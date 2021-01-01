Depends how you define lockdown.



There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.



It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home. Extending half term by a week likely as well.



Most people would accept mask wearing back as law and most workers would accept working from home for a few weeks if they're already back in the workplace (thought plenty aren't still)Would giving kids 2 weeks off instead of 1 really make that much of a difference? I'm not sure.Closing any hospitality events would be a big blow to them. They're banking on Christmas events, work dos etc again so to take that away again would be catastrophic for many I'd imagine.I think the nation is starting to lean towards not wanting lockdowns like we saw last year. I'd say anyone under 50 who has had both jabs would seriously question another lockdown or outright refuse to comply with things like masks and social gatherings. And then what are the police meant to do? Arrest/fine hundreds of thousands?