Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2225468 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62240 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:11:42 pm
" But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life."

I was 'made' to be vaccinated as a kid. I didn't get a choice. We got told you're all getting these vaccinations and we did. And now we're immune to loads of illnesses that decimated children from years ago.

Out of interest, what's your stance on kids getting this vaccine, knowing that this isn't an illness that decimates children.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62241 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 11:32:42 am
Do you extend that same courtesy to smokers and the obese? Fuck them too?

Fuck all sympathy for both groups, they know what they are doing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62242 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 12:16:10 pm
Out of interest, what's your stance on kids getting this vaccine, knowing that this isn't an illness that decimates children.

As I'm interested in getting this disease over and done with as soon as possible, I'd like to see everyone vaccinated.

Once you have pretty much 100% vaccination then this will obviously help with this version and hopefully will have some effect on future versions.

I think that down the line when we have 'come to terms with it' then we can review, but vaccinations, trying to be sensible and looking after each other seems to be about the only way we still won't be doing this fucking shite in 10 years time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62243 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:17:42 pm
Fuck all sympathy for both groups, they know what they are doing.

So your view of the obese is that they're stuffing their face with 20 big macs and 500 bars of chocolate a day then I'm guessing?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62244 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:11:42 pm
" But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life."

I was 'made' to be vaccinated as a kid. I didn't get a choice. We got told you're all getting these vaccinations and we did. And now we're immune to loads of illnesses that decimated children from years ago.

Technically you (or at least your parents) were not forced to get the vaccine. I say this as a child of anti-vaxxer parents who didn't get many of the normal vaccines as a child (luckily they have both relaxed their stance over the years).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62245 on: Today at 12:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:23:49 pm
Technically you (or at least your parents) were not forced to get the vaccine. I say this as a child of anti-vaxxer parents who didn't get many of the normal vaccines as a child (luckily they have both relaxed their stance over the years).

I didn't even know there were anti-vaxxers as a kid to be honest (I may be older than you) but in the 60s and 70s there didn'[t seem to be as many dickheads about as there are today.

Looks like those predictions of 'dumbing down stuff' really has taken effect :(

As a kid you were told that you were getting your vaccinations and you were told you were getting your boosters. You'd have been seen as a total whopper if you didn't get them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62246 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:19:13 pm
As I'm interested in getting this disease over and done with as soon as possible, I'd like to see everyone vaccinated.

Once you have pretty much 100% vaccination then this will obviously help with this version and hopefully will have some effect on future versions.

I think that down the line when we have 'come to terms with it' then we can review, but vaccinations, trying to be sensible and looking after each other seems to be about the only way we still won't be doing this fucking shite in 10 years time.

Is this even possible with animal reservoirs for the virus? We would effectively have to vax all people and all animal vectors with an effective vax for the current variant at the pretty much the same time to eradicate it. Unfortunately I think the zero covid boat has long sailed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62247 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
That's a hell of a stat

In England, between 2 January and 2 July 2021, there were 51,281 deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19); 640 occurred in people who were fully vaccinated, which includes people who had been infected before they were vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62248 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm »
Kids from 12-15 will be able to be vaccinated in schools from next Thursday I understand
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62249 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 12:28:40 pm
Is this even possible with animal reservoirs for the virus? We would effectively have to vax all people and all animal vectors with an effective vax for the current variant at the pretty much the same time to eradicate it. Unfortunately I think the zero covid boat has long sailed.


I'm nowhere near an expert mate. Just been reading quite a lot of stuff on how it can be removed from the 'general' sphere that people will keep catching again and again and again and again into an 'outside' sphere which means that it's generally excluded from the general population as a matter of course.

People CAN catch the Flu and DO catch the Flu, but it isn't an expectation that EVERYEONE will always catch the Flu at some point within the next x period - Flu is actually quite difficult to catch for the general population as it's in this other sphere away from certain infection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62250 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:27:41 pm
I didn't even know there were anti-vaxxers as a kid to be honest (I may be older than you) but in the 60s and 70s there didn'[t seem to be as many dickheads about as there are today.

