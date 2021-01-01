I'm in Ireland, middle of nowhere. I've UPGRADED my PPE; I wear an FFP3 mask wherever I'm out and about in shops and that, not on the street etc. I really can't fathom not protecting yourself, and others. They're not so bad as long as you pick one that you like. Not a great cost. It really is the future for a while. I haven't got it yet, and I don't intend to start now.It was amazing to see Anfield today, Ourkid and 7 others were there, and had a great day, I just hope they're OK in the coming days..... I am a professional H&S c*nt mind.....