I thought "the 99%" was a movement against inequality. I'm missing the few hundred steps between fighting inequality and being anti-vax.



(Statistically speaking they're actually the 34% if we're measuring them as the unvaccinated)



Doesn't the 99% refer to the majority who won't suffer dire consequences from Covid.I've also seen 'Wake' (with an arrow pointing up) as well which Inassume is a cry for all of us sheep lento wake up to the Covid scam.