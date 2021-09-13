From Sky News. Professors Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam will hold a news conference at 4pm
Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a COVID vaccine, the UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) have decided.
England's Professor Chris Whitty said they came to their decision after considering "what effect this will have on transmission in schools and effects on education".
"It's a useful tool to reduce the disruption," he added.
They will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the rollout should begin "as soon as possible", England's deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam said.
In its advisory report, the JCVI said the "individual" health benefits from vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 was small.
The risk of potentially serious side effects - including myocarditis - is "very rare, but potentially serious".