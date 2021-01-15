« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1541 1542 1543 1544 1545 [1546]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2200190 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61800 on: Today at 02:59:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:08:40 am
Reminds me. Must ask the strongly Catholic in my family about dinosaurs.

I was brought up and educated as a Catholic. Never heard a whiff of creationism at Church or School.

Edwin Poots's lot, the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, believe the earth is 4000 years old.
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61801 on: Today at 04:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:26:19 pm
Myocarditis is extremely, extremely rare
Oh yea I agree, but isnt the point that its also extremely, extremely rare for anyone 15 and below, who isnt in a vaccinated vulnerable category, to be seriously ill from covid?
Logged

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61802 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm »
38,154 new cases and 178 deaths reported today.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61803 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:22:22 pm
They need to get on with the over 80s as well. My mum and her mates seem to be staying in more and more as cases rise and reports of lower effectiveness are in the news. Its inevitably worrying for them. Other countries are just cracking on.

Agree, the JCVI seem to be taking their time in announcing boosters or teenagers getting the vaccine, every week seems to be about an announcement next week.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,024
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61804 on: Today at 04:24:05 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 04:13:18 pm
Oh yea I agree, but isnt the point that its also extremely, extremely rare for anyone 15 and below, who isnt in a vaccinated vulnerable category, to be seriously ill from covid?

From speaking to people I know at Great Ormond Street its not as rare as people are led to believe
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,674
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61805 on: Today at 04:27:02 pm »


Behind of course because they haven't started on the u16s yet.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61806 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:58:52 am
All luck of the draw I guess. My friends son had it a couple of weeks ago, positive test etc, live in same house.......My friend never got it (or if she did she was asymptomatic) so who know. Fingers crossed you're fine :)
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 12:21:41 pm
Might aswell get tested just for your own peace of mind. We had a test done recently, booked it on the same day, did the test ourselves, and had results in 12 hours.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:36:50 pm
Get a PCR test, should be local to you and drive through or walk through. My lads mate had zero symptoms and tested positive on a PCR.

https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
booked one in for later this evening (4th time I've done one now!)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,380
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61807 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm »
Will we ever see our GPs again? Do they even want to see us again?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,024
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61808 on: Today at 06:10:00 pm »
GPs have been doing face to face appointments throughout, don't fall into the Tory trap that they aren't doing them.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,914
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61809 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Yeah Ive seen my GP a few times the past couple of months with no issues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1541 1542 1543 1544 1545 [1546]   Go Up
« previous next »
 