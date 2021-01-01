Yep the ones who are accidental physios are the ones that are actually worth it.



Those chiropractors who accidentally paralyse their clients are of course an enormous issue.



Coming from a place of ignorance. Would a decent GPb recommend chiro or osteo. Now I think about it, I know people that do physio. But the other two I'm less sure about. I thought they were an accepted branch of medicine ( but with some people labelling themselves it but doing nonsense). Judging from what your post says, physios are the only ones worth considering?



The ones who manipulate babies are even more of an issueNot really, Chiros and Osteos aren't usually available on the NHS so the GP wouldn't be allowed to. I'm obviously biased but if you want to get better and received top quality treatment rather than someone who is going to tell you your hip is twisted (its not), your sacrum is out of place (literally impossible unless you've had a very high speed car crash) and just wants to crack you twice a month to 'get you better' then you're better off seeing a physio. There's some snake oil physios out there as well who will do these things as well though but there's fewer of those around.