Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:51:44 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:25:52 am
It is so tough. I didn't hesitate getting both of them their childhood vaccinations, me and the missus  are both double jabbed and if the Covid vaccine is best for them, then both are getting done, but I need to know the facts first.

We are in a similar boat. Our 10 yr old has a heart condition which adds to risks.
The problem is nobody has the facts yet. Or rather the data that we do have is still changing all the time. And that's before the next variant hits.
It does seem the virus is far more likely to do significant harm than the vaccine(*). So it feels like a no brainer.  On the flip-side, who could handle the worst outcome after having chosen the vaccine.  Even though it's highly probable we could end up there if she got the virus.

(* I'm way behind on my reading, but it seems that although there's hightened risk of lots of things with the vaccine, that risk is much higher if you get the virus. Obviously the probability of getting the virus has to be added in , but then it becomes very vauge)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:57:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:51:44 am
We are in a similar boat. Our 10 yr old has a heart condition which adds to risks.
The problem is nobody has the facts yet. Or rather the data that we do have is still changing all the time. And that's before the next variant hits.
It does seem the virus is far more likely to do significant harm than the vaccine(*). So it feels like a no brainer.  On the flip-side, who could handle the worst outcome after having chosen the vaccine.  Even though it's highly probable we could end up there if she got the virus.

(* I'm way behind on my reading, but it seems that although there's hightened risk of lots of things with the vaccine, that risk is much higher if you get the virus. Obviously the probability of getting the virus has to be added in , but then it becomes very vauge)

Doing quite a lot of reading on this, and I've read reports that about half the children who get Covid and show symptoms end up with long term/permanent disabilities.

This is an example;

UK advocacy group Long Covid Kids says that it currently has details of 1200 children with long covid from 890 families in England. And that number has been rising quickly, says founder Sammie Mcfarland. Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.

The consequences of long covid in children can be debilitating. At a UK parliamentary briefing on 26 January, Mcfarland described how her 14-year-old daughter started to become vacant, weak and unresponsive after catching covid-19 in March 2020. After three weeks in bed, she did some gentle exercise in the garden and clutched her chest, complaining of heart pain. She went very floppy and almost couldn't make it back into the house to bed, says Mcfarland. And she pretty much stayed there [in bed] for the next seven months.



Up to one in seven (14%) children and young people who caught SARS-CoV-2 may have symptoms linked to the virus 15 weeks later, suggest preliminary findings from the world's largest study on long COVID in children, led by UCL and Public Health England researchers.

For the study, published on the preprint site Research Square and funded by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), researchers surveyed 3,065 11- to 17-year-olds in England who had positive results in a PCR test between January and March as well as a matched control group of 3,739 11- to 17-year-olds who tested negative over the same period.

They found that, when surveyed at an average of 15 weeks after their test, 14% more young people in the test positive group had three or more symptoms of ill health, including unusual tiredness and headaches, than those in the test negative group, while 7% (one in 14) more had five or more symptoms.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:09:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:34 am
Theres different ways of looking at this though.

Is the benefit to their own health huge? Maybe not.

Is the benefit to then having an uninterrupted education (once close to your heart Im sure) and to be able to grow up in a normal world bigger? Well yes.

It depends how you frame the question

But we know that regardless of vaccination status we will all likely get covid anyway, so, so long as they dont get ill from covid, being vaccinated won't change days lost, unless the end game is going to be that we accept living with covid and if you get it, but everyone is jabbed, then you still go to work/school?

I was all for getting the kids done, the JCVI have now thrown a huge spanner in the works. I owe my life to Professor Rae and Mr Jones at Wythenshawe hospital, so I tend to trust medical experts
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:15:00 am
Andy, thanks for posting that, that is fucking scary and when I see figures like that, then the small risk from the vaccine is outweighed.

I've already had the shit scared out of me this year, my youngest couldn't see out of his right eye mayday bank holiday, diagnosed as uveitis. Thankfully he's been lucky, his vision is perfect again, but he could have lost the sight in that eye. The consultant thinks it was caused by a low level virus, so I just want to protect my kids and do what is best for them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:25:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:00 am
Andy, thanks for posting that, that is fucking scary and when I see figures like that, then the small risk from the vaccine is outweighed.

