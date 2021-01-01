I was really negative about where this was all going in the depths of last winter but we are in such a better place, albeit acknowledging that things are still difficult and this bastard virus is still causing many issues.



However having experienced where we are now it really feels like by next year we may even be able to travel more freely again if the pace of progress continues, again caveating that with things being difficult in more poorer nations.



Id like to think (and I would be pretty confident to predict) that people are generally happier with where we are, can see that we are on the right path and are happy to just take one step back knowing the general direction is forward.



The thing with this is that logically youre right, but in practice thats likely to result in thousands of cancelled weddings, cancelled holidays, etc etc. The effect of that is a) that people are gutted and have to sort out alternate arrangements but b) and more troublingly, less people are going to be booking weddings and holidays because they have absolutely zero trust in this fucking government to manage the situation properly and allow these things to go ahead. A slow but irreversible easing of restrictions is what that ferret headed baboon was blithering on about for months and within 2 months of the easing of restrictions hes leaking this shit to the press.People will understandably be absolutely livid, the other thing is that at the same time last year we were put into a one month lockdown which for me due to where I live, lasted until fucking April, so whats to say that this will be restricted to 2 weeks?The whole situation has been managed and communicated so badly that anyone with a brain cant trust a thing that they say anymore, all they will see is a repetitive pattern of lockdowns, easing etc etc and people will understandably have had enough when their freedom, in some cases businesses, have been massively hampered only to be told that they will be again in a months time.I absolutely take the point about the general direction of travel being encouraging (which is purely down to the excellent scientists and not the government) but ultimately the lockdowns are so restrictive that Im not sure people will view it that way. Ive got a wedding booked in October of next year for example, whats to suggest this doesnt happen again next year?