Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2232952 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62400 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm
Cases down 22%  from previous 7 day average.

Let's face it, the whole thing is weird and no one really knows what triggers what
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62401 on: Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm
Let's face it, the whole thing is weird and no one really knows what triggers what


May be down but still 22,000 cases and they are  just the ones who have had a test. There'll be plenty of asymptomatic cases and some with mild symptoms may think they just have a cold (plenty of them around at the mo).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62402 on: Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm


May be down but still 22,000 cases and they are  just the ones who have had a test. There'll be plenty of asymptomatic cases and some with mild symptoms may think they just have a cold (plenty of them around at the mo).

As long as boosters get given out to those who need I think we'll be ok through winter
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62403 on: Yesterday at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:03:39 pm
Just heard on the radio news that the booster rollout has started with frontline NHS workers, they featured a nurse I think she was who had just hers.

I saw the same. It makes sense as the first lot of people who got vaccinated in late December and early Jan would have had their second in March under tree 12 week interval and some of the very first people to get vaccinated had their second doses in Jan so are well past the 6 month wait for a booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62404 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm


May be down but still 22,000 cases and they are  just the ones who have had a test. There'll be plenty of asymptomatic cases and some with mild symptoms may think they just have a cold (plenty of them around at the mo).

Absolutely.

Covid has me real skittish. Last night and today I've had a slight hint of a sore throat, so I just did a home LFT that came back negative, but I'm really skeptical. I'm supposed to be going to Blackpool next week and I'm paranoid about having to cancel!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62405 on: Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm


May be down but still 22,000 cases and they are  just the ones who have had a test. There'll be plenty of asymptomatic cases and some with mild symptoms may think they just have a cold (plenty of them around at the mo).
That would have been the case the week before though. the figures are still down on like for like figures.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62406 on: Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
Absolutely.

Covid has me real skittish. Last night and today I've had a slight hint of a sore throat, so I just did a home LFT that came back negative. I'm supposed to be going to Blackpool next week and I'm paranoid about having to cancel!

Haha. Just been through the same. Our grandson is 'sheltering' with us as his mum CEV and he's socialising more - went to Goodison the other night! - and has brought back a cold.

Mine started last week, had a couple of LFTs which were negative but had a PCR to be on the safe side. Got the negative result and then the coughing started. Had to cancel a day out in Liverpool and suffered the indignity of my mates, when I rang them, asking for my credit card details as they were just about to settle the bill at Trattoria 51. Mates hey.

Another LFT this morning is negative but this winter is going to be a bit of test differentiating between a cold, Covid or even the 'flu - albeit I'll be like a pincushion after all the jabs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62407 on: Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm
That would have been the case the week before though. the figures are still down on like for like figures.

You're right but my concern is more the confusion caused by normal winter bugs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62408 on: Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
Absolutely.

Covid has me real skittish. Last night and today I've had a slight hint of a sore throat, so I just did a home LFT that came back negative, but I'm really skeptical. I'm supposed to be going to Blackpool next week and I'm paranoid about having to cancel!

I dont know what its like where you are but down here theres a lot of nasty non-Covid viruses floating around, similar cold like symptoms to Covid but not Covid when you get tested.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62409 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm
Haha. Just been through the same. Our grandson is 'sheltering' with us as his mum CEV and he's socialising more - went to Goodison the other night! - and has brought back a cold.

Mine started last week, had a couple of LFTs which were negative but had a PCR to be on the safe side. Got the negative result and then the coughing started. Had to cancel a day out in Liverpool and suffered the indignity of my mates, when I rang them, asking for my credit card details as they were just about to settle the bill at Trattoria 51. Mates hey.

Another LFT this morning is negative but this winter is going to be a bit of test differentiating between a cold, Covid or even the 'flu - albeit I'll be like a pincushion after all the jabs.

Mates indeed eh? ;D

Interesting you should mention your experiences.  Just for comparison, I've mentioned that Canadian lass on youtube before - her partner came down with Covid, but it took a PCR test to pick it up; he took several LFT which all came back negative, even as he was coughing his guts up. >.>  And, as typical for the randomness of it all, they both work at home, barely interact with anyone, so they have no clue how he got it, and she didn't get it.

I'd settle for just having a bloody cold myself!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62410 on: Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I dont know what its like where you are but down here theres a lot of nasty non-Covid viruses floating around, similar cold like symptoms to Covid but not Covid when you get tested.

That's all over the place, friend of mine had it, fortunately no covid as she's on vulnerable list but yeah it's around
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62411 on: Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58487683

Just read this on the bbc website. Young and fit guy. He was in the very low risk group. Vaccination would have saved him and his family severe trauma.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62412 on: Yesterday at 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I dont know what its like where you are but down here theres a lot of nasty non-Covid viruses floating around, similar cold like symptoms to Covid but not Covid when you get tested.

