as always though, they are leaving the regulating far too late. it seems likely the testing will need to be around for a while and, in my opinion, it might be a forever thing to some degree, just like how 9/11 changed the face of security for airports.



If this ends up becoming a forever thing or implemented for the next several years, the only way the airline/tourism industry quickly rebounds is if the process becomes simplified and cheaper across the board. Whatever 'savings' people are getting for travelling now, they will be eaten up by testing costs. I'm sure chemist/pharmacy chains offering such services, as well as private labs, will be making a tidy sum.A quick peruse, shows how wide the differences are in cost for PCR testing for tourists (NOTE: Could be cheaper/more expensive tests available in these jurisdictions).Australia: £80Canada (Ontario): £92 + taxCroatia: 65Czech Rep: 24 plus sample chargeCyprus: 50Finland: 265France: 43Greece: 40-70Hungary: 55Iceland: 96Ireland: 95Italy: 50-120Japan: £12-£235 + English language certificate feesNetherlands: FreeNew Zealand: £71Spain: 100 or lessTurkey: 25I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.