Looks like those predictions of 'dumbing down stuff' really has taken effect :(

As a kid you were told that you were getting your vaccinations and you were told you were getting your boosters. You'd have been seen as a total whopper if you didn't get them.

Pretty sure I am quite a bit younger ( :P) but in my family it goes back 2 generations - preceding Wakefield by a lot. It has nothing to do with him and more some other quack I have forgotten the name of from when my grandparents were young.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62251 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
BoZo to make a statement on winter plans tomorrow.

From the news it seems he's basically saying 'deal with it' and they're losing some of their wider national lockdown powers, but retaining the ability to mandate masks and work from home orders.

It's these sorts of policy decisions he makes that age very quickly like milk.

He's also said booster jabs are already approved thankfully.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62252 on: Today at 12:55:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:38 pm
Kids from 12-15 will be able to be vaccinated in schools from next Thursday I understand
I can't keep up.  It was only 10 days ago that the JCVI were not recommending to give the vaccine to all 12-15 year olds (their statement seemed to be more about fence-sitting though than being against vaccinating 12-15 year olds).

In the microcosm of the UK I think it's a good thing and not before time when compared to most of Western Europe, USA etc.  Globally though it's not a great look with vaccine rates in the most vulnerable so low in most of the developing world.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62253 on: Today at 01:09:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:55:17 pm
I can't keep up. It was only 10 days ago that the JCVI were not recommending to give the vaccine to all 12-15 year olds (their statement seemed to be more about fence-sitting though than being against vaccinating 12-15 year olds).

In the microcosm of the UK I think it's a good thing and not before time when compared to most of Western Europe, USA etc.  Globally though it's not a great look with vaccine rates in the most vulnerable so low in most of the developing world.

Certainly the majority of kids in school with mine have said they no longer want it.  Major fuck up releasing that statement, the Government and JCVI certainly weren't working together on this one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62254 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2021/09/13/liverpool-announces-world-leading-end-to-end-pandemic-institute/

Liverpool is to headquarter the new Pandemic Institute, committed to helping the world prevent, prepare, and respond more effectively to pandemics.



pretty cool  8)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62255 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:21:17 pm
So your view of the obese is that they're stuffing their face with 20 big macs and 500 bars of chocolate a day then I'm guessing?

Mate, I was once 19 st, I know full fucking well how I got that heavy, eating too much fucking shite and being a lazy c*nt. Amazingly, when I went on a sensible diet and got off my arse and exercised, I lost 4 stone in 4 months.

I understand that there are medical conditions that cause weight issues, but for most, its shit diet and no exercise.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62256 on: Today at 01:26:10 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:31:40 pm
That's a hell of a stat

In England, between 2 January and 2 July 2021, there were 51,281 deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19); 640 occurred in people who were fully vaccinated, which includes people who had been infected before they were vaccinated.

Most people were still unvaxxinated between those periods though.

https://bit.ly/391shAb

Coupled with big surge at start of that period so defacto most people who died were unvaccinated because most people were unvaccinated at that time.

https://bit.ly/3z7ZS6e
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62257 on: Today at 02:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:23 pm
Well for one thing there are no restrictions now which wasnt the case last summer.

The following is a quote from the CDC website  A growing body of evidence indicates that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) are less likely than unvaccinated persons to acquire SARS-CoV-2 or to transmit it to others. However, the risk for SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus.

Now there is a conversation to be had whether the increased transmissibility of the delta variant negates much of the above, which may be the case, but it is nevertheless true that the vaccine reduces transmissibility even if that reduction doesnt present itself as a tangible benefit because its offset by the increased transmissibility of the new variant.
That fits in with my experience too, out of 22 of us that went to Torquay over the Bank Holiday weekend, 7 of us came back with CoVid.  Only one of those had the Pfizer vaccine and his symptoms were relatively mild, the other 6 had the AZ one and three of those were "rough as old boots" (including one who had to visit hospital but released quickly).