I've already had the shit scared out of me this year, my youngest couldn't see out of his right eye mayday bank holiday, diagnosed as uveitis. Thankfully he's been lucky, his vision is perfect again, but he could have lost the sight in that eye. The consultant thinks it was caused by a low level virus, so I just want to protect my kids and do what is best for them

Yeah it must be hard mate.

It's hard enough to make decisions for yourself, but this shitshow of a 'Government' that we have in place is so random and contradictary that it can be difficult to know what the fuck is going on.

You're a bright fella though, so I'm sure you'll make the right choice. It might be worth seeing if you can phone someone up for advice, but medical opinon seems to be split. I'm concerned that this split might be more political than medical.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:28:07 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:57:22 am
Doing quite a lot of reading on this, and I've read reports that about half the children who get Covid and show symptoms end up with long term/permanent disabilities.

This is an example;

UK advocacy group Long Covid Kids says that it currently has details of 1200 children with long covid from 890 families in England. And that number has been rising quickly, says founder Sammie Mcfarland. Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.


If this is true then I cant understand why the JCVI wouldnt recommend the vaccine for 12-15 year olds. I was all for getting the kids done, but the JCVI have certainly thrown a spanner in the works. You also now have a lot of the secondary school kids saying the vaccine isnt safe and that they dont want it. My kids social media went crazy at school and loads saying they dont want the jab now as they say its not safe. Just something else that is turning into a shambles.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:33:26 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58450524

Covid: Call for clarity on vaccines for children

Labour has called for clarity on Covid vaccines for children to prevent further disruption to their education.

However, shadow education secretary Kate Green said other measures including mask-wearing, ventilation systems and testing were also needed.

On Friday, vaccine experts did not recommend the jab for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds on health grounds alone.

But the UK's chief medical officers have been asked to consider any wider implications of extending the rollout.

The government believes there is a "strong case" for offering the vaccine to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds to reduce disruption in schools and keep infection rates down as winter approaches, a source has told the BBC.

A final decision is expected within days.

Ms Green said as soon as the chief medical officers gave their advice, "the government needs to take a clear decision".

"It's very disappointing that we have had to wait so long to reach this point where there will be clarity," she told BBC Radio 4's PM programme.

"But once we have a decision, if it's to go ahead, that needs to be clearly communicated and there needs to be a process in place to deliver those vaccinations."

However, she said vaccinations alone would not be enough to prevent disruption in schools.

The shadow education secretary also called for mask-wearing, improved ventilation and a robust testing system to reduce the spread of Covid and keep children in classrooms.

Face coverings are no longer routinely advised for staff or pupils in schools in England and Wales, although they will be required in Scotland until at least the end of September and in Northern Ireland for the first six weeks of term.

Ministers have let it be known they are keen on getting this age group vaccinated - both through public pronouncements and privately behind the scenes.

The argument is that it could reduce school disruption and keep infection levels low.

But there's still plenty to consider. Giving this age group jabs would mean time out of class and possibly off school recovering from common side effects such as a mild fever.

This is not like the flu jab, which is a simple nasal spray.

Its ability to curb spread may be less than first assumed too. It is thought about half of this age group may have been infected already and therefore have natural immunity.

The emergence of the Delta variant also means the vaccine is less effective at stopping infection than previously - its main benefit is to prevent serious disease and as these healthy children are at incredibly low risk of that the benefits, as the JCVI points out, are marginal.

It is worth remembering that there are six million adults - twice the number in this age group - who still remain completely unvaccinated.

Perhaps there's a disproportionate amount of attention given to children?

___________________________________________________________________________

Up until now the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) over which groups should get the Covid jab has been followed across the UK.

On Friday the JCVI recommended widening the existing vaccine programme to include an extra 200,000 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying conditions.

But with healthy children at very low risk from Covid, they stopped short of advising in favour of this group, saying "the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination... at this time".

