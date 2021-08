Declines in cases are definitely slowing down







But still reducing.Has anyone seen the evidence for what is causing the reduction? I know a week or so ago they were mentioning things like a reduction in testing, the euros ending, etc - but I'm a bit surprised it's still dropping as I thought the impact of the lifting of the restrictions would have seen an uptike? Obviously good news, but a bit less comforting when you don't know the reasons for the drop - meaning a sharp rise is just as plausible.