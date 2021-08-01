« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61160 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
Outside transmission is negligible, plus the majority should be vaccinated too.

you can still get the virus and transmit. many of those attending may likely work in customer-facing jobs or live with family that may be immunocompromised, so understandably some will still take precautions.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61161 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm
Interesting...

...Javid on PCR testing re: international travel:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58137461

surprising to be honest, I thought they'd have let it slide until next year at the earliest as it's clear a lot of mysterious new companies have appeared to profit off this who are no doubt Tory donors.

as always though, they are leaving the regulating far too late. it seems likely the testing will need to be around for a while and, in my opinion, it might be a forever thing to some degree, just like how 9/11 changed the face of security for airports.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61162 on: Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 24, 2021, 07:12:14 pm

Calling them c*nts is an understatement.

As for this fucking bint.

Is it a direct energy weapon or a fucking antenna ?
Wait there and I'll go and ask David Icke, he's bound to know.    :P
scatman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61163 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61164 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61165 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
as always though, they are leaving the regulating far too late. it seems likely the testing will need to be around for a while and, in my opinion, it might be a forever thing to some degree, just like how 9/11 changed the face of security for airports.

If this ends up becoming a forever thing or implemented for the next several years, the only way the airline/tourism industry quickly rebounds is if the process becomes simplified and cheaper across the board. Whatever 'savings' people are getting for travelling now, they will be eaten up by testing costs. I'm sure chemist/pharmacy chains offering such services, as well as private labs, will be making a tidy sum.

A quick peruse, shows how wide the differences are in cost for PCR testing for tourists (NOTE: Could be cheaper/more expensive tests available in these jurisdictions).

Australia: £80
Canada (Ontario): £92 + tax
Croatia: 65
Czech Rep: 24 plus sample charge
Cyprus: 50
Finland: 265
France: 43
Greece: 40-70
Hungary: 55
Iceland: 96
Ireland: 95
Italy: 50-120
Japan: £12-£235 + English language certificate fees
Netherlands: Free
New Zealand: £71
Spain: 100 or less
Turkey: 25


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61166 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:58:58 pm
Missus' cousin lives in France with his wife and 12 year old daughter. It appears they are staunch anti vaxers.

Just come back from holiday in the Pyrenees, not allowed to go in anywhere or do anything, they were furious.

It also turns out that their 12 year old will not be allowed to return to school or attend any clubs as they are refusing to be vaccinated.

Silly twats

:lmao
I've been a good boy.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61167 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
That PCR cost in Finland is insane, return flight probably doesn't even cost that much.
farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61168 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.
Anti-vaxxers have their place in science, proving Darwin's theory of natural selection. 
BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61169 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.

What's to stop people getting someone else to take the swab for them and then post in?
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61170 on: Today at 12:24:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
If this ends up becoming a forever thing or implemented for the next several years, the only way the airline/tourism industry quickly rebounds is if the process becomes simplified and cheaper across the board. Whatever 'savings' people are getting for travelling now, they will be eaten up by testing costs. I'm sure chemist/pharmacy chains offering such services, as well as private labs, will be making a tidy sum.

A quick peruse, shows how wide the differences are in cost for PCR testing for tourists (NOTE: Could be cheaper/more expensive tests available in these jurisdictions).

Australia: £80
Canada (Ontario): £92 + tax
Croatia: 65
Czech Rep: 24 plus sample charge
Cyprus: 50
Finland: 265
France: 43
Greece: 40-70
Hungary: 55
Iceland: 96
Ireland: 95
Italy: 50-120
Japan: £12-£235 + English language certificate fees
Netherlands: Free
New Zealand: £71
Spain: 100 or less
Turkey: 25


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.

The UK actually accepts antigen tests to get home.  In Italy you can get them free from Red Cross if you're willing to wait in line.  I saw them at Bologna train station recently but I understand they're in most major cities.

Lots of countries have started capping private PCR prices.  Greece is capped at 50 euros - I got one there and the service was incredible.  Dubai is capped at about £30.

Probably not going to be capped in the UK though considering the Tories are so chummy with the guys coining it in.  Randox have emerged as the one of the biggest for travelling in the UK.. of course plenty of ties to Tory MPs.
red vinyl

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61171 on: Today at 01:08:46 am »
I was in the UK at Christmas and it was hard to arrange the Test,had to be within 72 hours of returning to Belguim,I eventually arranged one at what seemed like a pop up shop in Burnley of all places. It was a bit crazy them because the rules were changing daily.
Like was said before the travel companies should arrange this and with a set fee.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61172 on: Today at 01:23:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:10:31 am
What's to stop people getting someone else to take the swab for them and then post in?

