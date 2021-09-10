« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2221729 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62120 on: Yesterday at 05:02:06 am »
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62121 on: Yesterday at 08:05:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:02:06 am
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.

Still vast majority of people wearing masks up here (where they are still mandatory).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62122 on: Yesterday at 08:14:08 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 12:05:24 am
Here in Poland everything is open, no restrictions. Most people wear masks in stores though but all clubs pubs restaurants etc all open without any issues. Another thing is that there's been a lot of travel from Poland to EU countries this summer (i even know people who've gone further) so I'm wondering what the differences are. I know Poles that have been to Seychelles, Malta, Greece, Croatia, Spain mainland, Majorca, Tenerife, Norway in just the past 2 weeks. Lots of people here have had their 'normal' summer holidays
Okay, so it sounds very similar to here. And yet.

Poland 2,870 cases and 45 deaths in the last 7 days.

UK 265,233 cases and 947 deaths.

Cant quite get my head round it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62123 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:05:53 am
Still vast majority of people wearing masks up here (where they are still mandatory).

Kind of makes sense if theyre still mandatory, Im assuming thats Scotland? From what I saw in England, most people still wore a mask where I was in the first week after the restrictions were lifted, but that rapidly changed and now the majority of people, apart from older ones, no longer wear a mask.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62124 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:02:06 am
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.

It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62125 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:26:45 am
It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.

Area hardly means the whole of one country either. Id estimate about 75% still wearing them in my local shop.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62126 on: Yesterday at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:26:45 am
It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.

Yep should have specified that its in my area. Also been to London a lot really and its pretty poor in many places there as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62127 on: Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm »
I don't go to heavily populated areas much. Supermarkets mainly but id say fifty per cent. Not paid attention to demographic, will do basic count next time I'm out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62128 on: Yesterday at 03:10:59 pm »
Id guess 70% are wearing masks where I am which is a lot higher than I expected, I just ordered a 500 pack when I did a stationary order as Im fairly certain theyll be mandatory before long, end of October would be my guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62129 on: Yesterday at 03:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September 10, 2021, 10:25:32 pm
Have our European neighbours dropped restrictions to the extent we have?

Just looked at the latest figures and looking at the cases per 1m population, were running at roughly 3x France and Germany, and 6x Italy and Spain.  Are we testing more? Or is there simply more Covid in the UK than across the channel? And if so, why?

Even if were testing more, were about 4x the number of deaths than Germany. Over 2x Italys figures and roughly 1.5x France and Spain.

Were clearly doing something wrong.
In Germany shops are open, sports are back on, most schools are back from the holidays (unis not yet), however masks are still mandatory in all shops and on public transport and are used in schools, too. For the latter in my state the rules include no mask when sitting during lessons, but elsewhere in school buildings they are mandatory as is testing twice a week. Places like gyms and swimming pools still have to adhere to rules like distancing, bookings and limited number of guests. Dancing is allowed at open air events, but not inside clubs. Places like hotels, museums, hairdressers, brothels, they all need to follow various rules regarding masks, distancing and testing. There are no more limits for family meetings (although e.g. wedding parties with more than 25 in attendance are classed as events and need to stick to some rules) and there are no more restrictions regarding work, although some employers still offer wfh.

Compliance regarding masks in shops is basically one hundred percent wherever I go in my (very densely populated) region. Nationwide all restaurants, museums, other indoors activities have to use 3G now, which means you have to either show your vaccination pass or medical documentation you've had Covid or you have a recent test, if you don't you have to do a test on the spot. And everyone has to leave contact details. Staff still wear masks, going to the loo guests have to wear masks. In my region 3G also applies if you sit outside in restaurants (3G stands for "Genesen, Geimpft, Getestet = recovered, vaccinated, tested). I have been out twice for dinner/lunch in the past few days, sat outside and everyone went with all the rules without complaining.
There are exceptions for children and since Germany is federal it can of course vary a bit from state to state; depending on the number of cases and people in hospital the state regulators can apply less or more rules. Hamburg (the senate there has a majority of Social Democrats with Greens) offers business owners the option to go with 2G, i.e. only vaccinated folk and those who've had the virus are allowed in bars, restaurants, clubs and then less strict rules regarding distancing and other things apply.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm by lamad »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62130 on: Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm »
Less than 30k today, Ill cling to anything.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62131 on: Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm »
Bring on the passports :D   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62132 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm
Bring on the passports :D

A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62133 on: Yesterday at 05:29:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.
It's her own psychology that I find interesting.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62134 on: Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:29:01 pm
It's her own psychology that I find interesting.

The psychology of Entitlement and the School of Twitter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62135 on: Yesterday at 07:30:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.

