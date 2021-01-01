« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61200 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm
Looks like we are starting to see a trend developing of gradual case increases week on week.

Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61201 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61202 on: Today at 05:20:49 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:46:37 am
Just checked on the gov website and it does include food, but doesn't say if theres a limit on what you can have (i imagine there would be).

I am going to (well probably not at this rate) Egypt in October, if it comes out of Red but goes back into red while i'm away, my family would have to pay nearly £5k to stay in a room for 10 days, i dont care what is included in that price, that is massively inflated.

TUI are cancelling holidays up to the end of September currently, at this rate,  i hope they cancel mine too.

Friend of ours had to quarantinne after seeing her dying father in SA.  Was put in a hotel near Stanstead. She said the food choice was terrible.
Another friend travelling back from Dubai (work) , was in a Hilton in MK.  He didn't complain about the food, but I did do an emergency drop off of crisps and chocolate. None of that stuff is available at a half decent price.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61203 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
The travel/testing requirements are so complicated that surely there is a good business opportunity there. Something like an online service where you enter your travel route, and it tells you which tests you need when, and books them for you (or gives you a list of links). Get paid via some sort of affiliate model from the test providers.

Would really have to be on the ball though to stay up to date with the different countries.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61204 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?

There might be two things here - one, they are seeing more children in general, because they are now catching up on over a year of diseases after social distancing has eased.

The other is the covid/chickenpox relation. I'm really just speculating, but the chickenpox virus can stay inactive in the body for years, and then later cause shingles. Maybe in young children the weakend immune system from covid can also lead to a chickenpox re-occurance? You can also get chickenpox twice, but its rare afaik, and the second time has usually less symptoms. (Maybe you can get it even more often, but it's then asymptomatic, so nobody ever knows?)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61205 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:27:44 pm
The travel/testing requirements are so complicated that surely there is a good business opportunity there. Something like an online service where you enter your travel route, and it tells you which tests you need when, and books them for you (or gives you a list of links). Get paid via some sort of affiliate model from the test providers.

Would really have to be on the ball though to stay up to date with the different countries.

Exactly, which is why I'm surprised that the airlines/travel agencies haven't partnered with companies other than offering a discount. It probably wouldn't be that difficult to knock up such a site either and would benefit people who may not have access to vehicles or international phone plans once they get to their destination.

I've noticed some resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean have been offering free on-site testing for guests. They figure out what tests you need to return home and give you the appropriate test so you can meet the specific requirements to get back home. I wouldn't be travelling anytime soon, but I think a similar type of service would be beneficial for people who are now able to visit terminally ill/dying family members.  As you said, you could input where you are going and they could book you for any tests you require that are within the vicinity of where you are staying.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61206 on: Today at 06:29:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:29:58 pm
My 4-year old has just been to the GP as he had what we thought were flea/mosquito bites that weren't healing as quickly as usual.  In turns out he's got Chickenpox - having already had a moderately bad case of it as a 2-year old.

The GP asked if he'd had Covid recently - he had a positive test in November - and then the GP said the two were probably related and that they were seeing it quite a lot in children at the moment.  I wasn't there so couldn't ask any more questions (/boldly demonstrate my ignorance) about what the GP meant by that so was wondering if anyone else had heard or read anything similar.  My knowledge in the area is puddle deep but why should a Covid infection nearly a year ago have lessened his immune response to Chickenpox?
Chicken pox is caused by the varicella zoster virus. It can remain dormant in the nervous system after the person has recovered from chicken pox. Its known it can reactivate later in life due to different triggers (causing shingles in adults for example - thats fairly common).

There has been reports for a while that covid can trigger reactivation, causing shingles in adults. Rarer in kids but not impossible.

Kid sounds like symptoms of shingles rather than chicken pox? Usually fairly mild for them, but with the rash (not the spots of chicken pox).
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61207 on: Today at 11:26:21 pm
