So today I had to call an ambulance for the colleague of mine who has had a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine. This is 2 months later, and I arrived at work to find her screaming in agony and struggling to breathe. It's completely fucked up but there isn't anything they can do. Basically she has been told she has to just get used to it until it stops and try not to panic when it happens as the heavy breathing makes it worse.



I'm not posting this as any sort of anti-vaxx thing - to be clear in case it wasn't already I am completely in favour including restricting what people can do if they don't take it. I'm confident people on RAWK are generally smart enough to get this is just an unusual case, and thought it might be of interest.