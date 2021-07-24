« previous next »
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61160 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
Outside transmission is negligible, plus the majority should be vaccinated too.

you can still get the virus and transmit. many of those attending may likely work in customer-facing jobs or live with family that may be immunocompromised, so understandably some will still take precautions.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61161 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm
Interesting...

...Javid on PCR testing re: international travel:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58137461

surprising to be honest, I thought they'd have let it slide until next year at the earliest as it's clear a lot of mysterious new companies have appeared to profit off this who are no doubt Tory donors.

as always though, they are leaving the regulating far too late. it seems likely the testing will need to be around for a while and, in my opinion, it might be a forever thing to some degree, just like how 9/11 changed the face of security for airports.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61162 on: Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 24, 2021, 07:12:14 pm

Calling them c*nts is an understatement.

As for this fucking bint.

Is it a direct energy weapon or a fucking antenna ?
Wait there and I'll go and ask David Icke, he's bound to know.    :P
scatman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61163 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61164 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61165 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
as always though, they are leaving the regulating far too late. it seems likely the testing will need to be around for a while and, in my opinion, it might be a forever thing to some degree, just like how 9/11 changed the face of security for airports.

If this ends up becoming a forever thing or implemented for the next several years, the only way the airline/tourism industry quickly rebounds is if the process becomes simplified and cheaper across the board. Whatever 'savings' people are getting for travelling now, they will be eaten up by testing costs. I'm sure chemist/pharmacy chains offering such services, as well as private labs, will be making a tidy sum.

A quick peruse, shows how wide the differences are in cost for PCR testing for tourists (NOTE: Could be cheaper/more expensive tests available in these jurisdictions).

Australia: £80
Canada (Ontario): £92 + tax
Croatia: 65
Czech Rep: 24 plus sample charge
Cyprus: 50
Finland: 265
France: 43
Greece: 40-70
Hungary: 55
Iceland: 96
Ireland: 95
Italy: 50-120
Japan: £12-£235 + English language certificate fees
Netherlands: Free
New Zealand: £71
Spain: 100 or less
Turkey: 25


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61166 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:58:58 pm
Missus' cousin lives in France with his wife and 12 year old daughter. It appears they are staunch anti vaxers.

Just come back from holiday in the Pyrenees, not allowed to go in anywhere or do anything, they were furious.

It also turns out that their 12 year old will not be allowed to return to school or attend any clubs as they are refusing to be vaccinated.

Silly twats

:lmao
I've been a good boy.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61167 on: Today at 12:06:26 am
That PCR cost in Finland is insane, return flight probably doesn't even cost that much.
farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61168 on: Today at 12:09:52 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/08/rightwing-radio-host-dick-farrel-anti-vaxxer-dies-covid

Another anti vaxxer, one who promoted it heavily, regretting his stance before death.
Anti-vaxxers have their place in science, proving Darwin's theory of natural selection. 
BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61169 on: Today at 12:10:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.

What's to stop people getting someone else to take the swab for them and then post in?
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #61170 on: Today at 12:24:53 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
If this ends up becoming a forever thing or implemented for the next several years, the only way the airline/tourism industry quickly rebounds is if the process becomes simplified and cheaper across the board. Whatever 'savings' people are getting for travelling now, they will be eaten up by testing costs. I'm sure chemist/pharmacy chains offering such services, as well as private labs, will be making a tidy sum.

A quick peruse, shows how wide the differences are in cost for PCR testing for tourists (NOTE: Could be cheaper/more expensive tests available in these jurisdictions).

Australia: £80
Canada (Ontario): £92 + tax
Croatia: 65
Czech Rep: 24 plus sample charge
Cyprus: 50
Finland: 265
France: 43
Greece: 40-70
Hungary: 55
Iceland: 96
Ireland: 95
Italy: 50-120
Japan: £12-£235 + English language certificate fees
Netherlands: Free
New Zealand: £71
Spain: 100 or less
Turkey: 25


I'm really, really surprised more airlines haven't arranged something where passengers can pay for a take home or on-site test to be included in the price of their airline ticket, which can be dropped off at a testing site or mailed to a lab. Granted there would be issues if people lost the test or the test never arrived to a lab in time, but I think it would provide travellers with much more peace of mind. The problem at the moment is that most tests seem to require travellers to go to an airport (which lets face it are almost always far away from tourist locations) a few days before leaving to get a test, or hunt for a testing facility while on their holiday, or have to pay extra for a same day test at the airport. People don't want to be wasting half a day of their holiday going in possibly an unfamiliar area with potential language barriers to get a test.

The UK actually accepts antigen tests to get home.  In Italy you can get them free from Red Cross if you're willing to wait in line.  I saw them at Bologna train station recently but I understand they're in most major cities.

Lots of countries have started capping private PCR prices.  Greece is capped at 50 euros - I got one there and the service was incredible.  Dubai is capped at about £30.

Probably not going to be capped in the UK though considering the Tories are so chummy with the guys coining it in.  Randox have emerged as the one of the biggest for travelling in the UK.. of course plenty of ties to Tory MPs.
