of term my youngest is a right snotty get within a week. Already tried to pull the I've got covid card while doing his usual barking like a seal and sneezing.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,388
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62455 on: Today at 07:35:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:33:28 pm
Yep, every start of term my youngest is a right snotty get within a week. Already tried to pull the I've got covid card while doing his usual barking like a seal and sneezing.

Must be a shock to him having finally had more than 2 days in school mate ;)
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,373
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62456 on: Today at 09:44:26 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:18:01 pm
You can still get LFT tests for free in pharmacies and other places in Germany at the moment, but this will be discontinued from mid October on I think (I would need to look up the exact date; I am double jabbed and so is everyone in my immediate family and among my friends and co-workers, so didn't really memorize the date).

This is supposed to help encourage more people to get vaccinated. The argument is why should the general public pay for free tests (they are financed by the state, i.e. through taxes) for those unwilling to get a jab when said jab is free. Of course people excempt due to medical reasons will still get paid tests, it is only to hit the anti-vaxxers. Free of charge testing made sense as long as there were no vaccines or not enough, but these days you can get jabs pretty much on the spot in many places (GP, shopping centres, public transport in Berlin and so forth).

More federal states also allow the optional 2G model now. I've posted about the German 3G/2G models a little while ago. Businesses can decide to accept customers who are vaccinated or have had Covid only. Tests are irrelevant. I walked past a restaurant in Frankfurt's city centre yesterday, small Thai place, and a guy sat down on one of their four tables outside and the waitress approached him and said "do you have your vaccine certificate with you", and he said "no" and then she went "then I am afraid I cannot..." and I had walked past at this point, but I suppose she said she could not serve him, cause when I looked back I saw him get up and it looked like he left.

Same here in Austria. We had a great (antigen-)testing setup in spring and early summer (at least the state where I live, but I think it was similar in other places), which had free tests for everyone. You could also get free home testing kits (at first it was five per month and later ten) in pharmacies that could also be registered online. Now, that everyone who wanted could have gotten the vaccine, they're thinking about making people pay for tests, but it's not certain yet I think. The dates mentioned though were also October or maybe November. I would also imagine that they're going to put stricter rules in place in the coming weeks. At the moment, it's still 3G almost everywhere, but with increasing numbers of people in intensive care it will probably 2G pretty soon. They also introduced a new mask mandate after getting rid off it too early. It's now FFP2-masks for unvaccinated people in shops, grocery stores and other public places. Vaccinated people only need everyday masks in shops and FFP2 only in grocery stores, pharmacies and other places like the post office...
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,874
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62457 on: Today at 10:08:47 pm »
How about making the unvaccinated pay for their tests? Vaccinated people can still contract Covid and potentially pass it on, but at least they took steps to minimise the risk.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62458 on: Today at 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:47 pm
How about making the unvaccinated pay for their tests? Vaccinated people can still contract Covid and potentially pass it on, but at least they took steps to minimise the risk.
That won't work.

Why?

Because they don't wear masks, they don't get the jab and they don't take tests.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Pages: 1 ... 1557 1558 1559 1560 1561 [1562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 