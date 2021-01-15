« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61240 on: Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 04:53:08 pm
I take solace in how many people have been vaccinated.  I do believe it's a vocal minority on social media. 

Unfortunately I've got a few friends who are anti-vax, and half the time it feels like they want validation.  I think a lot of them are conflicted - they keep seeing and hearing obvious evidence that the vaccines are brilliant,  they then feel pangs of guilt or regret, and that prompts them to go back to social media and read more conspiracy bullshit to make them feel better about their ongoing stupid decision not to get it.
you've changed your tune somewhat, I seem to recall you last year being quite vociferous in any measures being reintroduced, glad to see you are now taking it seriously
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61241 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:10:48 pm
Think it's because Dubai is a heavily used transit location.

Shapps did say that, but doesn't explain why other countries thought they were on the opposite end of the risk-scale.  And as of last week Dubai have been moved to amber - they're still a heavily used transit location.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61242 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
you've changed your tune somewhat, I seem to recall you last year being quite vociferous in any measures being reintroduced, glad to see you are now taking it seriously

Not really.

Could never get my head around what the UK govt were doing.  Never understood their stats or classifications - still don't.  I gave up trying to understand a good while ago.

The vaccines on the other hand couldn't make more sense.  The more I read about them and learn the more I'm amazed at the accomplishment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61243 on: Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:57:28 pm
Still only 51% double jabbed in my part of London (and only 64% with a first jab). Feels a bit rubbish.

Ethnic minorities?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61244 on: Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:03:04 pm



Today's numbers. We're still in a relatively good place. I suspect we won't see any dramatic rises until schools and uni's go back.
Interesting comments from the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group. Where were headed I think.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58159573

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has already put plans in place to give the most vulnerable groups a third or booster Covid jab early next month.

But the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said doses needed to "go where they can have the greatest impact" - to protect unvaccinated people abroad.

The UK itself currently had no reason to panic, Prof Sir Andrew Pollard said.

Mr Javid said he would wait for final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

"My plan is to offer the flu vaccine, especially to over-50s, at the same time," he said.

A bigger flu season than normal is expected, with scientists warning respiratory viruses will make a comeback this year after disappearing last year during lockdown.

NHS bosses had previously said they needed lots of warning of a Covid booster programme in order to plan the logistics of vaccinating millions of people against both viruses.

However, Prof Pollard, who led the team that created the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, said decisions on whether to give boosters "should be scientifically driven".

"The time we would need to boost is if we see evidence that there was an increase in hospitalisation - or the next stage after that, which would be people dying - amongst those who are vaccinated," he said.

"And that is not something we are seeing at the moment."

Prof Pollard told the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus that people's immune systems would remember "decades from now" they had received two doses of vaccine - and that would help protect them against Covid-19.

"We are not seeing a problem with breakthrough severe disease and we have this understanding of the biology which puts us in a good place to know that even if we start to see some waning of protection, that would not be a complete switch-off of protection," he said.

Prof Pollard also warned that herd immunity was "not a possibility" because the delta variant would continue to infect people who had been vaccinated.

Even if all children were vaccinated, that wouldn't stop transmission of the virus, he said.

Over time, there needed to be a move away from community testing of mild infections - which will boost people's immunity - to clinically-driven testing of people who become unwell, he added.

The focus should be on improving treatment for people who become seriously ill from Covid in hospital, Prof Pollard said
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61245 on: Yesterday at 07:26:00 pm »
It looks like there effectively will be a passport for the double jabbed ( and all over 18s having time to get it). Bit what about a booster. With the infrastructure in place and supply , can we do it such that passports are updated say at Christmas so you need double and boost?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61246 on: Yesterday at 07:37:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm
Ethnic minorities?

Quite a high Asian population and a university so that might be part of it. Is that beyond anecdotal evidence?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61247 on: Yesterday at 07:39:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:26:00 pm
It looks like there effectively will be a passport for the double jabbed ( and all over 18s having time to get it). Bit what about a booster. With the infrastructure in place and supply , can we do it such that passports are updated say at Christmas so you need double and boost?

The passports would be easy to update. The question is if places require you to be double jabbed, at what point would they turn round and say you need to be double jabbed, plus the booster. Personally I dont think anything like that would happen this year, theyre more focused on getting everyone double jabbed and weve still lots to learn about the effectiveness of the vaccines over time, boosters etc
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61248 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:37:12 pm
Quite a high Asian population and a university so that might be part of it. Is that beyond anecdotal evidence?

Sure I have read about ethnic minorities and the young having the lowest take up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61249 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
Sure I have read about ethnic minorities and the young having the lowest take up.

