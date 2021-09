Have our European neighbours dropped restrictions to the extent we have?



Just looked at the latest figures and looking at the cases per 1m population, we’re running at roughly 3x France and Germany, and 6x Italy and Spain. Are we testing more? Or is there simply more Covid in the UK than across the channel? And if so, why?



Even if we’re testing more, we’re about 4x the number of deaths per 1m people than Germany. Over 2x Italy’s figures and roughly 1.5x France and Spain.



We’re clearly doing something wrong.



Here in Poland everything is open, no restrictions. Most people wear masks in stores though but all clubs pubs restaurants etc all open without any issues. Another thing is that there's been a lot of travel from Poland to EU countries this summer (i even know people who've gone further) so I'm wondering what the differences are. I know Poles that have been to Seychelles, Malta, Greece, Croatia, Spain mainland, Majorca, Tenerife, Norway in just the past 2 weeks. Lots of people here have had their 'normal' summer holidays