« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1528 1529 1530 1531 1532 [1533]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2163848 times)

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61280 on: Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
In terms of the NHS, and just as an example (one that I think carries a good deal of weight given how universal pregnancy and childbirth are in comparison to other contact with health services)

The rate of still born Black babies is over twice that of White babies, the neonatal death rate is 45% higher.  Black women are 4 times more likely to die during pregnancy/the 6 weeks after birth than White women

https://www.ndph.ox.ac.uk/news/report-on-baby-deaths-in-the-uk-highlights-increased-risk-for-bame-and-deprived-women
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-57565364

I don't have the link to hand but I think I am right in remembering that early in the pandemic there were a couple of stories in the news about BAME people who had died at home from Covid having been visited by ambulance crews and not admitted to hospital. IIRC there was a concern that some of the training re. oxygen levels was overly concentrated on skin colour changes that were more readily observed in white patients.

Do things like that give justification for full blown anti-vaccine conspiracy theories? Of course not. But it does give some context as to why there may be a level of suspicion/distrust and a higher level of susceptibility to misinformation.

At the same time throwing out those figures about BAME only makes it worse. For instance women of afro carribean descent are more likely to have fibroids and develop them at a younger age that can cause complications during pregnancy. They are more likely to develop a condition that causes them to bleed without stopping, where there is no cure. Cant think what it's called off the top of my head. When people quote that figure it pisses me off as its creates a myth that we give different care based on race.
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61281 on: Yesterday at 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm
Another one of my ignorant questions ahead.  Have we ever seen 'significant' side effects from a vaccine? I suppose none that have made it to regular use are 'bad'. (Obviously some very serious side effects on very very small numbers of people). Do many that reach trials fail due to side effects as opposed to just being not much use?

And by vaccine, I mean vaccine (which in my head means something taken (always injected?) to prime the immune system to protect the body against something bad) . Not the much wider proposition of medical drugs.

There are no vaccines in history to have long term side effects. All side effects are short term and known about within a short time frame. The short term effects may have long lasting consequences like a stroke but you will not get any effect over 6 months down the line appearing as a result of having a vaccine

In America there has only ever been 1 vaccine approved and then removed from use due to safety concerns. Was to fight a disease affecting kids gastro system and was prevalent in Africa before hitting the US. In Africa the disease killed quite a few it infected however the mortality numbers werent as high in the US. They found the vaccine to cause a 1 in 10000 chance of a side effect that meant the risk of the vaccine outweighed the chance of anything from the disease. It was known and pulled within months.

If there was any reason to not have the vaccine it would be known about by now and would have long been pulled
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:16:32 pm by macca007 »
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61282 on: Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
At the same time throwing out those figures about BAME only makes it worse. For instance women of afro carribean descent are more likely to have fibroids and develop them at a younger age that can cause complications during pregnancy. They are more likely to develop a condition that causes them to bleed without stopping, where there is no cure. Cant think what it's called off the top of my head. When people quote that figure it pisses me off as its creates a myth that we give different care based on race.

?

There is a long-rooted history of Black people (women especially) being viewed as having a different threshold of pain, for instance. People talk from experience and it's not just something people should bat off as a 'myth' because it's inconvenient. There are people in all industries who have biases, whether outward or sub-consciously and these things should be taken seriously - as it's not a handful of people.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61283 on: Yesterday at 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm
?

There is a long-rooted history of Black people (women especially) being viewed as having a different threshold of pain, for instance. People talk from experience and it's not just something people should bat off as a 'myth' because it's inconvenient. There are people in all industries who have biases, whether outward or sub-consciously and these things should be taken seriously - as it's not a handful of people.

I'm more getting at there's reasons behind some of the figures and everytime I see them there's no context. It's adds fuel to the fire on other issues (see covid vaccination uptake) and isn't as straight forward as it looks.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61284 on: Yesterday at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 05:43:06 pm
I'm more getting at there's reasons behind some of the figures and everytime I see them there's no context. It's adds fuel to the fire on other issues (see covid vaccination uptake) and isn't as straight forward as it looks.

That is fair enough as far as it goes but just to point out there is a pretty big gap between saying that the issue isn't as straightforward as it looks and describing the idea that there might be structural racial inequalities in healthcare in general/maternity care specifically as a "myth"
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61285 on: Yesterday at 05:56:45 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 05:08:32 pm
.

If there was any reason to not have the vaccine it would be known about by now and would have long been pulled
I get that.
Was wondering if any vaccine ever caused enough harm at clinical trial phase for the trials to stop. Or if they were inherently harmless.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,262
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61286 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833
Seen that earlier. Yes, there are people genuinely believing this. But you know what: it's not even the most laughable bunch of bollocks I've heard them come out with.

I think the pandemic has exposed something that was sitting under the surface of society that wasn't widely known or spoken about. A different kind of pandemic of paranoia, and in some cases, extreme psychosis brought on by mass hysteria. The catalyst of which seems to be social media.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61287 on: Today at 12:11:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833

Notwithstanding the absolutely batshit craziness of that, there's also a lot of ignorance of the film plot. In the film, it's an engineered virus that kills/converts everyone. And the ending of the theatrical release had Will Smith's character discover an antidote/vaccine that, it was inferred, would save humanity.