True. However, whoever does that is running the risk that the individual who has swabbed may actually have COVID (asymptomatic or otherwise).

Quote from: carling on Today at 12:24:53 am
The UK actually accepts antigen tests to get home.

True, but many countries require PCR for their citizens (i.e. Canada, Australia) to return home which are the more expensive tests. 
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61173 on: Today at 01:51:50 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.
the perfect name
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61174 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:24:53 am
The UK actually accepts antigen tests to get home. 

England maybe, but not the whole UK.

For Scotland you must have a PCR test.
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61175 on: Today at 08:28:08 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:23:04 am
True, but many countries require PCR for their citizens (i.e. Canada, Australia) to return home which are the more expensive tests. 

That's true.. but it's always when you start considering the UK that things get expensive (and unclear).  Every other country I've been to (or looked into) has a much more coherent approach to travel, and there isn't the obvious fleecing involved.  I see Javid has now admitted it 'can be' exploitative.  I'm not expecting too much change though. 

I'm just glad they are now waiving home quarantine (and additional testing) for amber list countries when people are double-jabbed.  The whole process is garbage, but it should serve as a good incentive for people on the fence about being vaccinated.  And it doesn't leave the rabid anti-vaxxers too much room to complain.  I disagree with the mandatory vaccine to get into nightclubs and can see how they get traction there (but I still don't think it will be implemented).
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61176 on: Today at 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:17:16 am
England maybe, but not the whole UK.

For Scotland you must have a PCR test.

Ah true.. darn Sturgeon.  So weird having to differentiate between England and UK for travel, she's having a field day. 

I'll be amazed if it's policed flying to England then heading straight to Scotland.  They don't bother checking anything at the border now.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61177 on: Today at 08:32:53 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:29:57 am
Ah true.. darn Sturgeon.  So weird having to differentiate between England and UK for travel, she's having a field day. 

I'll be amazed if it's policed flying to England then heading straight to Scotland.  They don't bother checking anything at the border now.

No it isn't and it's been a blatant loophole the whole time, but not much you can do about it.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61178 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:28:08 am
That's true.. but it's always when you start considering the UK that things get expensive (and unclear).  Every other country I've been to (or looked into) has a much more coherent approach to travel, and there isn't the obvious fleecing involved.  I see Javid has now admitted it 'can be' exploitative.  I'm not expecting too much change though. 

I'm just glad they are now waiving home quarantine (and additional testing) for amber list countries when people are double-jabbed.  The whole process is garbage, but it should serve as a good incentive for people on the fence about being vaccinated.  And it doesn't leave the rabid anti-vaxxers too much room to complain.  I disagree with the mandatory vaccine to get into nightclubs and can see how they get traction there (but I still don't think it will be implemented).
I'd imagine they will drag any resolutions out for so long that by the time they're brought in they will be meaningless.  Probably wait for the whole test-to-do-anything period to gradually scale back and/or for a large national company - Boots, for example - to fix their prices at £30 and then announce a UK cap of £60/test.

Quote from: carling on Today at 12:24:53 am
The UK actually accepts antigen tests to get home.
Thanks for the tip.  I was about to book a return PCR test and thought I'd double-check the Eurotunnel website off the back of your comment.  Antigen it is - much simpler and cheaper!
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61179 on: Today at 09:40:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:59:56 am
I'd imagine they will drag any resolutions out for so long that by the time they're brought in they will be meaningless.  Probably wait for the whole test-to-do-anything period to gradually scale back and/or for a large national company - Boots, for example - to fix their prices at £30 and then announce a UK cap of £60/test.

Yup.  Too many people are enjoying the money, I can only imagine the profit margins on some of these tests.  Same with hotel quarantine, they've removed Dubai and Qatar from the red list, but added Mexico.  And also banged the price up to £2285 per person.  They'll want to keep that revenue stream going for as long as possible.  I read one of the ministers (think Shapps) say the govt don't make money out of it.  At £2285 for 10 nights in a holiday inn on the motorway outside Birmingham - someone definitely is!

