Theres an argument that their programme is totally correct as their circumstances means that they can restrict cases due to their geographic isolation. Vaccines are needed more elsewhere. Not sure Id agree if I were a kiwi though!.





NZ and Aus have clearly been relatively successful in the pandemic (aided by location of course), in terms of deaths/illness and economic hits. But that made them very complacent with respect to the vaccines. Rather than minimising cases to get them to the point where the vaccines are available and then going hard to vaccinate the population (given how little natural immunity had been built up), they seemed to think there was no urgency there as there were minimal cases.Australia is now learning that maintaining zero covid is nearly impossible. NZ is more successful but still completely isolated from the world (maybe not a bad thing!).When I was in Ireland over Christmas, there were still "experts" there banging on about getting to zero covid, no matter how impossible that would have been or the damage done in needing to completely isolate the country and population. Crazy.