Out of interest, what's your stance on kids getting this vaccine, knowing that this isn't an illness that decimates children.



As I'm interested in getting this disease over and done with as soon as possible, I'd like to see everyone vaccinated.Once you have pretty much 100% vaccination then this will obviously help with this version and hopefully will have some effect on future versions.I think that down the line when we have 'come to terms with it' then we can review, but vaccinations, trying to be sensible and looking after each other seems to be about the only way we still won't be doing this fucking shite in 10 years time.