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:59:56 am
Thanks for the tip.  I was about to book a return PCR test and thought I'd double-check the Eurotunnel website off the back of your comment.  Antigen it is - much simpler and cheaper!

Just see Elmo's note above - it's for England at least.  The gov website mentions the specificity and sensitivity required as well if you want to be thorough :)

It really does take the stress out when you can get your results so much faster.
Roady

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61180 on: Today at 09:46:36 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:29:57 am
Ah true.. darn Sturgeon.  So weird having to differentiate between England and UK for travel, she's having a field day. 

I'll be amazed if it's policed flying to England then heading straight to Scotland.  They don't bother checking anything at the border now.

They didn't check anything between France and Spain when I drove back either. Only time we had to show anything was arriving at Calais.
Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61181 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
The testing requirements (and costs) for travelling to the UK look horrendous. Don't think I'll be going back there any time soon.

Flying to Ireland from the Netherlands next week, all that's needed is the digital covid pass and to fill in an online passenger location form. Thank god for the vaccinations (and freedom of movement) in making travel possible again.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61182 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:40:49 am
Yup.  Too many people are enjoying the money, I can only imagine the profit margins on some of these tests.  Same with hotel quarantine, they've removed Dubai and Qatar from the red list, but added Mexico.  And also banged the price up to £2285 per person.  They'll want to keep that revenue stream going for as long as possible.  I read one of the ministers (think Shapps) say the govt don't make money out of it.  At £2285 for 10 nights in a holiday inn on the motorway outside Birmingham - someone definitely is!

 ;D

I'd imagine the hotels just hiked up their prices to be honest, it won't surprise me if the government itself doesn't make money off it, although Shapps might have a new Lambo coincidentally  ;)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61183 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Unlucky, Dick.
It is difficult to care when we know Dick Farrel must have influenced many people to not become vaccinated and some of them (given his reach) will have probably died.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61184 on: Today at 10:39:09 am »
https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2021/08/covid-licensed-drug-reduce-infection.aspx

Looks promising, "Importantly, reduction of infection was obtained using concentrations of the drug which are safe and achievable using the standard clinical dose of fenofibrate."
scatman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61185 on: Today at 10:42:43 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:09:52 am
Anti-vaxxers have their place in science, proving Darwin's theory of natural selection. 

They should call it the Darwin variant
BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61186 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:42:43 am
They should call it the Darwin variant

Well there are the annual Darwin Awards.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61187 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.

I do feel like instead of laughing at someone who's died, we should direct our anger at the sources of misinformation and lies that led him to feel the way he did. But maybe that's just me.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61188 on: Today at 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:48:57 am
I do feel like instead of laughing at someone who's died, we should direct our anger at the sources of misinformation and lies that led him to feel the way he did. But maybe that's just me.
But, Dick Farrel is one of those 'sources of misinformation'. There are no credible sources against COVID vaccination, only people like Farrel. Not that I am suggesting we should laugh at the outcome for Farrel and other similar-minded people who have discouraged vaccination take-up. But it is difficult to pity him (and people like him) when he is probably responsible for the deaths of others who listened to his advice to not trust vaccines.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61189 on: Today at 11:10:41 am »
Are there any pharma companies working specifically on a vaccine that provides sterilising immunity? I believe it's a huge ask but seems like a sort of 'space race' type of thing and huge $$$ gains for whoever wins the race?

Hoping the money going into the development of vaccines doesn't just shrink back to pre-Corona levels.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61190 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:57:13 am
But, Dick Farrel is one of those 'sources of misinformation'. There are no credible sources against COVID vaccination, only people like Farrel. Not that I am suggesting we should laugh at the outcome for Farrel and other similar-minded people who have discouraged vaccination take-up. But it is difficult to pity him (and people like him) when he is probably responsible for the deaths of others who listened to his advice to not trust vaccines.

It's not only those people dying. They decided to listen to him and made their choice. However, I would imagine that he was onboad the no mask, get on with life and get back to normal train, so his followers will have infected others and spread the virus and as a result people will have gotten seriously ill or even died. Fuck Dick Farrel and everyone who followed him...
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #61191 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:28:38 am
;D

I'd imagine the hotels just hiked up their prices to be honest, it won't surprise me if the government itself doesn't make money off it, although Shapps might have a new Lambo coincidentally  ;)
The hotel companies pay tax right...
