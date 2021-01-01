« previous next »
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62360 on: Today at 10:12:37 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:49:38 pm
OK own up, who among you lot is in this video?    :lickin

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/085/077/662/original/a528cacdedaef193.mp4
I thought "the 99%" was a movement against inequality.  I'm missing the few hundred steps between fighting inequality and being anti-vax.

(Statistically speaking they're actually the 34% if we're measuring them as the unvaccinated)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62361 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:12:37 pm
I thought "the 99%" was a movement against inequality.  I'm missing the few hundred steps between fighting inequality and being anti-vax.

(Statistically speaking they're actually the 34% if we're measuring them as the unvaccinated)

Doesn't the 99% refer to the majority who won't suffer dire consequences from Covid.

I've also seen 'Wake' (with an arrow pointing up) as well which Inassume is a cry for all of us sheep lento wake up to the Covid scam.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62362 on: Today at 10:38:52 pm
I tell you, honestly, it's like I fell asleep 18 month ago and having the most weird dream ever. I don't know what's real and what isn't any more.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62363 on: Today at 10:59:02 pm
Paul Hamill, a DUP councillor in NI who has spent much of the year retweeting anti-vax propaganda, died today from covid aged just 46.
Max_powers

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62364 on: Today at 11:09:00 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:59:02 pm
Paul Hamill, a DUP councillor in NI who has spent much of the year retweeting anti-vax propaganda, died today from covid aged just 46.

So he was 1%er? The 99% don't have to worry::).
