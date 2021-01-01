There are but with this, if it does come to fruition in a form anymore restrictive than a return to mask wearing and table service, I think youll see millions who have complied and have done the right thing also being absolutely furious about it.



I know that I would be and Im sure Im not alone in that.



Fairly understandable that people wouldnt be happy with it. But I think you have to look at this from a different direction also and not just how you would feel about restrictions coming back in temporarily. Say your wedding was this October and not next and it was to take place when the infection rates are at a level of 1:20 or more - essentially the scenario in that media report.Depending on the size of your wedding of course, how comfortable would you be having potentially 5-10 people present at your gathering who may be carrying it - mingling with many of your relatives who have maybe kept a very low profile throughout? Almost everyone would be angry with the reintroduction of restrictions, but not everyone would be at all comfortable with the alternative.If the report has a shred of truth in it and SAGE believe at this moment that the trajectory is plausible, then doing some small changes now makes far more sense then planning for some sort of firebreak. We continue to go to the cliff edge and then act with some last resort plan - instead of using the low-hanging fruit options early like masks on public transport and clear explanations where and in what environments folks are likely to pick this up. Put them in place now, see if the plausibility of the scenario above decreases without the need for a dramatic intervention.