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now asked the chief medical officers to consider the rollout of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds "from a broader perspective".

They will look at the effects of Covid on children's education and pupil absences from school, which the JCVI is not qualified to consider.

Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said missing more school was a bigger problem for most younger teenagers than harm from Covid, so the chief medical officers may come to a different conclusion.

He added that the UK had supplies of the Pfizer jab available to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds if needed.

"We have vaccine centres ready, we have drop-in clinics ready. So if the starting pistol is fired, we have no doubt that we can do this group," he told PM.


___________________________________________________

What do parents think about vaccinating children?

Sandra Carleton said she did not want her 12 year-old son Charlie to have the vaccine.

"He has just recovered from Covid so giving him the vaccine most certainly poses more of a risk than a benefit," she said.

"He is fine following Covid but I am not so sure he would have been after the vaccine."

Meanwhile, Sue in Yorkshire said she wanted her children, aged 12 and 13, to have the jab "as soon as possible".

"The JCVI is unusually cautious about a vaccine and yet completely incautious about this virus and its impact on children."

The decision not to recommend the vaccine to all healthy children was partly based on concern over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that causes heart inflammation, and can lead to palpitations and chest pain.

Data from the US, where millions of young teenagers have been vaccinated, suggested there have been 60 cases of the heart condition for every million second doses given to 12 to 17-year-old boys (compared with eight in one million girls).

France, Italy, Israel and Ireland have also been offering the vaccine to all children in this age group.

The JCVI said it was difficult to factor in long Covid in its advice because of the uncertainty over how common it was in children, although it appeared to be less prevalent than in adults.

Paediatricians say healthy children with Covid end up in intensive care at a rate of two in one million, but this rises to 100 in one million for children with certain health problems.

On Saturday, 37,578 cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK and 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:35:44 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:25:45 am
Yeah it must be hard mate.

It's hard enough to make decisions for yourself, but this shitshow of a 'Government' that we have in place is so random and contradictary that it can be difficult to know what the fuck is going on.

You're a bright fella though, so I'm sure you'll make the right choice. It might be worth seeing if you can phone someone up for advice, but medical opinon seems to be split. I'm concerned that this split might be more political than medical.


Awful that we ended up with a fucking chancer and a bunch of utter c*nts in government just when we needed leaders.

Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:28:07 am
If this is true then I cant understand why the JCVI wouldnt recommend the vaccine for 12-15 year olds. I was all for getting the kids done, but the JCVI have certainly thrown a spanner in the works. You also now have a lot of the secondary school kids saying the vaccine isnt safe and that they dont want it. My kids social media went crazy at school and loads saying they dont want the jab now as they say its not safe. Just something else that is turning into a shambles.

What I don't get is why stuff like this is from the JCVI is coming out in such a way. If we had a leadership, then at least they would be working together with the JCVI so that this exact scenario doesn't happen. My eldest is 13, bright lad, clever mates, they'll all be talking about this and worrying about what can or can't happen. This weekend has been so unhelpful to us all
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:46:09 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:57:22 am
Doing quite a lot of reading on this, and I've read reports that about half the children who get Covid and show symptoms end up with long term/permanent disabilities.

This is an example;

UK advocacy group Long Covid Kids says that it currently has details of 1200 children with long covid from 890 families in England. And that number has been rising quickly, says founder Sammie Mcfarland. Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.

The consequences of long covid in children can be debilitating. At a UK parliamentary briefing on 26 January, Mcfarland described how her 14-year-old daughter started to become vacant, weak and unresponsive after catching covid-19 in March 2020. After three weeks in bed, she did some gentle exercise in the garden and clutched her chest, complaining of heart pain. She went very floppy and almost couldn't make it back into the house to bed, says Mcfarland. And she pretty much stayed there [in bed] for the next seven months.



Up to one in seven (14%) children and young people who caught SARS-CoV-2 may have symptoms linked to the virus 15 weeks later, suggest preliminary findings from the world's largest study on long COVID in children, led by UCL and Public Health England researchers.

