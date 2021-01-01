« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1546 1547 1548 1549 1550 [1551]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2211033 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,429
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62000 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm »
Are masks still compulsory in Scotland? I was at an Aldi RDC nr Edinburgh on Saturday and it was masks and distancing, I wasn't sure if was an Aldi directive or the Scottish Parliament?
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62001 on: Today at 02:41:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:28:16 pm
Are masks still compulsory in Scotland? I was at an Aldi RDC nr Edinburgh on Saturday and it was masks and distancing, I wasn't sure if was an Aldi directive or the Scottish Parliament?

Yes, Rob, they are. I was in Glasgow over the weekend. Still compulsory in shops, museums, hospitality venues, on public transport, etc. Adherence was really good (maybe 80% as a guesstimate). Was in a couple of pubs where they were definitely flouting the maximum occupancy numbers though.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62002 on: Today at 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:30:09 pm
My goddaughters are both refusing to get the vaccine and their dad has asked me to speak to them.  I'm not sure what use I'll be but would appreciate any advice.

As a bit of background they're both very sensible women, aged 20 and 17.  Their parents have both been vaccinated and are sound; they run a food bank and hate the Tories ;D.  I'm guessing part of them not wanting the vaccine is that it's what Bozo and his clown school want them to do so maybe convincing them that Public Health England is independent and competent is the way to go??
The key thing for them is that if they get it, they're unlikely to die but they stand a risk of getting long Covid, which would really affect their lives for months.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62003 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:05:43 am
There are but with this, if it does come to fruition in a form anymore restrictive than a return to mask wearing and table service, I think youll see millions who have complied and have done the right thing also being absolutely furious about it.

I know that I would be and Im sure Im not alone in that.
Fairly understandable that people wouldnt be happy with it. But I think you have to look at this from a different direction also and not just how you would feel about restrictions coming back in temporarily. Say your wedding was this October and not next and it was to take place when the infection rates are at a level of 1:20 or more - essentially the scenario in that media report.

Depending on the size of your wedding of course, how comfortable would you be having potentially 5-10 people present at your gathering who may be carrying it - mingling with many of your relatives who have maybe kept a very low profile throughout? Almost everyone would be angry with the reintroduction of restrictions, but not everyone would be at all comfortable with the alternative.

If the report has a shred of truth in it and SAGE believe at this moment that the trajectory is plausible, then doing some small changes now makes far more sense then planning for some sort of firebreak. We continue to go to the cliff edge and then act with some last resort plan - instead of using the low-hanging fruit options early like masks on public transport and clear explanations where and in what environments folks are likely to pick this up. Put them in place now, see if the plausibility of the scenario above decreases without the need for a dramatic intervention.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62004 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Gathering limits in Sweden raised to 15,000 with no strings attached from September 29 so for once I'm a very happy chappy today  :wave

Literally this means 15,000 per isolated section so in most likelihood it would mean 75 % attendance at the largest outdoor venues in Stockholm and Gothenburg with no test or passports required. For Swedish football clubs however, it will mean a return to normal attendance figures in an instant considering only one club went above 19,000 in 2019.

There may still be a higher gathering limit but it's currently being under investigation. Restaurants and cafes are free to operate normally and people are encouraged to return back to the office.

Now RAWK is free to dunk on Sweden  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:03 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,429
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62005 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:30:09 pm
My goddaughters are both refusing to get the vaccine and their dad has asked me to speak to them.  I'm not sure what use I'll be but would appreciate any advice.

As a bit of background they're both very sensible women, aged 20 and 17.  Their parents have both been vaccinated and are sound; they run a food bank and hate the Tories ;D.  I'm guessing part of them not wanting the vaccine is that it's what Bozo and his clown school want them to do so maybe convincing them that Public Health England is independent and competent is the way to go??

You could show them this  https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/oxford-graduate-covid-death-vaccine-21408657

Billy Nuttall, who was only 24 years old, caught covid and died the week before he was eligible for a jab.

Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62006 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:28:16 pm
Are masks still compulsory in Scotland? I was at an Aldi RDC nr Edinburgh on Saturday and it was masks and distancing, I wasn't sure if was an Aldi directive or the Scottish Parliament?

As Cormorant says they are still mandatory. There is definitely a decrease in compliance though since they became no longer mandatory down south. Probably a mixture of mixed messages in the media - it can get very confusing watching the main news and then Reporting Scotland, especially when the likes of the BBC are constantly conflating England the UK - and just people deciding they aren't going to comply because they see you don't have to any more in England.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62007 on: Today at 04:48:37 pm »
Besides England are there any other countries where masks are not mandatory?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,429
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62008 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:32:04 pm
As Cormorant says they are still mandatory. There is definitely a decrease in compliance though since they became no longer mandatory down south. Probably a mixture of mixed messages in the media - it can get very confusing watching the main news and then Reporting Scotland, especially when the likes of the BBC are constantly conflating England the UK - and just people deciding they aren't going to comply because they see you don't have to any more in England.

Cheers mate - I still wear mine in shops etc anyway and take a few with me when working as most customer sites insist on them. Just difficult when Scotland has different rules to England, I stopped at Gretna Services and mask wearing was maybe 50/50, so couldn't tell what the rules were.

On Saturday at Gretna services, some dirty, maskless c*nt went for a piss in the cubicles, leaving the door wide open and seat down, so that will have been well soaked, finished his piss, didn't flush, then walked out without washing his hands. Its like the last 18 months didn't fucking happen with some c*nts :butt
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62009 on: Today at 05:43:10 pm »
37489 new cases and 209 deaths reported today.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62010 on: Today at 05:45:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:28:16 pm
Are masks still compulsory in Scotland? I was at an Aldi RDC nr Edinburgh on Saturday and it was masks and distancing, I wasn't sure if was an Aldi directive or the Scottish Parliament?
It's a mixed bag over there. Most shops won't care if you don't wear a mask and will let you roam around without one but I walked into a Starbucks near Haymarket and the girl immediately piped up asking me to wear one.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,794
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62011 on: Today at 05:47:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:58 pm
Cheers mate - I still wear mine in shops etc anyway and take a few with me when working as most customer sites insist on them. Just difficult when Scotland has different rules to England, I stopped at Gretna Services and mask wearing was maybe 50/50, so couldn't tell what the rules were.

On Saturday at Gretna services, some dirty, maskless c*nt went for a piss in the cubicles, leaving the door wide open and seat down, so that will have been well soaked, finished his piss, didn't flush, then walked out without washing his hands. Its like the last 18 months didn't fucking happen with some c*nts :butt

Dirty fucking get. Wonder if he does the same thing at home with his missus about?

Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:48:37 pm
Besides England are there any other countries where masks are not mandatory?

Do you mean besides England and the US?  Some states are practically trying to ban masks over there.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #62012 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:32:04 pm
As Cormorant says they are still mandatory. There is definitely a decrease in compliance though since they became no longer mandatory down south. Probably a mixture of mixed messages in the media - it can get very confusing watching the main news and then Reporting Scotland, especially when the likes of the BBC are constantly conflating England the UK - and just people deciding they aren't going to comply because they see you don't have to any more in England.

It was a bit weird watching STV. My Dad had to get his Emmerdale fix in and they have got regional adverts running basically saying 'don't meet all of your mates at once'. Step outside and there's loads of Scotland fans on the lash queuing outside Central Station heading to Hampden Park. Same/similar people arriving back at the hotel bar later on and they wouldn't even consider leaving their seat to go to the toilet without putting a mask on. No agenda with my post here, just an observation on human behaviour.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...
Pages: 1 ... 1546 1547 1548 1549 1550 [1551]   Go Up
« previous next »
 