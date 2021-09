Aren’t 90% of deaths in unvaccinated people? (Maybe wiring here, but thought I heard that on the news)l



If so, there no need for boosters.



No, in fact it's much closer to 50% / 50% than that. And while that might seem illogical (or concerning), it is absolutely what one would expect in a population with a great deal of protection from vaccines (and natural infection). It's no indictment of the vaccines themselves either, which still provide exceptional protection.This blog explains it pretty nicely:It uses the latest publicly available figures I can find (from PHE, link in blog) to demonstrate this. It looks only at deaths among those confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant, but it's still useful for demonstrating the seemingly illogical phenomenon at play here.This thread from an FT data expert also demonstrates it visually really nicely with a hypothetical population of 1 million people, even though he's describing hospitalisations rather than deathsTwitter thread here (it's worth reading all of it, including the useful meme!):