Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62160 on: Today at 12:25:27 pm
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then
Was never going to happen.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62161 on: Today at 12:36:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:25:27 pm
Was never going to happen.

Of course it wasn't. No way Johnson was going to suffer the fall out politically with the right of the party, and the country, when push came to shove.

When so many vaccinated people are getting ill with Covid anyway, and loads transmitting the virus, then it can't really be justified either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62162 on: Today at 12:38:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:43:30 am
Is the October lockdown actually going to happen ?

Been in and out of hospital the last five weeks and I couldnt stay overnight as no beds so they sent me home to come back on Friday.

I dont know how many of them were Covid related but nurse said the numbers are increasing.

Depends how you define lockdown.

There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.

It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home.  Extending half term by a week likely as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62163 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Usual shambles re mixed messaging again from Government.  Almost as if Javid announced this off the cuff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62164 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm
A question on booster jabs.

Will these be tweaked versions of vaccines or just the same vaccine again?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62165 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:45:09 pm
A question on booster jabs.

Will these be tweaked versions of vaccines or just the same vaccine again?

I'm not sure anyone knows yet and I am not sure it matters, I think the boost in immunity is like 100 fold so not much is getting past that
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62166 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm
No Covid passports then. Ridiculous decision and seems like all three parties are clueless on this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62167 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:45:09 pm
A question on booster jabs.

Will these be tweaked versions of vaccines or just the same vaccine again?

As far as I remember, here in Austria they're using the same vaccines they're using for the initial vaccinations, i.e. same dosage and same vaccine as the first two shots, so basically just more of the same. The only thing that's different is that they're recommending using an mRNA-vaccine for everyone (Biontech/Pfizer or Moderna) no matter what was used for the initial vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62168 on: Today at 01:30:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:38:11 pm
Depends how you define lockdown.

There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.

It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home.  Extending half term by a week likely as well.

What I dont understand with this is it was pretty obvious.

So with that in mind, why didnt they insist on mask wearing still and make it safer to go to gigs? Loads of gigs happening here but zero restrictions and relying on promotor to actually make them as safe as possible.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62169 on: Today at 01:37:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:36:07 pm
Of course it wasn't. No way Johnson was going to suffer the fall out politically with the right of the party, and the country, when push came to shove.

When so many vaccinated people are getting ill with Covid anyway, and loads transmitting the virus, then it can't really be justified either.
There was never a real scientific justification for it. The whole point was to bung a load of public money in the direction of some friendly tech companies, and they achieved that with the pilot.

No need to actually implement it to achieve the objective.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62170 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:30:59 pm
What I dont understand with this is it was pretty obvious.

So with that in mind, why didnt they insist on mask wearing still and make it safer to go to gigs? Loads of gigs happening here but zero restrictions and relying on promotor to actually make them as safe as possible.

I get you but it really isnt possible to do an indoor gig wearing masks.

I imagine most people wouldnt go as it would be an awful experience and if that happened lots of venues and bands would fold.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62171 on: Today at 01:41:47 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:16:20 pm
No Covid passports then. Ridiculous decision and seems like all three parties are clueless on this.
So. If there are no British vaccine passports, what do Brits do when they wish to travel abroad? Will recent tests always be enough? How will Brits feel about paying for tests and the hassle of ensuring the test complies with the rules of visited nation. Seems like a very poor decision to me too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62172 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:30:59 pm
What I dont understand with this is it was pretty obvious.

So with that in mind, why didnt they insist on mask wearing still and make it safer to go to gigs? Loads of gigs happening here but zero restrictions and relying on promotor to actually make them as safe as possible.

Because they're entirely reactive. They wait for things to get really bad and they're forced to make large scale restrictions, rather than doing anything pre-emptive.

Half way through September already, kids back in school, and they're still pissing about over whether under 16s are to be vaccinated. Boosters still not started.

Having everything normal now will probably mean more upheaval down the line. A year ago Johnson's attitude was 'let the bodies pile high' which in reality means we'll wait for things to get out of hand and then act.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62173 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:38:11 pm
Depends how you define lockdown.

There will be restrictions over winter at some stage, question is what restrictions? It won't be like March/April 2020 again but they'll have to have some mitigation in place to keep hospitals functioning.

It'll vary somewhere between shutting down hospitality and events again (which is probably the last resort this time) and making masks compulsory and advising on working from home.  Extending half term by a week likely as well.

Most people would accept mask wearing back as law and most workers would accept working from home for a few weeks if they're already back in the workplace (thought plenty aren't still)

Would giving kids 2 weeks off instead of 1 really make that much of a difference? I'm not sure.

Closing any hospitality events would be a big blow to them. They're banking on Christmas events, work dos etc again so to take that away again would be catastrophic for many I'd imagine.

I think the nation is starting to lean towards not wanting lockdowns like we saw last year. I'd say anyone under 50 who has had both jabs would seriously question another lockdown or outright refuse to comply with things like masks and social gatherings. And then what are the police meant to do? Arrest/fine hundreds of thousands?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62174 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:39:17 pm
I get you but it really isnt possible to do an indoor gig wearing masks.

I imagine most people wouldnt go as it would be an awful experience and if that happened lots of venues and bands would fold.

Can still ask for proof of vaccines and negative LFT tests.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62175 on: Today at 02:12:47 pm
Trust government at some point to fuck things up and put us three or four steps back.
