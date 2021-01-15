« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2220397 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62120 on: Today at 05:02:06 am »
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62121 on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:02:06 am
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.

Still vast majority of people wearing masks up here (where they are still mandatory).
Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62122 on: Today at 08:14:08 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:05:24 am
Here in Poland everything is open, no restrictions. Most people wear masks in stores though but all clubs pubs restaurants etc all open without any issues. Another thing is that there's been a lot of travel from Poland to EU countries this summer (i even know people who've gone further) so I'm wondering what the differences are. I know Poles that have been to Seychelles, Malta, Greece, Croatia, Spain mainland, Majorca, Tenerife, Norway in just the past 2 weeks. Lots of people here have had their 'normal' summer holidays
Okay, so it sounds very similar to here. And yet.

Poland 2,870 cases and 45 deaths in the last 7 days.

UK 265,233 cases and 947 deaths.

Cant quite get my head round it.
Online jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62123 on: Today at 09:14:02 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:05:53 am
Still vast majority of people wearing masks up here (where they are still mandatory).

Kind of makes sense if theyre still mandatory, Im assuming thats Scotland? From what I saw in England, most people still wore a mask where I was in the first week after the restrictions were lifted, but that rapidly changed and now the majority of people, apart from older ones, no longer wear a mask.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62124 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:02:06 am
Mask wearing in the UK has died a death and the numbers wearing them depend on the age demographics of the place you are. Go into a supermarket in an area where these is a lot of older people and they are still worn quite a bit but anywhere that there are mainly younger people, its not. I genuinely am now noticing it that I am one of the few people that is wearing a mask in certain stores and places.

On another note, I am enjoying the individual and union sob stories about vaccine passports.

It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62125 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:26:45 am
It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.

Area hardly means the whole of one country either. Id estimate about 75% still wearing them in my local shop.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62126 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:26:45 am
It's fine where I am. Maybe it's died a death in your area, but that doesn't mean it's died a death in 3 other countries also.

Yep should have specified that its in my area. Also been to London a lot really and its pretty poor in many places there as well.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62127 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm »
I don't go to heavily populated areas much. Supermarkets mainly but id say fifty per cent. Not paid attention to demographic, will do basic count next time I'm out.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62128 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
Id guess 70% are wearing masks where I am which is a lot higher than I expected, I just ordered a 500 pack when I did a stationary order as Im fairly certain theyll be mandatory before long, end of October would be my guess.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62129 on: Today at 03:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Have our European neighbours dropped restrictions to the extent we have?

Just looked at the latest figures and looking at the cases per 1m population, were running at roughly 3x France and Germany, and 6x Italy and Spain.  Are we testing more? Or is there simply more Covid in the UK than across the channel? And if so, why?

Even if were testing more, were about 4x the number of deaths than Germany. Over 2x Italys figures and roughly 1.5x France and Spain.

Were clearly doing something wrong.
In Germany shops are open, sports are back on, most schools are back from the holidays (unis not yet), however masks are still mandatory in all shops and on public transport and are used in schools, too. For the latter in my state the rules include no mask when sitting during lessons, but elsewhere in school buildings they are mandatory as is testing twice a week. Places like gyms and swimming pools still have to adhere to rules like distancing, bookings and limited number of guests. Dancing is allowed at open air events, but not inside clubs. Places like hotels, museums, hairdressers, brothels, they all need to follow various rules regarding masks, distancing and testing. There are no more limits for family meetings (although e.g. wedding parties with more than 25 in attendance are classed as events and need to stick to some rules) and there are no more restrictions regarding work, although some employers still offer wfh.

Compliance regarding masks in shops is basically one hundred percent wherever I go in my (very densely populated) region. Nationwide all restaurants, museums, other indoors activities have to use 3G now, which means you have to either show your vaccination pass or medical documentation you've had Covid or you have a recent test, if you don't you have to do a test on the spot. And everyone has to leave contact details. Staff still wear masks, going to the loo guests have to wear masks. In my region 3G also applies if you sit outside in restaurants (3G stands for "Genesen, Geimpft, Getestet = recovered, vaccinated, tested). I have been out twice for dinner/lunch in the past few days, sat outside and everyone went with all the rules without complaining.
There are exceptions for children and since Germany is federal it can of course vary a bit from state to state; depending on the number of cases and people in hospital the state regulators can apply less or more rules. Hamburg (the senate there has a majority of Social Democrats with Greens) offers business owners the option to go with 2G, i.e. only vaccinated folk and those who've had the virus are allowed in bars, restaurants, clubs and then less strict rules regarding distancing and other things apply.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:38 pm by lamad »
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62130 on: Today at 04:07:16 pm »
Less than 30k today, Ill cling to anything.
Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62131 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm »
Bring on the passports :D   
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62132 on: Today at 05:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 04:10:01 pm
Bring on the passports :D

A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62133 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.
It's her own psychology that I find interesting.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62134 on: Today at 05:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:29:01 pm
It's her own psychology that I find interesting.

The psychology of Entitlement and the School of Twitter.
Online jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62135 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:22:00 pm
A piece on the Beeb about a young girl who won't take the vaccine because she doesn't like the idea of vaccine passports and she's going to wait for a couple of years because, it's, like you know an unproven vaccine. And she won't go to clubs which comply, she'll go to illegal raves. That'll show 'em.

She starting a psychology course at University. Makes you wonder if you need ANY science qualifications to get on the course.

Give it a couple of months and there will be another news article on the same girl who caught covid, never felt so ill and wished shed taken the vaccine..
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62136 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm »
The Torquay CoVid Express is now up to 7 cases, my golf partner on the trip tested positive yesterday, been feeling rough since Monday (5 days after we returned) put it down to too much sun!! Been in bed all week rough, had his second PCR test and it's positive!


Double jabbed with AZ


6 AZ and 1 Pfizer the running total
