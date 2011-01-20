The way I'm seeing it is that I'm trying to enjoy things day-to-day/month-to-month. Things looked rosy a year ago and then it got scuppered by mutations to the virus. So there are really no guarantees about what the future will hold but at the same time we can't spend these good times cowering under the viral equivalent of the Sword of Damocles.



Pretty good outlook to have at the moment to be honest with where we are. Im kind of similar, been doing a lot of things recently I didnt imagine I would be a few months ago - going to Anfield, going to the pub, going out for a meal. Still doing most of it outside most of the time but less strict about it. Still tend to lay low for a week or so before bringing the kid to the grandparents which probably wont change for a while yet.Were in a peculiar position at the moment. Far better than it looked it would be a month ago but kind of in this holding pattern not sure where things will go. Would much prefer if infections and deaths were still heading downward but looks like both have levelled out where they are. I think we might regret not using this time to force them down further. Looks pretty much like were at the threshold where our current immunity level and social interactions balance each other out to give us an r = 1. But looking at some of Europe and particularly the US, it shows us how finely balanced it is. A little less immunity, or a little more social interaction can change that r pretty quickly.Not sure at all where we go from here in September. I do think much of the extremes of the highs and lows of infection rates over the last 12 months have been governed a lot more by people changing their own actions even before lockdowns or end of lockdowns (or not changing them when they would have like happened at Christmas). Were likely due a substantial rise in September just due to people relaxing their guard over the next few weeks due to the current (fairly good) situation. That coupled with schools returning at the same time makes me a little apprehensive. Would really like the numbers to come down a bit more right now.