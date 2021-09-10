Have our European neighbours dropped restrictions to the extent we have?



Just looked at the latest figures and looking at the cases per 1m population, were running at roughly 3x France and Germany, and 6x Italy and Spain. Are we testing more? Or is there simply more Covid in the UK than across the channel? And if so, why?



Even if were testing more, were about 4x the number of deaths than Germany. Over 2x Italys figures and roughly 1.5x France and Spain.



Were clearly doing something wrong.



In Germany shops are open, sports are back on, most schools are back from the holidays (unis not yet), however masks are still mandatory in all shops and on public transport and are used in schools, too. For the latter in my state the rules include no mask when sitting during lessons, but elsewhere in school buildings they are mandatory as is testing twice a week. Places like gyms and swimming pools still have to adhere to rules like distancing, bookings and limited number of guests. Dancing is allowed at open air events, but not inside clubs. Places like hotels, museums, hairdressers, brothels, they all need to follow various rules regarding masks, distancing and testing. There are no more limits for family meetings (although e.g. wedding parties with more than 25 in attendance are classed as events and need to stick to some rules) and there are no more restrictions regarding work, although some employers still offer wfh.Compliance regarding masks in shops is basically one hundred percent wherever I go in my (very densely populated) region. Nationwide all restaurants, museums, other indoors activities have to use 3G now, which means you have to either show your vaccination pass or medical documentation you've had Covid or you have a recent test, if you don't you have to do a test on the spot. And everyone has to leave contact details. Staff still wear masks, going to the loo guests have to wear masks. In my region 3G also applies if you sit outside in restaurants (3G stands for "Genesen, Geimpft, Getestet = recovered, vaccinated, tested). I have been out twice for dinner/lunch in the past few days, sat outside and everyone went with all the rules without complaining.There are exceptions for children and since Germany is federal it can of course vary a bit from state to state; depending on the number of cases and people in hospital the state regulators can apply less or more rules. Hamburg (the senate there has a majority of Social Democrats with Greens) offers business owners the option to go with 2G, i.e. only vaccinated folk and those who've had the virus are allowed in bars, restaurants, clubs and then less strict rules regarding distancing and other things apply.