Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,329
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62200 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm
Testing is really quick at the moment too, or at least in London it is. Woke up with a cough and a sore throat this morning, have felt a cold coming on over the last few days, so went to get myself checked out more for work than anything else. Had my test at 9.45, result received during the second half of the match - negative, which is a relief!
Are you still doing LTFs twice a week?
W

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,322
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62201 on: Yesterday at 09:14:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm
Are you still doing LTFs twice a week?

Yep :) I don't need to anymore as I'm back to my full time role with Nuffield but I'm still doing it.
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,496
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62202 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
After it's big jump due to calculation methods, Zoe is going down too (ooh err missus) so both going the right way
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,500
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62203 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
In Italy at the moment and the green/covid pass is compulsory for indoor eating/drinking and is always checked. Same for Ireland, France etc. Would be very difficult to travel without one, especially as we head into winter.

Yeah but something about liberties and some other shite. Opposed by Tories, Lib Dems and Labour means that it clearly is a good idea. The three main parties dont have a fucking clue are are populated by idiots.
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,016
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62204 on: Today at 07:19:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Cases are starting to fall a fair bit.

Long May it continue
Yep, noticed thatlast couple of days have looked a bit better. Fingers crossed its the start of a long-term downward trend.
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62205 on: Today at 07:41:09 am »
Quote from: le_boss on Yesterday at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Good news. Common sense has prevailed.  I'd like to say it was planned all along by the tories, but I can't even give them that much credit.  Still think travel will be the major incentive for anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine.

It's really thrown my conspiracy theorist friend who was adamant vaccine passports would be required for everything by the end of the year.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,500
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62206 on: Today at 08:09:15 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:41:09 am
Good news. Common sense has prevailed.  I'd like to say it was planned all along by the tories, but I can't even give them that much credit.  Still think travel will be the major incentive for anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine.

It's really thrown my conspiracy theorist friend who was adamant vaccine passports would be required for everything by the end of the year.

I think its absolutely barmy that they have been scrapped. It makes complete sense and it ensures we are not surrounded by anti vaccine nuts.

Also, according to the Work and Pensions sec and the government, they have been scrapped for this month.  They remain in reserve for future months. So Sajid Javid tried to big up his victory for this month only.
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62207 on: Today at 08:13:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:09:15 am
I think its absolutely barmy that they have been scrapped. It makes complete sense and it ensures we are not surrounded by anti vaccine nuts.

Also, according to the Work and Pensions sec and the government, they have been scrapped for this month.  They remain in reserve for future months. So Sajid Javid tried to big up his victory for this month only.

I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,500
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62208 on: Today at 08:17:35 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.

It sits completely right. Its stuff that requires lots of other people to meet in one place. If you are a greater risk to others, you shouldnt be allowed in.
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62209 on: Today at 08:22:20 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:17:35 am
It sits completely right. Its stuff that requires lots of other people to meet in one place. If you are a greater risk to others, you shouldnt be allowed in.

It's an awful direction for the world to head in.  The vaccines are incredible and offer you a lot of protection.  Get yours done, then decide if you want to be in places or situations that carry a greater risk.  The way life has always been and how it should be.
Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,672
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62210 on: Today at 08:23:55 am »
I was never convinced they actually wanted to go through with vaccine passports, the threat just felt like a way of trying to encourage better vaccine take up with younger age groups.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,005
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62211 on: Today at 08:27:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.


What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62212 on: Today at 08:29:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:27:37 am

What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.

I'm not against anyone getting vaccines.  What did you read?
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,016
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62213 on: Today at 08:29:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:27:37 am

What about the host of vaccines that have all but elimated diseases that ravaged the world? You against people getting those as well?

As a kid, I have to have a load of them and now I'm immune from them all.
Not sure you read his post properly there Andy!
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,189
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62214 on: Today at 08:30:43 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:22:20 am
It's an awful direction for the world to head in.  The vaccines are incredible and offer you a lot of protection.  Get yours done, then decide if you want to be in places or situations that carry a greater risk.  The way life has always been and how it should be.