But yeah, that's all genuinely nuts.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,606
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61288 on: Today at 12:39:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833

As I get older my views have started to change a little.

I always thought that I was about of average intelligence and that pretty much everyone else was around the same level - maybe a bit up, maybe a bit down.

But you get to the stage where it seems apparant that some peoples mental ability might be not as high as some other people.

I can accept that people get caught up in conspiracies - but it's something else to believe that fictional films or book are real, that there are giant alien space lizards that shapeshift their way into power and are trying to kill off the population with an alien vaccination that turns you into a zombie/monkey/vampire/undead savant or whatever.


There are some pretty intelligent people spreading this shite around, but I think their mostives are likely based on greed, fame, money and power.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61289 on: Today at 12:40:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:03 pm
In today's "what the actual fuck?!" and "how can someone genuinely believe this?!" we have

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833


Quote
The Fast Lane Life
@TheFastLaneLife

Atleast they cured cancer



 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61290 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:11:07 am
Notwithstanding the absolutely batshit craziness of that, there's also a lot of ignorance of the film plot. In the film, it's an engineered virus that kills/converts everyone. And the ending of the theatrical release had Will Smith's character discover an antidote/vaccine that, it was inferred, would save humanity.

But yeah, that's all genuinely nuts.

The vaccine is worth taking just so you arent left stuck on the planet with these morons if the infinitesimal chance of any of their batshit theories were true 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61291 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:39:07 am

There are some pretty intelligent people spreading this shite around, but I think their mostives are likely based on greed, fame, money and power.

There are some very intelligent people about that believe in God (of one form or another).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,407
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61292 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891

Another good paper about Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,832
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61293 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
This is bad if she has done what it looks like. Attempted murder charges?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58186032

Covid: Germany fears thousands got saline, not vaccine from nurse

Authorities in north Germany have asked more than 8,000 people to get repeat Covid vaccinations because a nurse is suspected of having injected saline instead of vaccine in many cases.

Police are investigating the nurse's actions at a vaccination centre in Friesland, near the North Sea coast.

Initially just six people were believed to have received the harmless salt solution there in March and April.

Many of those affected were aged over 70 - a high-risk group in the pandemic.

Inspector Peter Beer, quoted by Süddeutsche Zeitung, said the 40-year-old woman had been sharing "corona-critical information" on social media, criticising the government's restrictions aimed at curbing the virus's spread.

Regional broadcaster NDR says 8,557 people have been asked to go back for repeat vaccinations, and so far about 3,600 new appointments have been confirmed.

In April the nurse had admitted giving saline to six people to cover up the fact that she had dropped a vaccine vial on the floor.

But as the police investigation unfolded it became clear that many more people had been given saline instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Police are not ruling out that a political motive could have prompted the nurse's action, though her lawyers have rejected that and they also dispute the reported scale of the saline swap.

More witnesses are being questioned and so far no charges have been reported in the case.

Germany has seen many anti-vaccination protests.

Far-right groups are among those who reject the official data and conclusions about the spread of Covid.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61294 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:21 pm
This is bad if she has done what it looks like. Attempted murder charges?
Shocking. Id say its as good as murder if anyone dies as a result.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61295 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
33074 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61296 on: Today at 06:14:19 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:16:29 pm
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891

Another good paper about Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant


Promising data. Unfortunately some of the more recent preprint data (from Mayo Clinic and Qatar) does show some substantial reductions in vaccine efficacy with Delta, in line with data from Israel:



https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1425798861591777284
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61297 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:47:49 pm
33074 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.

Wales reporting for 2 days according to the dashboard.

Interesting to see where we go from here, 1st vaccine does are increasing from where they were a couple of weeks ago, but not sure if this figure is starting to include 16 and 17 year olds now? Think the concern for me is going to be when schools and unis go back, although if we don't see a massive increase in hospitalisations, I guess this is the new normal?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,667
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61298 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm »
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,573
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61299 on: Today at 06:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:14:19 pm

Promising data. Unfortunately some of the more recent preprint data (from Mayo Clinic and Qatar) does show some substantial reductions in vaccine efficacy with Delta, in line with data from Israel:



https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1425798861591777284
Yes, still excellent against serious illness though.

We must remind ourselves that we would have killed for a vaccine this good a year ago.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61300 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people
I've not seen the data to see where the political views of most anti vaxxers lie. But I'll bet you a curly wurly the same kind of susceptibility to antivax bollox is prevalent in those that succumb to the far right agenda. It may well be those that want to support the far left have similar processing but are exposed to far less propoganda.
 And breathe .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,453
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61301 on: Today at 06:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:15:39 pm
Why is it always the far right rejecting the pandemic? Ive seen plenty of anti pandemic/vax stickers in Liverpool, but always assumed it was hard left/anarchist/political activist people

Hard left, hard right - no difference.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1528 1529 1530 1531 1532 [1533]   Go Up
« previous next »
 