For the study, published on the preprint site Research Square and funded by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), researchers surveyed 3,065 11- to 17-year-olds in England who had positive results in a PCR test between January and March as well as a matched control group of 3,739 11- to 17-year-olds who tested negative over the same period.

They found that, when surveyed at an average of 15 weeks after their test, 14% more young people in the test positive group had three or more symptoms of ill health, including unusual tiredness and headaches, than those in the test negative group, while 7% (one in 14) more had five or more symptoms.



I think it's important to remember that we are still very much in the early stages of understand 'long covid'. There has been a lot of overextrapolation of figures that employ poor methodology (eg the ONS study - and I recall I definitely shared that before learning of its limitations) or offer a very limited insight (eg studies that don't have a control group to compare against).

One of the excellent things about the study you've cited there Andy [source: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-798316/v1 ] is that it was a matched cohort study, and so we have data on kids who were positive for COVID and kids who were negative. If you take a look at Table 3 you'll realise why this is so important (not least in demonstrating quite how complicated and difficult to understand/navigate 'long covid' is).

Among kids who were negative for COVID, 37.2% of kids reported that they were still experiencing 1-2 symptoms three months into the study. This was actually higher than the figure for kids who had confirmed positive tests for COVID (36.2%). As we look further down at those experiencing 3-4 or 5+ symptoms you'll see that the proportions are higher for those who had been positive for COVID, yet there were still 9.8% and 6.4% respectively in the group of kids who were negative for COVID.

So it's complicated, it's hard to measure, there are grey areas, and there's still a lot of research to be done (of which, this one paper is a nice addition to the literature). It's really important when discussing options for ourselves and our loved ones that we are conscious that grey areas exist. Always be weary of people who purport to have all of the answers, they are likely charlatans or at the very least extremely biased in a way that hampers their judgement (and this applies even if they've managed to get a gig on BBC radio - I'm looking at independent sage here)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:54:03 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:28:07 am
If this is true then I can’t understand why the JCVI wouldn’t recommend the vaccine for 12-15 year olds. I was all for getting the kids done, but the JCVI have certainly thrown a spanner in the works. You also now have a lot of the secondary school kids saying the vaccine isn’t safe and that they don’t want it. My kids social media went crazy at school and loads saying they don’t want the jab now as they say it’s not safe. Just something else that is turning into a shambles.

Hi Jonny. I think this health reporter does a good job of explaining what JCVI's remit is in this twitter thread, and the limits of what they're judging (and explaining that it will still be judged by the CMO, and they aren't necessarily in conflict even if the CMO does decide to kick off vaccinations to those age groups)
https://twitter.com/natashaloder/status/1434101862723162113

and if you go back a page or two here, there's some other very useful context from djahern (as you'd expect!). Also Stoa and Welshred had an informative conversation about how other countries have approached this. Particularly in terms of contextualising the way the JCVI have worked here, against other examples - the national vaccine experts making their appraisal, and then the most senior medical officers making the ultimate decision about delivery (accounting for that advice on risk:benefit to the kids)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:57:48 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:46:09 am
I think it's important to remember that we are still very much in the early stages of understand 'long covid'. There has been a lot of overextrapolation of figures that employ poor methodology (eg the ONS study - and I recall I definitely shared that before learning of its limitations) or offer a very limited insight (eg studies that don't have a control group to compare against).

One of the excellent things about the study you've cited there Andy [source: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-798316/v1 ] is that it was a matched cohort study, and so we have data on kids who were positive for COVID and kids who were negative. If you take a look at Table 3 you'll realise why this is so important (not least in demonstrating quite how complicated and difficult to understand/navigate 'long covid' is).

Among kids who were negative for COVID, 37.2% of kids reported that they were still experiencing 1-2 symptoms three months into the study. This was actually higher than the figure for kids who had confirmed positive tests for COVID (36.2%). As we look further down at those experiencing 3-4 or 5+ symptoms you'll see that the proportions are higher for those who had been positive for COVID, yet there were still 9.8% and 6.4% respectively in the group of kids who were negative for COVID.