Sounds like taking the option away from the vaccinated rather than taking it away from the unvaccinated.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62215 on: Today at 08:31:30 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:13:53 am
I'm massively against the anti-vaccine nonsense.  Everyone should be getting it, you've got to be a bit daft not to.  But it just doesn't sit right with me making people get vaccinated to live a normal life.
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/nhs-vaccinations-and-when-to-have-them/
I'm not sure what it is for going to primary school in the UK but in the US you are required to get a bunch of vaccines to go to school.
Your are required in the US and UK to wear a seat belt, along with a drive the speed limit, it illegal to drink and drive. Those are required for public safety along with your own
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62216 on: Today at 08:35:03 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:29:07 am
I'm not against anyone getting vaccines.  What did you read?

I presume it was you saying you wouldn't want to make people get vaccinated.

Things like the polio vaccine, MMR, and many others came close to eliminating these diseases. Thanks to the anti-vax nonsense some of them are starting to return.

This is for the safety of the person as much as it is those around them - why shouldn't they be mandatory for people to show they have had it before they can take part in certain "normal" activities.

The vaccine passport is a convenient document that standardises things. Private companies can then legislate whether you need it or not to enter their establishment (with consideration made for those who can't have the vaccine due to medical conditions etc) and so the unvaccinated can either get sorted or do one - shouldn't be put at risk just because some idiot believed what their second cousin's dog's former owner's ex-wife's step brother, who totally worked for Pfizer, said about how they are full of microchips and will also make you sterile because NWO something something
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62217 on: Today at 08:36:11 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:30:43 am
Sounds like taking the option away from the vaccinated rather than taking it away from the unvaccinated.

It's a new risk.  Life has always been full of them.  I can't imagine a future where people won't go and do something in fear of coming near someone who hasn't had the covid vaccine.
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,689
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62218 on: Today at 08:42:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:30:43 am
Sounds like taking the option away from the vaccinated rather than taking it away from the unvaccinated.

Indeed. Issues of freedom and liberty are rarely black and white and often involve competing claims and values. But to prioritise the freedoms of those too selfish or ignorant to get a vaccine (aside from medical exemptions of course) seems an odd way to strike the balance.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
Yeah but something about liberties and some other shite. Opposed by Tories, Lib Dems and Labour means that it clearly is a good idea. The three main parties dont have a fucking clue are are populated by idiots.

Another issue where English (not British) politics seems remarkably out of step with other countries.
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62219 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:31:30 am
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/nhs-vaccinations-and-when-to-have-them/
I'm not sure what it is for going to primary school in the UK but in the US you are required to get a bunch of vaccines to go to school.
Your are required in the US and UK to wear a seat belt, along with a drive the speed limit, it illegal to drink and drive. Those are required for public safety along with your own

Indoor smoking as well.. but I think we're stretching to say wearing a seat belt to drive a car is the same as showing vaccination papers to get into a venue.
Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62220 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:36:11 am
It's a new risk.  Life has always been full of them.  I can't imagine a future where people won't go and do something in fear of coming near someone who hasn't had the covid vaccine.

Agreed. The vaccine protects the individual, it does not prevent transmission. Surely the fact that the vaccine doesn't stop transmission kills any notion of a vaccine passport dead at least for public health reasons.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,329
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62221 on: Today at 09:20:19 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:12:19 am
Agreed. The vaccine protects the individual, it does not prevent transmission. Surely the fact that the vaccine doesn't stop transmission kills any notion of a vaccine passport dead at least for public health reasons.
It does limit transmission, even if it doesnt totally prevent it.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,500
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62222 on: Today at 09:24:52 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:12:19 am
Agreed. The vaccine protects the individual, it does not prevent transmission. Surely the fact that the vaccine doesn't stop transmission kills any notion of a vaccine passport dead at least for public health reasons.

It does reduce transmission and it also ensures that if you go to an event if you pass the disease on you wont end up with as many dead people.
Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62223 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:19 am
It does limit transmission, even if it doesnt totally prevent it.

Think that might have been true to alpha variant but not current variants.

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62224 on: Today at 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:26:21 am
Think that might have been true to alpha variant but not current variants.