I'm smothering with a cold for the first time in about five years. Pretty much every symptom of covid. Had to get tested as I'm doing up my house and currently living with my elderly parents.
Missed a day of work waiting for results too. Im guessing a lot of people won't disclose mild symptoms and just get on with things this winter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62413 on: Yesterday at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I dont know what its like where you are but down here theres a lot of nasty non-Covid viruses floating around, similar cold like symptoms to Covid but not Covid when you get tested.

I'm not too sure to be honest, I live alone and don't really keep track of the local news, but it's certainly the time of year for colds, despite the current warm weather.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62414 on: Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I dont know what its like where you are but down here theres a lot of nasty non-Covid viruses floating around, similar cold like symptoms to Covid but not Covid when you get tested.
Seems to be everywhere. I'd one recently - still have a hint of it - that felt like covid, but  cough is from mucus and was coughing up phlegm. Nasty little bastard whatever it is, and very contagious. The lateral flow test came up negative. Then again, I don't trust those things fully.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62415 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
Absolutely.

Covid has me real skittish. Last night and today I've had a slight hint of a sore throat, so I just did a home LFT that came back negative, but I'm really skeptical. I'm supposed to be going to Blackpool next week and I'm paranoid about having to cancel!

We went to Blackpool a few weeks back for my daughters 16th Birthday, took her and five mates to pleasure beach for the day. Went on the National Express and we all wore masks but I'd say only about 50% were wearing them on the bus. We spent the day sat outside a pub on one of the piers getting pissed watching footy on the big screen. I was convinced one of us or the kids would catch covid but none of us did thank god.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62416 on: Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62417 on: Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm »
The secondary school that my kids go to have decided that everyone has to wear face masks in class now due to a covid outbreak. If many more get it then theyre talking about doing home learning for 2 weeks.. In one of the forms 10 out of 30 are off with covid, 7 have positive PCR results, 3 others waiting for results. Seems to be loads of kids off in the school at the minute  ::)

Its gonna be a long winter!!!!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62418 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
We went to Blackpool a few weeks back for my daughters 16th Birthday, took her and five mates to pleasure beach for the day. Went on the National Express and we all wore masks but I'd say only about 50% were wearing them on the bus. We spent the day sat outside a pub on one of the piers getting pissed watching footy on the big screen. I was convinced one of us or the kids would catch covid but none of us did thank god.

Good to hear.  We're going to the Tower, but we're also going by train, so here's hoping it's relatively empty on a Tuesday!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62419 on: Yesterday at 08:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm
Seems to be everywhere. I'd one recently - still have a hint of it - that felt like covid, but  cough is from mucus and was coughing up phlegm. Nasty little bastard whatever it is, and very contagious. The lateral flow test came up negative. Then again, I don't trust those things fully.

Yeah, sounds similar to what I have had.

As for the lateral flow tests, cant say I trust them either. When my Mrs came down with Covid she did a lateral flow on the same day she had a PCR test, the PCR came back positive and the lateral flow negative and that by that time she had all the symptoms.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62420 on: Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58487683

Just read this on the bbc website. Young and fit guy. He was in the very low risk group. Vaccination would have saved him and his family severe trauma.

One of many stories like this. Several I work with won't have the vaccine and one fella in particular who is coming up 50yrs old is a runaholic, The type that will get through 3 pairs of expensive running trainers a year. Says he is fit enough to survive covid if he gets it. Have wanted to show him stories of the type in your link, but it it would just be a waste of time .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62421 on: Today at 12:33:33 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
One of many stories like this. Several I work with won't have the vaccine and one fella in particular who is coming up 50yrs old is a runaholic, The type that will get through 3 pairs of expensive running trainers a year. Says he is fit enough to survive covid if he gets it. Have wanted to show him stories of the type in your link, but it it would just be a waste of time.

Yes, there are lots of similar stories. A recent one locally was a superfit 42 year-old from Southport. Runner, mountain climber and body builder. He declined the vaccine because he believed if he caught the virus he was fit enough to fight it off with only mild symptoms.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/healthy-dad-dies-after-rejecting-24686409

So tragic. Chances are, the vaccine would have saved his life. Just before being put on a ventilator he told his consultant he wished he'd had the vaccine. Of course, by then it was too late.  :(

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62422 on: Today at 12:55:57 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm
Seems to be everywhere. I'd one recently - still have a hint of it - that felt like covid, but  cough is from mucus and was coughing up phlegm. Nasty little bastard whatever it is, and very contagious. The lateral flow test came up negative. Then again, I don't trust those things fully.

if you have symptoms like covid, you deffo should do a PCR and not just LFTs by the way (not having a go at you, I think some just seem to assume you can just do LFTs)