Still 7 breakthrough infections though
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62258 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:43:29 pm
BoZo to make a statement on winter plans tomorrow.

From the news it seems he's basically saying 'deal with it' and they're losing some of their wider national lockdown powers, but retaining the ability to mandate masks and work from home orders.

It's these sorts of policy decisions he makes that age very quickly like milk.

He's also said booster jabs are already approved thankfully.
I can certainly see WFH orders taking place for the winter months, makes perfect sense too.  Not pleasant at the best of times sitting next to a snotty nosed individual coughing and sneezing let alone with the pandemic still running rife throughout the country!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62259 on: Today at 02:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:07:07 pm
I can certainly see WFH orders taking place for the winter months, makes perfect sense too.  Not pleasant at the best of times sitting next to a snotty nosed individual coughing and sneezing let alone with the pandemic still running rife throughout the country!

bizarre when you look back that we just accepted that a virus would work its way through your team instead of you know... telling a sick person to stay home  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62260 on: Today at 02:28:58 pm »
From Sky News.  Professors Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam will hold a news conference at 4pm

Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a COVID vaccine, the UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) have decided.

England's Professor Chris Whitty said they came to their decision after considering "what effect this will have on transmission in schools and effects on education".

"It's a useful tool to reduce the disruption," he added.

They will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the rollout should begin "as soon as possible", England's deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam said.

In its advisory report, the JCVI said the "individual" health benefits from vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 was small.

The risk of potentially serious side effects - including myocarditis - is "very rare, but potentially serious".
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62261 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:21:42 pm
bizarre when you look back that we just accepted that a virus would work its way through your team instead of you know... telling a sick person to stay home  :o
yep, our place have told those in the office that they are not to come in if they have a cold or anything, whereas before you pretty much were expected to come in unless you were pretty much on your last legs!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62262 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:28:58 pm
From Sky News.  Professors Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam will hold a news conference at 4pm

Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a COVID vaccine, the UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) have decided.

England's Professor Chris Whitty said they came to their decision after considering "what effect this will have on transmission in schools and effects on education".

"It's a useful tool to reduce the disruption," he added.

They will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the rollout should begin "as soon as possible", England's deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam said.

In its advisory report, the JCVI said the "individual" health benefits from vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 was small.

The risk of potentially serious side effects - including myocarditis - is "very rare, but potentially serious".

good, but they've wasted several weeks which could've prevented any disruption during the winter months for these school kids.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62263 on: Today at 05:04:09 pm »
Confirmed that they are offering a single dose

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58547659
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62264 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:51:38 pm
good, but they've wasted several weeks which could've prevented any disruption during the winter months for these school kids.

I don't think they've wasted several weeks at all, not when they've said benefits to risks in 12-15 old's is marginal and therefore you have to be sure that this is the right thing to do.  They specifically said that vaccinating the kids isn't going to stop the disruption that we've seen in schools.  Schools are still going to need several other measures in place over the winter months to minimise disruption, vaccinating 12-15 year old's will help reduce disruption, but it won't stop it.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62265 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
It's also a sensible, evidenced based decision that would have taken time to make due to the myocarditis issues occurring after the second vaccine, only having one hopefully avoids this
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62266 on: Today at 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:38:24 pm
It's also a sensible, evidenced based decision that would have taken time to make due to the myocarditis issues occurring after the second vaccine, only having one hopefully avoids this

Very true, theyve said that there wont be any decision on a second vaccine for 12-15 year olds until next spring at the earliest which gives them a lot more time to research the risks and see what happens with other countries who are vaccinating minors.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62267 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Covid protection oil. A bargain for £91 including a piece of red yarn.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58552316