Well technically if you are vaccinated you are less likely to contract it and therefore less likely to pass it on...
Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62225 on: Today at 09:37:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:35:03 am
I presume it was you saying you wouldn't want to make people get vaccinated.

Things like the polio vaccine, MMR, and many others came close to eliminating these diseases. Thanks to the anti-vax nonsense some of them are starting to return.

This is for the safety of the person as much as it is those around them - why shouldn't they be mandatory for people to show they have had it before they can take part in certain "normal" activities.

The vaccine passport is a convenient document that standardises things. Private companies can then legislate whether you need it or not to enter their establishment (with consideration made for those who can't have the vaccine due to medical conditions etc) and so the unvaccinated can either get sorted or do one - shouldn't be put at risk just because some idiot believed what their second cousin's dog's former owner's ex-wife's step brother, who totally worked for Pfizer, said about how they are full of microchips and will also make you sterile because NWO something something

Ultimately it will be down to each country to decide.  And I'm sure countries that are considered 'free' will at most get to that final step of implementing vaccine passports before saying no, this just isn't right.  While more oppressive countries will go ahead with them.  Exactly what's happened so far from what I've seen.

I imagine there'll be a strong correlation with freedom indices - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_freedom_indices

Feel like I should mention I'm only talking about passports where you must be vaccinated.  I think ones that allow for negative tests or proof of infection are acceptable for the short term.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62226 on: Today at 09:41:12 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:26:21 am
Think that might have been true to alpha variant but not current variants.



Yes the delta variant ripped up the rule book. Although the vaccines still help to reduce transmission and infection, the delta variant seems to be much more resistant to the vaccines than the older variants which I think is one of the main reasons why they scrapped it he vaccine passports. If a large proportion of vaccinated people can still transmit the virus, then people will have a strong argument against the vaccine passport.

Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 09:35:39 am
Well technically if you are vaccinated you are less likely to contract it and therefore less likely to pass it on...

Thats true, but looking at that table, those numbers for fully vaccinated people who became infected are huge.
Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62227 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 09:35:39 am
Well technically if you are vaccinated you are less likely to contract it and therefore less likely to pass it on...

Maybe although you could also argue vaccinated more likely to transmit as the supressed symptoms mean people are oblivious to the fact they have a high viral load and go about their normal day. Unvaxed more likely to express symptoms which would have most people staying at home and calling in sick. Whos more likely to spread the virus? Probably not a massive difference either way which I think the numbers in the chart above actually show.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62228 on: Today at 09:49:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:37:03 am
Ultimately it will be down to each country to decide.  And I'm sure countries that are considered 'free' will at most get to that final step of implementing vaccine passports before saying no, this just isn't right.  While more oppressive countries will go ahead with them.  Exactly what's happened so far from what I've seen.

I imagine there'll be a strong correlation with freedom indices - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_freedom_indices

Feel like I should mention I'm only talking about passports where you must be vaccinated.  I think ones that allow for negative tests or proof of infection are acceptable for the short term.

Why isn't it right?

I am asking this genuinely, not trying to catch you out or anything, as I am interested to understand your view of it.

What would your opinion be of individual clubs/bars/restaurants/cinemas etc simply deciding to only admit people who had evidence on the NHS app of having been fully vaccinated? They are obviously restricting access to those unvaccinated and saying, "either get it or do one".

Would it be preferable to take it out of the govt hands and have any "No vaccine, no service" rules implemented as simply part of a companies "dress code".

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62229 on: Today at 10:07:31 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:42:56 am
Maybe although you could also argue vaccinated more likely to transmit as the supressed symptoms mean people are oblivious to the fact they have a high viral load and go about their normal day. Unvaxed more likely to express symptoms which would have most people staying at home and calling in sick. Whos more likely to spread the virus? Probably not a massive difference either way which I think the numbers in the chart above actually show.

I think youre being kind to suggest that the kind of individual that refuses a vaccine is going to self-isolate if they develop covid symptoms.

The vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of contraction and transmission.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62230 on: Today at 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:31 am
I think youre being kind to suggest that the kind of individual that refuses a vaccine is going to self-isolate if they develop covid symptoms.

The vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of contraction and transmission.

As much as I disagree with those who refuse the vaccine, the ones I do know who are against taking it have isolated and dealt appropriately with the situation when they have inevitably caught it.

The sad thing is that even after catching it one or two refuse to accept that having the vaccine would have been better as they will refer to the fact that people who are vaccinated still catch it.

It boggles the mind that these supposedly intelligent individuals can be so myopic over this
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62231 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:49:37 am
Why isn't it right?

I am asking this genuinely, not trying to catch you out or anything, as I am interested to understand your view of it.

What would your opinion be of individual clubs/bars/restaurants/cinemas etc simply deciding to only admit people who had evidence on the NHS app of having been fully vaccinated? They are obviously restricting access to those unvaccinated and saying, "either get it or do one".

Would it be preferable to take it out of the govt hands and have any "No vaccine, no service" rules implemented as simply part of a companies "dress code".

how many companies would actually willingly enforce that? in America it seems to have become a 'thing' in certain non-vaccine pass states but there it seems to be a polarising blue vs red issue. concert / festival promoters seem to be the only ones bothering, which is good because i think they acknowledge that they, along with sports events, are the most at risk of potentially being shutdown if things get bad.

i don't really think there's a huge tangible benefit of the pass unless people are testing too, plus the people who won't have the pass will just find ways to skirt around it and/or make staff members' lives hell. it's not like the government would've provided additional grants or support either, or some sort of integrated way to validate yourself for events etc.

it was obvious they wouldn't let it happen imo.
Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62232 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:31 am
I think youre being kind to suggest that the kind of individual that refuses a vaccine is going to self-isolate if they develop covid symptoms.

The vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of contraction and transmission.

Genuine question, is this actually the case, what real world data show this to be true?

For example compare last summer cases, largely unvaccinated, vs this summers cases, largely vaccinated.
https://bit.ly/2XbH5dn

Why such an explosion of cases in big vaccine uptake counties like Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar?
https://bit.ly/3ljzP75
https://bit.ly/3k5Gdzz


Surely if the vaccine reduced the risk of contraction and transmission we would not seeing these big upticks in cases?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62233 on: Today at 11:09:35 am »
The big issue in all this is that those who are unvaccinated will be the ones who are clogging up the hospitals, tying staff and wards up due to their selfish actions/stupidity/whatever and ultimately dying. Sick to death now of seeing these people sat in masks saying "oh I wish I'd had the vaccine now" when they were fucking offered it and refused. Fuck them.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,837
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62234 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:16:31 am
how many companies would actually willingly enforce that? in America it seems to have become a 'thing' in certain non-vaccine pass states but there it seems to be a polarising blue vs red issue. concert / festival promoters seem to be the only ones bothering, which is good because i think they acknowledge that they, along with sports events, are the most at risk of potentially being shutdown if things get bad.

i don't really think there's a huge tangible benefit of the pass unless people are testing too, plus the people who won't have the pass will just find ways to skirt around it and/or make staff members' lives hell. it's not like the government would've provided additional grants or support either, or some sort of integrated way to validate yourself for events etc.

it was obvious they wouldn't let it happen imo.

I have been to two music events and a festival over the past few months and although they had Covid test/vaccinations as a requirement, in my experience it has been enforced in a pretty reluctant and cursory manner. One event it was not even being enforced and the other 2 checks that amounted to quick glances at your phone screen.

I don't really believe there is a will there to make it happen. With no will from the venues and without strong government support then going off my experiences so far any scheme would be a waste of time considering how easy it would be for unvaccinated people to get in there anyway.
Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62235 on: Today at 11:32:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:09:35 am
The big issue in all this is that those who are unvaccinated will be the ones who are clogging up the hospitals, tying staff and wards up due to their selfish actions/stupidity/whatever and ultimately dying. Sick to death now of seeing these people sat in masks saying "oh I wish I'd had the vaccine now" when they were fucking offered it and refused. Fuck them.

Do you extend that same courtesy to smokers and the obese? Fuck them too?
