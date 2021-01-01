« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Andy_lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62080 on: Today at 05:19:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:54:49 pm
The recent news on vaccinations and boosters seems to have become a bit shambolic. They are vaccinating kids, then they aint and now they are thinking about it again, and at the same time they seems to be a lot confusion over whose getting a booster and who isnt, first it was all over 50s but now they seem to be rowing back from that, and all the while over a hundred deaths a day consistently seems to have become accepted while schools have been shut and the weather reasonably warm.

I have no source on this but have heard that while the UK Gov were good at getting early orders of Vaccine they did not follow up quickly enough with more orders - particularly for the Pfizer Biontech vaccine - the one that they have been using for most of the younger person's vaccines.  This is why hey have been hesitant over vaccinating kids - they simply dont have the stock of the right vaccines to make it happen.  I had been assuming we were awash with vaccines, but if you limit AZ to over 30's, the type of vaccine you have available becomes important.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62081 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:57:08 pm
Crucially, the mortality rate for each population (rate among those vaccinated and rate among those not vaccinated) is shown. So even though you will see high numbers of people who have been fully vaccinated, it's important to remember that that population has a much larger total than those unvaccinated.

Yeah, it'd be like pulling fans out of the crowd at an LFC vs Arsenal game.
You might well get as many Londoners from the home fans as the away end simply because there are so many more of them.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62082 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Today at 05:19:52 pm
I have no source on this but have heard that while the UK Gov were good at getting early orders of Vaccine they did not follow up quickly enough with more orders - particularly for the Pfizer Biontech vaccine - the one that they have been using for most of the younger person's vaccines.  This is why hey have been hesitant over vaccinating kids - they simply dont have the stock of the right vaccines to make it happen.  I had been assuming we were awash with vaccines, but if you limit AZ to over 30's, the type of vaccine you have available becomes important.


If I remember correctly there were 60 million Pfizer doses ordered earlier in the year that were supposed to start arriving in September which were assumed to be for boosters this Autumn.

Edit they did:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-secures-extra-60-million-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccines
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62083 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:16 pm
A breakdown of the deaths over recent weeks would be helpful (it's over 1000 a week now). Ages, vaccination status etc.If they don't get a move on with boosters that 1-200 could quickly become 3-400 daily if it's mostly the vaccinated elderly dying now.

Check out the link I posted a bit further up. It shows exactly that. Last four weeks of data broken down by vaccination status and age.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62084 on: Today at 05:41:44 pm
38013 new cases and 167 deaths today.
Kashinoda

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62085 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:57:21 pm
Shit, that is really sad to hear

Quote from: pazcom on Today at 02:02:34 pm
thats awful. Lost for words.

Yep, I didn't know him but absolutely gutted for my Grandad. I think this is the reality of 'the new normal' - and I hate the phrase.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62086 on: Today at 07:05:12 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:46:05 pm
My grandads friend had been shielding for the best part of a year because he has chest problems.

He went to the hospital for a checkup, caught covid during that trip and has now sadly died from it.
That is so, so sad.  :'(
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62087 on: Today at 07:10:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:51:55 pm
Mate of my missus is the same, her reason for refusing it is because it is only licensed for emergency reasons and has not been thoroughly tested! She's a mental health nurse!

 :butt

Words fail me.

Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62088 on: Today at 09:04:08 pm
So today I had to call an ambulance for the colleague of mine who has had a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine. This is 2 months later, and I arrived at work to find her screaming in agony and struggling to breathe. It's completely fucked up but there isn't anything they can do. Basically she has been told she has to just get used to it until it stops and try not to panic when it happens as the heavy breathing makes it worse.

I'm not posting this as any sort of anti-vaxx thing - to be clear in case it wasn't already I am completely in favour including restricting what people can do if they don't take it. I'm confident people on RAWK are generally smart enough to get this is just an unusual case, and thought it might be of interest.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62089 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:04:08 pm
So today I had to call an ambulance for the colleague of mine who has had a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine. This is 2 months later, and I arrived at work to find her screaming in agony and struggling to breathe. It's completely fucked up but there isn't anything they can do. Basically she has been told she has to just get used to it until it stops and try not to panic when it happens as the heavy breathing makes it worse.

I'm not posting this as any sort of anti-vaxx thing - to be clear in case it wasn't already I am completely in favour including restricting what people can do if they don't take it. I'm confident people on RAWK are generally smart enough to get this is just an unusual case, and thought it might be of interest.
Blimey. One can only assume she'd have at least as bad a reaction to the virus. Horrible for her but as she survives more and more attacks, they'll seem less bad I suppose. We are incredibly resilient.
No booster for her I presume. Though it could save her life. Tough choice.
Ps thanks for sharing.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62090 on: Today at 09:10:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:10 pm
Blimey. One can only assume she'd have at least as bad a reaction to the virus. Horrible for her but as she survives more and more attacks, they'll seem less bad I suppose. We are incredibly resilient.
No booster for her I presume. Though it could save her life. Tough choice.
Ps thanks for sharing.

Yes she has been told she won't be given the second dose.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62091 on: Today at 09:22:58 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:04:08 pm
So today I had to call an ambulance for the colleague of mine who has had a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine. This is 2 months later, and I arrived at work to find her screaming in agony and struggling to breathe. It's completely fucked up but there isn't anything they can do. Basically she has been told she has to just get used to it until it stops and try not to panic when it happens as the heavy breathing makes it worse.

I'm not posting this as any sort of anti-vaxx thing - to be clear in case it wasn't already I am completely in favour including restricting what people can do if they don't take it. I'm confident people on RAWK are generally smart enough to get this is just an unusual case, and thought it might be of interest.
Do you happen to have a reference detailing these kinds of extremely delayed reactions? I've just searched but could find nothing detailing delayed reactions beyond hours or a few days.

I found this, which references the longest ever recorded delay for any type of (COVID?) vaccine was 6 weeks:

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/vaccines-are-highly-unlikely-to-cause-side-effects-long-after-getting-the-shot-
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62092 on: Today at 09:25:13 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:04:08 pm
So today I had to call an ambulance for the colleague of mine who has had a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine. This is 2 months later, and I arrived at work to find her screaming in agony and struggling to breathe. It's completely fucked up but there isn't anything they can do. Basically she has been told she has to just get used to it until it stops and try not to panic when it happens as the heavy breathing makes it worse.

I'm not posting this as any sort of anti-vaxx thing - to be clear in case it wasn't already I am completely in favour including restricting what people can do if they don't take it. I'm confident people on RAWK are generally smart enough to get this is just an unusual case, and thought it might be of interest.

have they said what exactly the problem is? a little confused how this can happen 2 months on unless there's some other issue we're unaware of?

does something 'trigger' these attacks like anxiety or something? hopefully it's something she can recover from, or at least be able to cope with.
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62093 on: Today at 09:52:59 pm
Am I right in thinking this isn't a delayed reaction but something that happened soon after that's still going on two months later?
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #62094 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:52:59 pm
Am I right in thinking this isn't a delayed reaction but something that happened soon after that's still going on two months later?

Keeps happening, this is the 4th time she has had to call an ambulance. She'll be fine for a week or 2 then just comes back without much warning.
