« Reply #61520 on: Today at 07:52:39 pm »
Northern Ireland had its highest daily infection tally since the pandemic began, yesterday. Weve got a significantly higher rate than the rest of the UK and almost double that of the ROI.
« Reply #61521 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm »
I'm in Ireland, middle of nowhere. I've UPGRADED my PPE; I wear an FFP3 mask wherever I'm out and about in shops and that, not on the street etc. I really can't fathom not protecting yourself, and others. They're not so bad as long as you pick one that you like. Not a great cost. It really is the future for a while. I haven't got it yet, and I don't intend to start now.

It was amazing to see Anfield today, Ourkid and 7 others were there, and had a great day, I just hope they're OK in the coming days..... I am a professional H&S c*nt mind..... ::) ::) ;D