Give it a couple of months and there will be another news article on the same girl who caught covid, never felt so ill and wished shed taken the vaccine..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62136 on: Yesterday at 07:49:08 pm »
The Torquay CoVid Express is now up to 7 cases, my golf partner on the trip tested positive yesterday, been feeling rough since Monday (5 days after we returned) put it down to too much sun!! Been in bed all week rough, had his second PCR test and it's positive!


Double jabbed with AZ


6 AZ and 1 Pfizer the running total
« Reply #62137 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on September 10, 2021, 11:17:10 pm
A close friend of mine has gone down the conspiracy rabbit hole despite having  a science qualification.
Touting Ivermectin as a treatment now. Disappointment is my over riding reaction. It's like losing someone to a cult.

Make sure you tell them that when they start shitting what they think is worms, it's actually the protective lining of their intestines coming away.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62138 on: Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:46:37 am
Yep should have specified that its in my area. Also been to London a lot really and its pretty poor in many places there as well.

Where I am in Manchester it's fallen through the floor in some places , pubs and restaurants we've been in its been zero masks, at work today not one person wearing a mask. Shops still pretty good though
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62139 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.

You generally dont need a science qualification for psychology. Maths is handy, though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62140 on: Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
You generally dont need a science qualification for psychology. Maths is handy, though.

So it's an arts subject then, not a rigorous scientific subject? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62141 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2021, 07:36:40 pm
You've done well to moderate your language there. I don't think I can manage it.

It's not good enough and history should look at those in the UK who allowed this to happen with disdain.

We have a government that doesn't care about non-Brits unless they can get cash out of them (this isn't new news, but this is as shameful as it gets).

There's not a chance that the number of wasted doses chucked away stays as 'low' as 800,000 Oxford/Az doses either
Ha, I did have to moderate my reply a few times to end up with that one. Ill moderate my thoughts on Robert Peston tonight by just calling him an idiot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62142 on: Today at 03:12:37 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:43:18 am
Ha, I did have to moderate my reply a few times to end up with that one. Ill moderate my thoughts on Robert Peston tonight by just calling him an idiot.

Not for the first time the guy has misinterpreted a PHE publication, has made no effort to check anything as one might expect a journalist to do, and lacks the hubris to a) think he may have got the wrong end of the stick and b) more unforgivably, left his ignorant misinformation bullshit online for his 1.1 million followers (and more) to consume. It's a pretty damning indictment of his day job. Obviously grown used to just saying what he hears from politicians and given up on being a journalist

It's been a day for bellend'ery - some of the more prominent academics in indie sage (along with Carole Cadwalladr) have been encouraging pile-ons, doxxing anonymous people, promoting trolls and bots, liking and retweeting anti vax trolls because they're hating and bullying accounts of people who have shown up their politicised and incorrect interpretations of data for the dishonest takes they are. Astounding these empty vessels are still listened to and the media keep calling them up. They need to realise how badly theyre being played
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62143 on: Today at 05:07:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm
Where I am in Manchester it's fallen through the floor in some places , pubs and restaurants we've been in its been zero masks, at work today not one person wearing a mask. Shops still pretty good though
Pubs and restaurants , if they are open seem fair enough. Masks have to be off to eat and drink. And I'm sure there is benefit to wearing one while approaching and leaving table. But I don't think it will have a significant impact. Staff perhaps who are constantly moving between tables, probably makes sense.  I guess I'm thinking of restaurants more than pubs. Crowded pubs are surely near the top of the list for spreading events.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62144 on: Today at 08:30:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:07:17 am
Pubs and restaurants , if they are open seem fair enough. Masks have to be off to eat and drink. And I'm sure there is benefit to wearing one while approaching and leaving table. But I don't think it will have a significant impact. Staff perhaps who are constantly moving between tables, probably makes sense.  I guess I'm thinking of restaurants more than pubs. Crowded pubs are surely near the top of the list for spreading events.

There was a lot of kicking off last year though about eat out to help out, and this when bubbles were in place, you only took your mask off when seated, tables were widely spaced, screens were being used in a lot of places I visited and hand sanitiser was a mandatory requirement on entry. Now either that was people overreacting and it wasn't an issue at all, or it was an issue and that was with a less transmissible version of the virus, so therefore it's got to be worse now for spreading the virus with the basically zero fucks given attitude now prevalent?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:08 am by rob1966 »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62145 on: Today at 08:44:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:07 am
There was a lot of kicking off last year though about eat out to help out, and this when bubbles were in place, you only took your mask off when seated, tables were widely spaced, screens were being used in a lot of places I visited and hand sanitiser was a mandatory requirement on entry. Now either that was people overreacting and it wasn't an issue at all, or it was an issue and that was with a less transmissible version of the virus, so therefore it's got to be worse now for spreading the virus with the basically zero fucks given attitude now prevalent?

The difference to last summer is that most people are vaccinated, that has to count for something.

Lots of enployers insisting on staff wearing masks because of their "duty of care" (actually their fear of being charged for work-related injuries).


