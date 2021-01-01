« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61400 on: Today at 09:29:16 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:11:20 am
Cheers. Had that chat with a workmate, who went to Majorca and it then got moves to amber. He was questioning the two extra days of quarantine after the day 8 test. Why do you have to do two extra days, when those that test on day 5 can just stop quarantining after that? It seems more punitive than really thought through.
Ahh yea thats a good point that. If you didnt do test to release but got your day 8 test back quickly on day 9, youre still meant to quarantine for an extra day, even though if youd done the exact same test 3 days earlier, youre free to go out as soon as you get your negative test!

Unfortunately still applies to me if I come back as theyre still not recognising my Pfizer vaccine that I got abroad, said they were going to have this sorted by the end of July but not seen anything on it for a while.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61401 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61402 on: Today at 03:18:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:17:18 pm
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months

Be interesting to see how it got into the country.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61403 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:17:18 pm
NZ in three-day national lockdown after first COVID case in six months
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61404 on: Today at 03:52:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:37:21 pm
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.

Their vaccination programme has been as poor as Australia's has
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61405 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:52:44 pm
Their vaccination programme has been as poor as Australia's has
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.

 
Dull Tools

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61406 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:19 pm
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.
They will still be locked down as a country in 2030 at this rate.
Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61407 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:19 pm
Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation.  Vaccines are needed more elsewhere.  Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.


NZ and Aus have clearly been relatively successful in the pandemic (aided by location of course), in terms of deaths/illness and economic hits. But that made them very complacent with respect to the vaccines. Rather than minimising cases to get them to the point where the vaccines are available and then going hard to vaccinate the population (given how little natural immunity had been built up), they seemed to think there was no urgency there as there were minimal cases.

Australia is now learning that maintaining zero covid is nearly impossible. NZ is more successful but still completely isolated from the world (maybe not a bad thing!).

When I was in Ireland over Christmas, there were still "experts" there banging on about getting to zero covid, no matter how impossible that would have been or the damage done in needing to completely isolate the country and population. Crazy.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61408 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61409 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:13:51 pm
NZ and Aus have clearly been relatively successful in the pandemic (aided by location of course), in terms of deaths/illness and economic hits. But that made them very complacent with respect to the vaccines. Rather than minimising cases to get them to the point where the vaccines are available and then going hard to vaccinate the population (given how little natural immunity had been built up), they seemed to think there was no urgency there as there were minimal cases.

Australia is now learning that maintaining zero covid is nearly impossible. NZ is more successful but still completely isolated from the world (maybe not a bad thing!).

When I was in Ireland over Christmas, there were still "experts" there banging on about getting to zero covid, no matter how impossible that would have been or the damage done in needing to completely isolate the country and population. Crazy.

Australia initially avoided the worst of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic but once it's defences were breached it spread like wildfire.

https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/influenza-pandemic
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61410 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm
Not ideal really, but at least it's just a steady increase.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61411 on: Today at 04:41:11 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:39:35 pm
Not ideal really, but at least it's just a steady increase.

Case numbers seem to be bobbing around 25000 but deaths seem to be rising.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61412 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:41:11 pm
Case numbers seem to be bobbing around 25000 but deaths seem to be rising.

Deaths will reflect where case numbers were 3-4 weeks ago
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61413 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:37:21 pm
At one point they wont be able to do this anymore.  They will surely have to open up to the world and get back to near normal with vaccination.
And then, cases will spread.  They will be way way better off than us of course, but it will be interesting to see at what point they do this and what effect it has.

I think Arden said the aim is to vaccinate as many as they can by the end of the year and then relax travel rules.