So it's complicated, it's hard to measure, there are grey areas, and there's still a lot of research to be done (of which, this one paper is a nice addition to the literature). It's really important when discussing options for ourselves and our loved ones that we are conscious that grey areas exist. Always be weary of people who purport to have all of the answers, they are likely charlatans or at the very least extremely biased in a way that hampers their judgement (and this applies even if they've managed to get a gig on BBC radio - I'm looking at independent sage here)

Definately. I've always tried to show both sides of the argument where I can.

These things are never simple or easy, but I do think that the powers that be could be a bit more 'joined up' when it comes to presenting their facts. I've already seen a large number of anti-vax knobheads on social media loving this and recruiting worried parents into their delusional fantasy.

The science isn't perfect and never can be, but it's a dangerous step to push people towards these wackos.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:56:51 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm
What's wrong with the track record of the JCVI exactly (pre and during the pandemic)?

Think that's a pretty nonsensical take, badly skewed by your biases post-brexit, and also not particularly in keeping with the scientific method (the  'lets just copy them since lots of people have done that' part). Not as silly as Nobby's but still needlessly attacking the decency and ability of these scientists making such vital recommendations to protect the public's health.

The idea anyone in JCVI is making decisions because 'the British know best' is beyond silly. Not to mention that your biases appear to have prevented you from spotting there's a couple of scientists from the Netherlands in the membership.

Oh please, it's got fuck all to do with Brexit. If you're happy with the way the UK has handled the pandemic, fair enough. I would suggest they've gotten things wrong far more often than they've got it right. The numbers do not lie.

And I wouldn't take any comfort in the fact that there are a couple of Dutch scientists on the panel. The Dutch establishment has handled the pandemic almost as badly as the UK. A "smart lockdown" that led to one of the worst death rates in Europe, a catastrophic re-opening and the "scientific" committees spent most of the pandemic arguing masks had no role to play in preventing the transmission of a respiratory virus.

On this decision, they have spent weeks/months debating this (wasting the opportunity of vaccinating during the summer holidays). Have come out against but the government may well now overrule. And all of these mixed messages are likely to mean really low vaccination rates regardless, as this shows:

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:03:01 am
Saw that survey this morning that 60% of parents would refuse to have their kids vaccinated.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:28:27 pm
A worrying story on CNN, looking like western countries will never hit 80% to 90% of the population vaccinated and that has implications for the rest of the world and that countries like the UK, US and Israel will become a breeding ground for the next variant.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/09/04/health/vaccine-rollout-slowdown-intl-cmd/index.html?utm_source=upday&utm_medium=referral
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:29:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:56:51 am
Oh please, it's got fuck all to do with Brexit. If you're happy with the way the UK has handled the pandemic, fair enough. I would suggest they've gotten things wrong far more often than they've got it right. The numbers do not lie.

I asked you what was wrong with the JCVIs track record - no answer. Instead you leap into generalisations based on nationality and grouping them in with every other aspect of a country's pandemic response, which is nothing to do with their remit. And respectfully, 'the numbers don't lie' is absolutely meaningless. This is a bit more complicated than league table cliches.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:56:51 am
And I wouldn't take any comfort in the fact that there are a couple of Dutch scientists on the panel. The Dutch establishment has handled the pandemic almost as badly as the UK. A "smart lockdown" that led to one of the worst death rates in Europe, a catastrophic re-opening and the "scientific" committees spent most of the pandemic arguing masks had no role to play in preventing the transmission of a respiratory virus.
There you go again grouping people based on their nationality and on decisions that have nothing to do with them. It comes across as very 'us vs them', and this is part of why I thought it read like you've been clouded by bias linked to the brexit stuff which permeates a lot of your posts.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:56:51 am
On this decision, they have spent weeks/months debating this (wasting the opportunity of vaccinating during the summer holidays). Have come out against but the government may well now overrule. And all of these mixed messages are likely to mean really low vaccination rates regardless, as this shows:
JCVI haven't spent this time debating, they've been doing their job using their scientific expertise to consider the answer to the questions in their remit. This is a bit more scientific than politics and political debate. They've been assessing risk:benefit to the kids. You can read this in their report.