Went shopping yesterday, saw 3 people people of about 30 with masks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62146 on: Today at 09:08:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:07:17 am
Pubs and restaurants , if they are open seem fair enough. Masks have to be off to eat and drink. And I'm sure there is benefit to wearing one while approaching and leaving table. But I don't think it will have a significant impact.

You could have 100% compliance from all 66 million people in the UK leaving and approaching tables, and I imagine the impact would be incredibly marginal.  Virtually nil, especially since the vaccine rollout.   The government and their advisers have got it right not enforcing it (didn't think I'd ever say I agree with them).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62147 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:07 am
There was a lot of kicking off last year though about eat out to help out, and this when bubbles were in place, you only took your mask off when seated, tables were widely spaced, screens were being used in a lot of places I visited and hand sanitiser was a mandatory requirement on entry. Now either that was people overreacting and it wasn't an issue at all, or it was an issue and that was with a less transmissible version of the virus, so therefore it's got to be worse now for spreading the virus with the basically zero fucks given attitude now prevalent?

With eat out to help out last year, a lot of hospitality venues took the piss to try and claw back their losses. A lot of places were rammed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62148 on: Today at 09:14:34 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:44:11 am
The difference to last summer is that most people are vaccinated, that has to count for something.

Lots of enployers insisting on staff wearing masks because of their "duty of care" (actually their fear of being charged for work-related injuries).


Went shopping yesterday, saw 3 people people of about 30 with masks.

It does but the issue is the unvaccinated by choice shower, they're the ones in the main that after getting it are ending up in hospitals/dying, blocking up vital resources by being selfish c*nts. A part of me says fuck them, they deserve what they get, but the issue is the NHS staff who are knackered, the pressure on the NHS, the 5 million on the waiting lists. That floppy haired, jovial bellend of a c*nt wants us all to act like nothing is going on and while a return to life is very much needed, things like mask wearing inside should still be mandatory.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62149 on: Today at 09:16:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:19 am
With eat out to help out last year, a lot of hospitality venues took the piss to try and claw back their losses. A lot of places were rammed.

Personal experience, but by me it was very, very well controlled. Fully booked but less tables, use of outside where they could, masks, temperature checks and sanitiser, contact details noted or no entry to the premises. It felt a lot safer than shopping in the Asda or Aldi.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62150 on: Today at 09:43:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:14:34 am
It does but the issue is the unvaccinated by choice shower, they're the ones in the main that after getting it are ending up in hospitals/dying, blocking up vital resources by being selfish c*nts. A part of me says fuck them, they deserve what they get, but the issue is the NHS staff who are knackered, the pressure on the NHS, the 5 million on the waiting lists. That floppy haired, jovial bellend of a c*nt wants us all to act like nothing is going on and while a return to life is very much needed, things like mask wearing inside should still be mandatory.
Should remain mandatory until when? Theres no end date to this virus and cases have been roughly between 25,000-40,000 every day for a number of weeks now. Pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, concert hall would all suffer once again if mandatory masks inside (apart from when eating and drinking). How would you contend with the issue on stadium concourses? Its an incredibly difficult balancing act and regardless of what proposals are put in place, cases are always going to remain similar to what they are now unless the tier system is brought back in or another national lockdown is enforced.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62151 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:43:42 am
Should remain mandatory until when? Theres no end date to this virus and cases have been roughly between 25,000-40,000 every day for a number of weeks now. Pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, concert hall would all suffer once again if mandatory masks inside (apart from when eating and drinking). How would you contend with the issue on stadium concourses? Its an incredibly difficult balancing act and regardless of what proposals are put in place, cases are always going to remain similar to what they are now unless the tier system is brought back in or another national lockdown is enforced.


Its not the number of cases as such, its the rise in hospitalisations and the deaths that is the issue. 40k and few hospital admissions and deaths is fine, but the current levels are not. There are over 8,000 in hospital with covid, the highest since 10th March, its going to be causing huge problems and a potential November lockdown according to the independent https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-lockdown-hospital-latest-restriction-b1917301.html.

Masks are needed, in my opinion, until early next year and we need to bring in vaccine passports and deny entry to pubs and clubs to anyone who hasn't been vaccinated. Want to go out? then take the vaccine. As for stadium concourses, do you really need a rock hard hotdog and a pint of piss in the 15 minutes anyway, and if you need to go the toilet, just wear your mask. I stood on the Kop long enough through the 80's to know that people are actually capable of staying there without needing to eat shite food.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:12 am by rob1966 »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62152 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
No vaccine passports in England then
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62153 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Not at the minute no. Theres pros and cons to them which people have debated. Many thought it could cripple the nightclub industry. Plus the delta variant seems to have rewritten the rule book on most things covid related, people who are double jabbed can still catch and transmit the virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62154 on: Today at 10:42:20 am »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 10:25:05 am
No vaccine passports in England then

Predictable really. I dont  think requiring a vaccine is necessarily particularly useful at this stage unless you require a test too though.

