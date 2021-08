Bizarre story on bbc news now about some loon in the US trying to establish various platforms for un-vaccinated folk. Launched online dating and house-share apps apparently. The primary driver is to protect the un-vaccinated from the vaccinated.



The crazy bastards genuinely believe that vaccinated people are a danger. I've heard them spout some bollocks about "spike protein shedding". Right, so the spike on a virus that isn't actually capable of replicating, and is just essentially just a key to dock into cells? Wouldn't that actually be a good thing? You know, priming the immune system for a virus that is essentially not capable of replicating and is "de-weaponized"? I dunno. To my layman's brain, that would be the gist of it, sort of the same as how an actual vaccine works? They're either thick as all fuck, or just proper mental.