Making decisions on the safety etc of a vaccine based on the opportunity of having the summer is not good science. If they rushed ahead and did this without fully assessing risk:benefit, and not using all of the best available data, there'd no doubt be hell to pay (and rightly so). Also if the government opt to go ahead with vaccinating those age groups, that wouldn't be 'overruling' (see the twitter thread I linked earlier to explain why).

Lastly, on your point regarding concerns that these messages may harm uptake - I just saw your avatar is Macron. Seems a bit incongruous to be celebrating him, while being concerned about bad messaging harming covid vaccination uptake.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:25:19 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:54:03 am
Hi Jonny. I think this health reporter does a good job of explaining what JCVI's remit is in this twitter thread, and the limits of what they're judging (and explaining that it will still be judged by the CMO, and they aren't necessarily in conflict even if the CMO does decide to kick off vaccinations to those age groups)
https://twitter.com/natashaloder/status/1434101862723162113

and if you go back a page or two here, there's some other very useful context from djahern (as you'd expect!). Also Stoa and Welshred had an informative conversation about how other countries have approached this. Particularly in terms of contextualising the way the JCVI have worked here, against other examples - the national vaccine experts making their appraisal, and then the most senior medical officers making the ultimate decision about delivery (accounting for that advice on risk:benefit to the kids)

Thanks. Im certainly going to do a lot more research and reading up on this, the next couple of weeks will be interesting to see what happens. It certainly looks like the government wants to press ahead whether or not the JCVI recommends it. Going to be a lot of unsure people about now, who previously would have gone ahead and let their kids have the vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:57:24 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:27 pm
A worrying story on CNN, looking like western countries will never hit 80% to 90% of the population vaccinated and that has implications for the rest of the world and that countries like the UK, US and Israel will become a breeding ground for the next variant.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/09/04/health/vaccine-rollout-slowdown-intl-cmd/index.html?utm_source=upday&utm_medium=referral

Honestly, those that not vaccinated will just get the virus over time and become immunised in that way. With social restrictions ending, only very few will escape.

The bigger problem is that there seems to be a relatively high chance of getting infected, even if some immunity exists. Maybe as high as 20%? (just a guess) ? Of course, this will also drop the more people around are immunised, but it looks now like it will never drop to zero.

The good news is that it seems that mortality and hospitalisations will be very low in the immunised population. Probably along the same rates as for other infectious respiratory diseases? I have also seen a few stories about treatments and medication crop up - once we can effectively treat covid in those unfortunate enough to end up in hospital with, we will likely be in as good a place as it gets.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:34:15 pm
In regards to recovery post-covid, there is a lot of information, but the effects of sauna and swimming has got little research yet. Does anyone have any experience (relatives, personal) in this regard?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:05:20 pm
37011 new cases and 68 deaths reported today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:46:56 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:09:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:46:56 pm
Article from the Economist on the true death toll from Covid globally.  Much of it behind a paywall so the tweet link below the Economist link refers to it in a bit of detail

https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/coronavirus-excess-deaths-estimates?utm_campaign=coronavirus-special-edition&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=salesforce-marketing-cloud&utm_term=2021-09-04&utm_content=article-link-1&etear=nl_special_1

https://mobile.twitter.com/MaxCRoser/status/1434228604666368007
The speculated figure would mean Covid-19 has killed 0.2% of the global population (so far).  As a comparison Spanish flu was estimated at having killed between 1 and 3% of the global population.

It's probably not comparing apples with apples but medical advances in the intervening century look to have made a big difference.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:19:29 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:09:01 pm
The speculated figure would mean Covid-19 has killed 0.2% of the global population (so far).  As a comparison Spanish flu was estimated at having killed between 1 and 3% of the global population.

It's probably not comparing apples with apples but medical advances in the intervening century look to have made a big difference.

The 'Spanish Flu ' (likely to have originated in Kansas) was a lot more fatal than Covid. A basic lack of knowledge of viruses and no vaccine was also a huge difference.
