COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:30:12 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm
Yeah, I've seen that weirdo before. Can't put my finger on where, but he's rich and has a big fancy mansion, no doubt paid for by his "followers". It might have been in a documentary about the pandemic in America, and he was arrested for his anti-mask super spreaders? Can't be sure, but either way, this fucker is like a villain straight out of a satirical comic book. Thing is, it's always about money for these people. It's not about their so called faith. Anyway, I have zero issues with these idiots copping a dose and kicking the bucket. The problem I have is that it's not just going to affect them, is it? These people are part of the core problem all over, and they just don't give a fuck. Gotta love the way Arnie recently took aim at them in a statement the other day. He said it better than any politician I've ever heard and he was sincere about them too. That'll be a few less rednecks going to see his latest at least.

Any link? I always enjoy Schwarzenegger's attacks on the loony right.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
The way its been at work, seeing people at restaurants and out and about and now proper stadium full football back, it feels back to normal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:59:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
The way its been at work, seeing people at restaurants and out and about and now proper stadium full football back, it feels back to normal.
This thread used to race along at an average of 4 to 5 pages a day, barely half a page these days. Covid 19 was always taking up the first half of the 10 oclock news on BBC and ITV, nowadays its not even the lead story.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
The way its been at work, seeing people at restaurants and out and about and now proper stadium full football back, it feels back to normal.

The way I'm seeing it is that I'm trying to enjoy things day-to-day/month-to-month. Things looked rosy a year ago and then it got scuppered by mutations to the virus. So there are really no guarantees about what the future will hold but at the same time we can't spend these good times cowering under the viral equivalent of the Sword of Damocles.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 10:59:10 pm
This thread used to race along at an average of 4 to 5 pages a day, barely half a page these days. Covid 19 was always taking up the first half of the 10 oclock news on BBC and ITV, nowadays its not even the lead story.
Id rather this thread going the way it is recently instead of tens of posts daily. Yes, he threat remains but we just simply have to get on with life as best as we can rather than being reminded of it continuously.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:00:37 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
The way I'm seeing it is that I'm trying to enjoy things day-to-day/month-to-month. Things looked rosy a year ago and then it got scuppered by mutations to the virus. So there are really no guarantees about what the future will hold but at the same time we can't spend these good times cowering under the viral equivalent of the Sword of Damocles.
Pretty good outlook to have at the moment to be honest with where we are. Im kind of similar, been doing a lot of things recently I didnt imagine I would be a few months ago - going to Anfield, going to the pub, going out for a meal. Still doing most of it outside most of the time but less strict about it. Still tend to lay low for a week or so before bringing the kid to the grandparents which probably wont change for a while yet.

Were in a peculiar position at the moment. Far better than it looked it would be a month ago but kind of in this holding pattern not sure where things will go. Would much prefer if infections and deaths were still heading downward but looks like both have levelled out where they are. I think we might regret not using this time to force them down further. Looks pretty much like were at the threshold where our current immunity level and social interactions balance each other out to give us an r = 1. But looking at some of Europe and particularly the US, it shows us how finely balanced it is. A little less immunity, or a little more social interaction can change that r pretty quickly.

Not sure at all where we go from here in September. I do think much of the extremes of the highs and lows of infection rates over the last 12 months have been governed a lot more by people changing their own actions even before lockdowns or end of lockdowns (or not changing them when they would have like happened at Christmas). Were likely due a substantial rise in September just due to people relaxing their guard over the next few weeks due to the current (fairly good) situation. That coupled with schools returning at the same time makes me a little apprehensive. Would really like the numbers to come down a bit more right now.
