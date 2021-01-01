« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1545 1546 1547 1548 1549 [1550]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2209241 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61960 on: Today at 07:49:29 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 07:33:49 pm
Big up-tick in the 7 day average in England. And that's not even considering schools and universities going back that will feed into the figures over the next fortnight or so.

Read some interesting material over the weekend re: 3rd jabs in Israel. Seems like a never ending road to freedom if you look at it from a continental/global scale. Depressing as *u**.

Based on whats happened with Israel it seems booster shots will be needed, but there is still a question of when. The longer interval between UK first and second doses is supposed to have given us a better response to vaccination, and theres been some suggestion that while the Pfizer vaccine used in Israel produces better initial results in terms of immunity, it declines faster then then AZ vaccine so we might be able to hold out a bit longer until we need a 3rd shot compared to Israel and the US for example, but eventually Im sure we will need one. Coincidentally the 6th September was the date we were originally expecting to start our booster program.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,419
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61961 on: Today at 07:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:42:37 pm
Probably if needed but there needs to be public health messaging that 'living with the virus "as so many people mention can and will probably include mitigation strategies. It really should not be an all (total lockdown) or nothing (no measures whatsoever) viewpoint

Yeah I agree, at least for the short term to medium term. As someone who was waiting to burn my stock of face masks, I actually still wear it in shops and where I can.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61962 on: Today at 08:03:08 pm »
I've seen a few Liverpool fans on twitter discussing the possible lockdown and they have come to the conclusion there is something more sinister going on as everyone is vaccinated, one of the idiots was complaining last year about the government not locking down soon enough.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • RedOrDead
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61963 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm »
Everyone in my household has got covid apart from me. Been for a PCR test and been doing lateral flows every single day and I still feel totally fine? The first person to have it was my partner whos had it for 5 days now, her brother who was in the car with me going to the pcr test has tested positive 4 days ago and my partners mum tested positive yesterday. Any reason why I havent had it yet?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,790
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61964 on: Today at 08:22:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:14:20 pm
it's going to be exceedingly difficult to get people on board at this point but it's sensible planning even if possibly late.

I don't see how it's enforceable at this point.  On the one hand you have the vaccinated, many of whom will be pissed off to face restrictions when they've complied; on the other you have the people who have got it into their heads that because they've not had Covid by now they're not going to get it. 

You can close businesses again, but unless you're playing hardball, with on the spot penalties for lockdown violations, it will be a struggle to get the general public to take a new lockdown seriously. As I see it, there isn't the manpower available to police such a thing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61965 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:20:31 pm
Everyone in my household has got covid apart from me. Been for a PCR test and been doing lateral flows every single day and I still feel totally fine? The first person to have it was my partner whos had it for 5 days now, her brother who was in the car with me going to the pcr test has tested positive 4 days ago and my partners mum tested positive yesterday. Any reason why I havent had it yet?

It can happen, my wife, my mum and both the kids had it all at the same time but me and my dad (my parents live with me) never tested positive, and we never isolated within the house. My mates young kids had it back last year before vaccination started and he and his wife never caught it from the kids.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61966 on: Today at 09:25:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I was really negative about where this was all going in the depths of last winter but we are in such a better place, albeit acknowledging that things are still difficult and this bastard virus is still causing many issues.

However having experienced where we are now it really feels like by next year we may even be able to travel more freely again if the pace of progress continues, again caveating that with things being difficult in more poorer nations.

Id like to think (and I would be pretty confident to predict) that people are generally happier with where we are, can see that we are on the right path and are happy to just take one step back knowing the general direction is forward.

The thing with this is that logically youre right, but in practice thats likely to result in thousands of cancelled weddings, cancelled holidays, etc etc. The effect of that is a) that people are gutted and have to sort out alternate arrangements but b) and more troublingly, less people are going to be booking weddings and holidays because they have absolutely zero trust in this fucking government to manage the situation properly and allow these things to go ahead. A slow but irreversible easing of restrictions is what that ferret headed baboon was blithering on about for months and within 2 months of the easing of restrictions hes leaking this shit to the press.

People will understandably be absolutely livid, the other thing is that at the same time last year we were put into a one month lockdown which for me due to where I live, lasted until fucking April, so whats to say that this will be restricted to 2 weeks?

The whole situation has been managed and communicated so badly that anyone with a brain cant trust a thing that they say anymore, all they will see is a repetitive pattern of lockdowns, easing etc etc and people will understandably have had enough when their freedom, in some cases businesses, have been massively hampered only to be told that they will be again in a months time.

I absolutely take the point about the general direction of travel being encouraging (which is purely down to the excellent scientists and not the government) but ultimately the lockdowns are so restrictive that Im not sure people will view it that way. Ive got a wedding booked in October of next year for example, whats to suggest this doesnt happen again next year?
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61967 on: Today at 10:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:35:49 pm
https://inews.co.uk/news/covid-lockdown-government-plans-october-firebreak-restrictions-hospital-admissions-1185533

Possible October lockdown being reported. Which will be about 2 weeks too late if they can't get flu jabs out on time due to Brexit.

Summer hols opportunity for vaccinating the kids was missed and now the flapping starts. No surprise there then.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,868
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61968 on: Today at 11:09:47 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:20:31 pm
Everyone in my household has got covid apart from me. Been for a PCR test and been doing lateral flows every single day and I still feel totally fine? The first person to have it was my partner whos had it for 5 days now, her brother who was in the car with me going to the pcr test has tested positive 4 days ago and my partners mum tested positive yesterday. Any reason why I havent had it yet?


I'm not saying it's aliens. But it's aliens..

:)


You might have it, but be asympomatic which is harder for some of the tests to pick up I'd guess?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61969 on: Today at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:16:01 pm
I actually think people will be on board. We have a hell of a lot of freedom now and they will want that freedom around Christmas. I think people will happily accept some short term restrictions, depending on their scale and length.

That freedom around Christmas? That freedom we were promised and then taken away at the eleventh hour and then had to endure a further three month lockdown post-Christmas. The vast majority wont accept a further lockdown. If a new lockdown is enforced then its clearly the case that the vaccine is not effective enough and well be in this cycle indefinitely. We are currently living with it as best as we can and people just want to get on with their lives now.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,868
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61970 on: Today at 11:19:15 pm »
I think people who are saying that people won't do another lockdown are right. Now the masks are off and people are relaxing then I don't think there is any going back.

The genie is out of the bottle for good or ill.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61971 on: Today at 11:30:41 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:14:46 pm
That freedom around Christmas? That freedom we were promised and then taken away at the eleventh hour and then had to endure a further three month lockdown post-Christmas. The vast majority wont accept a further lockdown. If a new lockdown is enforced then its clearly the case that the vaccine is not effective enough and well be in this cycle indefinitely. We are currently living with it as best as we can and people just want to get on with their lives now.

I think people would take it if it were a 2 week circuit breaker. But the problem really is it's the people who won't take it who are the problem and a high percentage of these are unvaccinated too. The newspaper leak looks very wishy washy to me and implies a lot without really saying it will be a lockdown.

Clearly some restrictions will be re-imposed, which is fair enough to see us through the winter. But we just can't keep locking down, something has to give somewhere otherwise we're never going to get out of this and I do truly believe the Government will have lost a lot of people who would readily comply before. Put it this way, the inly winners of this are gonna be your anti-lockdown/freedom loons.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1545 1546 1547 1548 1549 [1550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 