Some Covid policy has been impacted by the libertarian types in the Tory party. Was surprising they were trying to push ahead with this when we know a lot of the backbenchers would cry about it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62155 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
Is the October lockdown actually going to happen ?

Been in and out of hospital the last five weeks and I couldnt stay overnight as no beds so they sent me home to come back on Friday.

I dont know how many of them were Covid related but nurse said the numbers are increasing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62156 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.
Are you sure she's not just a test subject?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62157 on: Today at 11:09:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:43:30 am
Is the October lockdown actually going to happen ?

Been in and out of hospital the last five weeks and I couldnt stay overnight as no beds so they sent me home to come back on Friday.

I dont know how many of them were Covid related but nurse said the numbers are increasing.

Wouldn't shock me if it did

Covid hospitalisations moving in alarming direction, experts and NHS officials say
Admissions are once again rising among older age groups, and come at a time of exceptional demand for urgent and emergency care within hospitals

Covid-19 hospitalisations are increasing at an alarming rate, experts have warned, putting increased pressure on the NHS as it struggles to cope with a spike in demand for emergency care and the largest waiting list on record.

Figures show that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased by more than 1,000 within the last 11 days, jumping from 7,091 to 8,098  a 14 per cent rise. In the previous 11 days, from 19 August to 29 August, the number of Covid patients increased by 590, or 9 per cent.

Covid bed occupancy levels are now at their highest levels since 10 March, according to government data, after daily admissions passed the 1,000 mark this week.

And analysis suggests that the UK could be forced back into another lockdown by mid-November if the number of daily admissions continues on its current trajectory.

It is forecast that hospitalisations would need to hit 1,500 a day for the NHS to once again become overwhelmed by Covid-19  a figure that could be reached within the next two months if certain measures are not reintroduced.

Downing Street has denied it is considering a so-called firebreak, but The Independent reported in July that the government was planning for the reimposition of a number of restrictions  such as mask wearing, social distancing and working from home guidance  if the NHS falls under too much pressure.

Senior NHS officials told The Independent that the recent increase  one that comes as millions of children return to schools and people head back to offices  is a real concern.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said the rise in admissions coincides with an exceptional demand for urgent and emergency care and mental health services, and just as the NHS is working flat out to recover the backlog.

No one should be under any illusions about the scale of the task we face in the coming months as we head into what looks like being a very difficult winter

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers
New figures released this week showed that some 5.6 million people had yet to start hospital treatment at the end of July  the highest figure since records began in August 2007.

Ms Cordery said the mounting demands on NHS services were also exacerbated by staff shortages and added infection control measures.

So no one should be under any illusions about the scale of the task we face in the coming months as we head into what looks like being a very difficult winter, she added.

New analysis from the science analytics company Airfinity shows that the hospitalisation threshold that has led to previous lockdowns in the UK could be met in mid-November if admissions continue to rise unabated. Its estimated that daily infections will need to surpass 50,500 to reach this point  37,622 daily infections were recorded on Friday.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at Leeds University, said it was necessary for sensible mitigations to be reintroduced to avoid the need for a lockdown, which he described as an emergency measure when control is lost.

It is frustrating to see the pointless fight to have things return to complete freedom during a pandemic, when the mid- to long-term outcome ends up being harsher restrictions over longer durations, he said, adding that more patience should have been exercised in waiting to lift measures in the summer until vaccine coverage was higher.

Deaths are set to remain low compared to previous waves thanks to the UKs vaccine rollout and improvements that have been made in treatment, Airfinity added, but the filling of hospital beds will have knock-on effects on the non-Covid services that the NHS can offer.



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-lockdown-hospital-latest-restriction-b1917301.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62158 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:12:37 am
Not for the first time the guy has misinterpreted a PHE publication, has made no effort to check anything as one might expect a journalist to do, and lacks the hubris to a) think he may have got the wrong end of the stick and b) more unforgivably, left his ignorant misinformation bullshit online for his 1.1 million followers (and more) to consume. It's a pretty damning indictment of his day job. Obviously grown used to just saying what he hears from politicians and given up on being a journalist

It's been a day for bellend'ery - some of the more prominent academics in indie sage (along with Carole Cadwalladr) have been encouraging pile-ons, doxxing anonymous people, promoting trolls and bots, liking and retweeting anti vax trolls because they're hating and bullying accounts of people who have shown up their politicised and incorrect interpretations of data for the dishonest takes they are. Astounding these empty vessels are still listened to and the media keep calling them up. They need to realise how badly theyre being played
What's that about?

PS I assume you meant 'humility' instead of 'hubris' in your opening sentence. Spell checkers are great, until they are not. :)