White working class and Eastern European people generally are pretty skeptical too. There is a line where being anti-establishment turns into being paranoid over medicine etc.

I can understand why Black people especially have skepticism, but some of that has morphed via first/second generation people turning a bit conspiratorial about things which is worrying.

That said the %ages are worst for Black people (generally) and Pakistani people, but they maek up a very small portion of this country so it's not entirely a fair place for some people and papers to place blame
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61250 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
I really don't want to give them any publicity but the 'Save Our Children' nut jobs as well. Some truly disturbing pond life.

Great to see those families with 16 and 17 year olds getting fully vaccinated now - here's hoping that helps stem issues in colleges and universities come September.

I'm sure the defrocked nurse, Sherimani's side kick, Mark Steel is one of the Save Our Children lot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61251 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm
White working class and Eastern European people generally are pretty skeptical too. There is a line where being anti-establishment turns into being paranoid over medicine etc.

I can understand why Black people especially have skepticism, but some of that has morphed via first/second generation people turning a bit conspiratorial about things which is worrying.

That said the %ages are worst for Black people (generally) and Pakistani people, but they maek up a very small portion of this country so it's not entirely a fair place for some people and papers to place blame

But I think those ethnic minorities do make up big proportions of cities these days. So that could be contributing to the low % above, of course you're right there's lots of white and eastern european who are anti-vax as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61252 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm
White working class and Eastern European people generally are pretty skeptical too. There is a line where being anti-establishment turns into being paranoid over medicine etc.

I can understand why Black people especially have skepticism, but some of that has morphed via first/second generation people turning a bit conspiratorial about things which is worrying.

That said the %ages are worst for Black people (generally) and Pakistani people, but they maek up a very small portion of this country so it's not entirely a fair place for some people and papers to place blame

I've seen this quoted a few times but other than the Tuskegee experiment are there other reasons why Bkack people are sceptical?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61253 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
^ There is an article in USA Today that helps explain

America has a history of medically abusing Black people. No wonder many are wary of COVID-19 vaccines

Sorry I havent got the link.

And The UK is a country that is deporting pensioners to Jamaica that havent been there since they were children. Some folk are very suspicious of authority and rightly so.
Also in Pakistan it was reckless of the U.S to use a bogus vaccination program to identify Bin Ladens compound.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61254 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
^ There is an article in USA Today that helps explain

America has a history of medically abusing Black people. No wonder many are wary of COVID-19 vaccines

Sorry I havent got the link.

And The UK is a country that is deporting pensioners to Jamaica that havent been there since they were children. Some folk are very suspicious of authority and rightly so.
Also in Pakistan it was reckless of the U.S to use a bogus vaccination program to identify Bin Ladens compound.

That's why I mentioned the Tuskegee experiment in America (back in the 1960s) but not sure why that should have an impact here and now.

And as to abuse of authority I'm sure people can differ title between the NHS and the Home Office so I can't see why a suspicion of authority should influence your health choices.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61255 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
^ Black women are forcibly sterilized in American prisons by doctors, 12 times more black women die giving birth in America than white women (Black mothers in the U.S. die at about the same rate as women in developing countries), because of an appalling healthcare system in the world's richest country.
There is bias (unconscious) against black people within the medical profession in the U.S, the Washington post article mentions how a black person typically gets inadequate pain management.


https://www.npr.org/2017/12/07/568948782/black-mothers-keep-dying-after-giving-birth-shalon-irvings-story-explains-why

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/12/15/years-medical-abuse-make-black-americans-less-likely-trust-covid-vaccine/

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61256 on: Today at 04:21:52 am »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:50:27 pm
Shapps did say that, but doesn't explain why other countries thought they were on the opposite end of the risk-scale.  And as of last week Dubai have been moved to amber - they're still a heavily used transit location.
It always felt a bit odd, and frustrating for people living here. The standard tests for the traffic light colours such as number of cases, vaccination rate and ability to identify new variants, the UAE has been miles ahead of most places on these fronts for a while- Im 33 and was double vaccinated in April. The line about being a transit hub I could understand, if it wasnt for the fact that restrictions on other countries are very similar here and in the UK. India was banned at the same time and South Africa has been banned for ages. No ones coming on holiday here now either, its 45 degrees so bloody hot. Personally, I think it was to dissuade people to travel from the UK as much as possible, a bit like the harsh u-turn with Portugal a while back which looked like it was done to scare people a bit.

Amber list now though so thats good, just waiting on some news about how to get my vaccination recognised in the UK like theyve done with the EU and US.
