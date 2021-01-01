This is really awful and my heart goes out to your colleague. Unfortunately, anti-vaxxers seize on these somewhat random occurrences as proof that the vaccines in general aren't safe.
Good old confirmation bias often sees some people seizing on extremely isolated cases like this and framing them as proof that vaccines are not safe. They'll filter out the fact that the vaccine has saved thousands of lives, but focus on these distressing, but rare, cases of adverse reactions.
Nothing in life is 100% safe. We just have to weigh up the risks for and against, then make our choices.
I took something once. I took it then went to bed. In the middle of the night I woke up feeling like I was drowning. My breathing was all over the place and I felt terrible. I got up and went to the bathroom. Looking in the mirror my face was all swollen. I had lumps in my lips and in my groin. I ended up on a drip in the Royal Liverpool. All this was a reaction to ... aspirin.
EDIT: Elmo, I hope your colleague makes a full recovery.